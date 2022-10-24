Read full article on original website
gilaherald.com
Watch Morenci versus Pima football live stream
MORENCI – This one is for all the marbles in the 2A Salt Region as overall 2A Conference No. 1 Morenci (4-0 region, 9-0 overall) will face overall 2A Conference No. 2 Pima (4-0 region, 8-1 overall) at “The Hill” on Friday, Oct. 28, starting at 7 p.m. The winner will be the 2A Salt Region Champion. Watch the live stream here.
gilaherald.com
Bulldogs welcome top-ranked Lobos on Wednesday￼
Raymundo Frasquillo Photo/Gila Herald: The entire Safford roster lined up to honor America during the playing of the National Anthem. The No. 14 Bulldogs fell in three sets to No. 5 Blue Ridge on Oct. 22. Safford welcomes top-ranked Snowflake for the regular season finale on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Thatcher...
lastwordonsports.com
Preseason College Basketball Rankings: #14 Arizona Wildcats
Arizona beat expectations last year in Tommy Lloyd’s first season as head coach. They won 33 games and were the number two overall seed before getting upset by Houston in the Sweet Sixteen. Three starters, all of whom were drafted, are gone, but the Wildcats retooled and look good once again.
sports360az.com
Five more who should’ve stayed in Arizona
Bijan Robinson should’ve stayed in Arizona. He’s not the only one…. All of the angst over the lack of keeping top Arizona high school talent at home for college had me thinking about Robinson and a few others over the weekend. The lack of Robinson’s recruitment is one...
allsportstucson.com
Tucson Historic Sports Venues and Artifacts: The Hunt for our First Golf Course
NOTE: The 19th in a series of tracking down lost or forgotten sports venues, trophies and artifacts in the Old Pueblo. Some say the Tucson Country Club had the first golf course in the Old Pueblo and they would be partially right because they often claim “1914” as the year the course opened. Well, try 1905 and then thank Mayor C. P. Skinner of Moline, Illinois.
KOLD-TV
Community speaks out at Amphi School Board Meeting after 6 football players were kicked off the team for attending a party with alcohol present
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Coaches, parents and athletes spoke out Tuesday, Oct. 25 at an Amphitheater School Board Meeting after six CDO football players were kicked off the team for attending a party where there was alcohol present. The school was alerted after pictures and videos circulated on...
Eastern Progress
International Series at Kino Stadium will pit Aguilas, Yaquis against each other in Mexican Baseball first
Kino Stadium will host a pair of Mexican Pacific League teams for a three-game baseball series starting Nov. 11. The International Series between the Yaquis de Obregon and Aguilas de Mexicali will mark the first time in the history of the Mexican Pacific League that two teams will play a regular-season series stateside.
UArizona Homecoming Parade not coming back this year
The parade was last held in 2019. It was canceled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade won't be reinstated this year.
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make three stops in Arizona this fall
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Glendale, Gilbert, and Tucson over the next few weeks! Here are the dates and locations to go.
KOLD-TV
Tucson overpass renamed in honor of fallen State Trooper
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fallen hero honored. After years of trying to get the I-10 and Ruthfauff overpass named after Officer Juan Cruz, family and friends are rejoicing. Arizona DPS Officer Juan Cruz lost his life in the line of duty in 1998 after being hit by...
gilaherald.com
Obituary for Frances “Kika” Parra Casillas
Heaven gained an angel . . . Frances “Kika” Parra Casillas passed away peacefully with family around her at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center on Oct. 19, 2022, at the age of 88. She was born to her loving parents, Pete and Maria Parra, on May 6, 1934.
Major expansion planned for Fox Theater
The Fox Theater Foundation is considering a major expansion for the historic theater. Rio Nuevo is supporting the plan.
This Arizona City Is Among The Best In The Country For Halloween
WalletHub ranked the best US cities for Halloween.
Vail school bus involved in crash on Houghton overpass
Vail School District alerted families this morning that a school bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash at the Houghton overpass at I-10.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Arizona
Today is the perfect day to hit up a drive through and pick up your favorite fast foods for dinner. Why not try out the most historic fast food restaurant in the entire state?. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state. The website states, "America loves its fast food. While chains like McDonald's and KFC are available nationwide, each state has its own regional specialties. Read on to discover some of the oldest fast food joints in the country, serving up classic Americana alongside their hot dogs and burgers."
KOLD-TV
How to prepare your pipes ahead of freezing temps
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A freeze warning in effect for parts of southern Arizona overnight Monday, Oct. 24. Even though Tucson is not in freezing territory yet, Charles Zimmerman, Plumbing Sales Manager at Strongbuilt Plumbing, Air and Solar said people need to start preparing their pipes now for the hard freeze.
wbrc.com
Authorities: Arizona teacher threatened to shoot up Trump store, kill state senator
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13/Gray News) - A Tucson middle school teacher is accused of sending a threatening and profane email to an Arizona store that sells merchandise of former President Donald Trump. Authorities said Donald Glenn Brown, 58, used a fake email address and name to send a message...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Two injured in stabbing near Prince, Oracle in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were injured in a stabbing near Prince and Oracle in Tucson late Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to the Tucson Police Department, officers responded just after 11 p.m. and found a man and woman suffering non-life-threatening injuries. One was taken to a hospital, but the other was treated at the scene.
KOLD-TV
Crash closes part of River Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The westbound lanes of River Road are closed on Tucson’s north side after a wreck happened there on Sunday evening, Oct. 23. According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, the crash involved one vehicle and took place at River Road and Camino Luz.
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian hit, killed on Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One woman died after she was hit by a car on Tucson’s south side early Saturday, Oct. 22. First responders were called to Country Club Road and Transcon Way, where they found the victim and tried to perform life-saving measures. Ultimately, she died at the scene.
