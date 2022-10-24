ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thatcher, AZ

gilaherald.com

Watch Morenci versus Pima football live stream

MORENCI – This one is for all the marbles in the 2A Salt Region as overall 2A Conference No. 1 Morenci (4-0 region, 9-0 overall) will face overall 2A Conference No. 2 Pima (4-0 region, 8-1 overall) at “The Hill” on Friday, Oct. 28, starting at 7 p.m. The winner will be the 2A Salt Region Champion. Watch the live stream here.
MORENCI, AZ
gilaherald.com

Bulldogs welcome top-ranked Lobos on Wednesday￼

Raymundo Frasquillo Photo/Gila Herald: The entire Safford roster lined up to honor America during the playing of the National Anthem. The No. 14 Bulldogs fell in three sets to No. 5 Blue Ridge on Oct. 22. Safford welcomes top-ranked Snowflake for the regular season finale on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Thatcher...
SAFFORD, AZ
lastwordonsports.com

Preseason College Basketball Rankings: #14 Arizona Wildcats

Arizona beat expectations last year in Tommy Lloyd’s first season as head coach. They won 33 games and were the number two overall seed before getting upset by Houston in the Sweet Sixteen. Three starters, all of whom were drafted, are gone, but the Wildcats retooled and look good once again.
TUCSON, AZ
sports360az.com

Five more who should’ve stayed in Arizona

Bijan Robinson should’ve stayed in Arizona. He’s not the only one…. All of the angst over the lack of keeping top Arizona high school talent at home for college had me thinking about Robinson and a few others over the weekend. The lack of Robinson’s recruitment is one...
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Tucson Historic Sports Venues and Artifacts: The Hunt for our First Golf Course

NOTE: The 19th in a series of tracking down lost or forgotten sports venues, trophies and artifacts in the Old Pueblo. Some say the Tucson Country Club had the first golf course in the Old Pueblo and they would be partially right because they often claim “1914” as the year the course opened. Well, try 1905 and then thank Mayor C. P. Skinner of Moline, Illinois.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson overpass renamed in honor of fallen State Trooper

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fallen hero honored. After years of trying to get the I-10 and Ruthfauff overpass named after Officer Juan Cruz, family and friends are rejoicing. Arizona DPS Officer Juan Cruz lost his life in the line of duty in 1998 after being hit by...
TUCSON, AZ
gilaherald.com

Obituary for Frances “Kika” Parra Casillas

Heaven gained an angel . . . Frances “Kika” Parra Casillas passed away peacefully with family around her at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center on Oct. 19, 2022, at the age of 88. She was born to her loving parents, Pete and Maria Parra, on May 6, 1934.
SAFFORD, AZ
iheart.com

This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Arizona

Today is the perfect day to hit up a drive through and pick up your favorite fast foods for dinner. Why not try out the most historic fast food restaurant in the entire state?. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state. The website states, "America loves its fast food. While chains like McDonald's and KFC are available nationwide, each state has its own regional specialties. Read on to discover some of the oldest fast food joints in the country, serving up classic Americana alongside their hot dogs and burgers."
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

How to prepare your pipes ahead of freezing temps

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A freeze warning in effect for parts of southern Arizona overnight Monday, Oct. 24. Even though Tucson is not in freezing territory yet, Charles Zimmerman, Plumbing Sales Manager at Strongbuilt Plumbing, Air and Solar said people need to start preparing their pipes now for the hard freeze.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Two injured in stabbing near Prince, Oracle in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were injured in a stabbing near Prince and Oracle in Tucson late Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to the Tucson Police Department, officers responded just after 11 p.m. and found a man and woman suffering non-life-threatening injuries. One was taken to a hospital, but the other was treated at the scene.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Crash closes part of River Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The westbound lanes of River Road are closed on Tucson’s north side after a wreck happened there on Sunday evening, Oct. 23. According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, the crash involved one vehicle and took place at River Road and Camino Luz.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian hit, killed on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One woman died after she was hit by a car on Tucson’s south side early Saturday, Oct. 22. First responders were called to Country Club Road and Transcon Way, where they found the victim and tried to perform life-saving measures. Ultimately, she died at the scene.
TUCSON, AZ

