MICHIGAN, USA — Gas prices are continuing to drop in Michigan, with the average now sitting at $4.05 per gallon. This is a 16-cent decrease since last week. This average is still 17 cents higher than in September and 76 cents higher than in October 2021. Drivers can expect to pay about $60 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, according to AAA.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO