WLUC
NMU’s ‘Trunk or Treat’ returns for another year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Time to pack up the car and get some candy. Student organizations at Nothern Michigan University are hosting their second ‘Trunk or Treat’ event. The event originally started as a way for local kids to still experience Halloween in a safe manner but was such a success that it’s returning again this year.
WLUC
Gwinn VFW raises $10,000 toward portion of roof
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of VFW Post 5670 say they have seen a tremendous amount of community support to repair their roof before winter. The post raised $10,000 toward a portion of the roof; they even received a donation from Germany. However, there is still a lot of work that needs to get done. Volunteers are needed to help put on shingles this Saturday at 9 a.m. More donations are required to fix the other part of the roof.
WLUC
Preparations begin for Marquette laser light show
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the second year now, the Ore Dock in Marquette will be lit up for the holidays. Travel Marquette is partnering with Fresh Coast Light Lab to light up the Ore Dock. Starting on Thanksgiving Eve from 6-9 p.m., colorful holiday-themed images will be projected onto the Ore Dock. The CEO of Travel Marquette, Susan Estler said there is a lot of planning that goes into making this happen.
WLUC
Upcoming blood drives in the Copper Country from UP Regional Blood Center
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Regional Blood Center (UPRBC) is hosting multiple blood drives in Baraga and Houghton counties this week. “We want everyone who is feeling healthy and well to come out to the blood drives to donate,” said UPRBC Blood Collection Coordinator Rachel Washburn. “You can donate every 8 weeks and is a great way to do something good and make sure our community is safe and healthy.”
WLUC
Forsyth Snowmobile & ATV Club to host event Saturday for National Snowmobile Day
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One club in Marquette County is looking forward to some winter weather. The Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club is getting ready to celebrate National Snowmobile Day this Saturday. The club is hosting an event at its building off of M-35. It will have antique snowmobiles,...
WLUC
Northern Michigan University hosting suicide awareness speaking event Monday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University and Superior Health Foundation will be welcoming a nationally recognized suicide awareness speaker to campus on Monday evening. David Bartley will be speaking at the Northern Center, in ballrooms 1 and 2 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. His topic will be “Suicide is...
WLUC
Chocolay Senior Center brings back road trips
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Chocolay Senior Center is back on the road. The senior center has seen a 50% decrease in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To combat this decrease, the senior center brought back its monthly Marquette County road trips. In November, the center is going to Crossroads Restaurant and Lounge for lunch before touring the new recycling center and visiting the Michigan State Police Post.
WLUC
West End YMCA to host Halloween at the Y
CITY OF NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The West End Y is about to get spooky. The David and Thu Brulé West End YMCA in the City of Negaunee will host Halloween at the Y this weekend. There will be a haunted hallway, face painting, judo demonstrations, and a candy walk, all for free. Costumes are encouraged.
WLUC
4-H Spooky Science Family Fun Night returns to Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ready to unleash your inner mad scientist?. Spooky Science Family Fun Night will feature experiments for kids ranging from 0 to 19 years old. Spooky Science Family Fun Night will be at the First Presbyterian Church of Marquette. The event is on October 25 and will...
WLUC
UP Audiology opens ‘Hearing for the Holiday’ giveaway applications
IRON MOUNTAIN & HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Audiology’s “Hearing for the Holiday” giveaway application is now open. The group will give away two sets of hearing aids this holiday season. One from its Iron Mountain office and one from its Houghton office. This is the fourth year the business has done this program. If taken care of properly, a hearing aid can last up to seven years.
WLUC
Dickinson and Iron County youth hockey teams battle cancer
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Youth hockey teams from Dickinson and Iron Counties are set to come together to support cancer awareness. This Saturday, the 14-and-under “Iron Kings” from Dickinson County and “Ice Hawks” from Iron County will play in an exhibition fundraiser game to battle cancer.
WLUC
Little House Aerials performs Halloween show
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spiders, bats and clowns flew through the air at the Masonic Lodge in Marquette on Sunday. It was part of the Halloween aerial show put on by Little House Aerial. Performers say they’ve been rehearsing for up to a month for this show and some even come from Wisconsin.
WLUC
Iron River receives water-related state grant money
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce nine communities around Michigan have been awarded nearly $15 million in Community Development Block Grant Water-Related Infrastructure grant funds. This is to make necessary water-related infrastructure improvements to help continue to...
WLUC
Drive-thru clinic set up at Marquette County Transit Authority
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Vaccines for the flu and COVID-19 were available at the Marquette County Transit Authority Wednesday afternoon. With the flu season getting underway, the Marquette County Health Department Community Health Director (MCHD), Brianna Mileski said pop-up clinics like the one at Marq-Tran are vital to make sure people are up to date on both flu and COVID-19 shots.
WLUC
Driver hospitalized after hitting tree in Humboldt Township
HUMBOLDT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One person was taken to UPHS-Marquette Tuesday night after hitting a tree with a minivan in Marquette County. According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 8:00 p.m., when a minivan driven by a Florence, Wis. man crossed the centerline while driving north on M-95 just south of County Road FH.
WLUC
Travel delays expected on Harlow Lake Road Thursday
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Motorists can expect travel delays on Harlow Lake Road on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 8:00 a.m. - 3 p.m. The intermittent delays will occur at the bridge located 7 miles west of County Road 550 in Marquette Township due to bridge maintenance. The Marquette County...
WLUC
How to identify and treat the flu
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s that time of the year again. Flu season has returned and it’s time to think about how to prevent, identify and treat against the virus. Getting the vaccine, washing your hands, getting enough sleep and staying hydrated are some of the best ways to help prevent you from getting sick.
WLUC
MSHDA hosts affordable housing conference in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, the Michigan State Housing Development Authority hosted a conference to address housing affordability. The conference took place at the Northern Center at Northern Michigan University. The main goal of this conference was to find ways to get people into affordable homes. Attendees were invited to share potential solutions to the housing crisis. Organizers said the need for affordable housing is affecting every social class however it impacts low-income communities the most.
WLUC
UPDATE: Munising homicide trial begins
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The trial for an Ishpeming man accused of killing his roommate three years ago is underway. The prosecution brought its first two witnesses to the stand Tuesday in Jason Sadowski’s trial in Alger County Circuit Court. Sadowski was arrested for the murder of his former...
Chimney fire grows to deadly house fire in U.P.
MARQUETTE, MI – One person is dead after a chimney fire spread into a home in the Upper Peninsula over the weekend, officials said. The Marquette City Fire Department was dispatched Friday, Oct. 21, to a possible chimney fire at 511 West Magnetic Street, WLUC reports. Upon arrival, firefighters found the situation had escalated to a structure fire on the first floor of a two-story house.
