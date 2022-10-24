ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NBC Sports

Shanahan explains what frustrated him most from 49ers' loss

Kyle Shanahan believes that the 49ers inflicted too much damage to themselves, resulting in the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Although the Chiefs' offense exploded in the second half, racking up 30 points, the 49ers coach pointed out that San Francisco's mistakes disappointed him the most in the lopsided loss.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots' first two offensive possessions ended with punts, and the third one came to a...
Larry Brown Sports

Robert Griffin III makes bold comment about Chiefs’ offense

Robert Griffin III made a bold comment on Monday night about the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense. The “Monday Night Countdown” crew members were discussing the Chiefs, who were coming off a 44-23 road win over the San Francisco 49ers. The performance from the Chiefs was impressive and led to praise from the analysts. But RG3 took it to another level, saying that the Chiefs’ offense is actually better without Tyreek Hill.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

NFL insider details latest trade buzz surrounding Kansas City Chiefs

The NFL trade deadline (November 1) is less than a week away and the Kansas City Chiefs could be a team that makes some moves. Pro Football Focus NFL insider Doug Kyed reported this week that the Chiefs, along with the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams, have “shown interest in the wide receiver market”.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Bears send Robert Quinn to Eagles

It’s Dream Team, Part Two. As the 6-0 Eagles emerge from their bye, they’re doing it with a new addition at pass rusher. Per multiple reports, the Bears are trading Robert Quinn to the Eagles. Quinn set a team record with 18.5 sacks in 2021. He has one...
NBC Sports

Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling

The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports

Eagles pull off blockbuster trade to bolster pass rush

The Eagles are 6-0 but they’re not resting. They’re loading up for a Super Bowl run. A few days before next Tuesday’s trade deadline, the Eagles have pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Bears for Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The trade was first reported by ESPN and NFL Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Why Eagles' Christian McCaffrey trade pursuit broke down

The Eagles are the NFL's only remaining undefeated team and they look like legit Super Bowl contenders heading into Week 8. But Howie Roseman is always looking for upgrades, and ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline it sounds like he was poking around a potential mega-upgrade... but wasn't willing to pay what it would've cost.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Colts plan to start Sam Ehlinger at QB for rest of season

The Colts will have a new quarterback this week. Head coach Frank Reich announced that Sam Ehlinger will start for the Colts in Sunday’s home game against the Commanders. Reich also said that Matt Ryan has a a Grade 2 shoulder separation that will keep him from practicing or playing this week, but he made it clear that the decision to go to Ehlinger was not because of Ryan’s injury.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Chiefs eye easier schedule after bye as they hunt AFC title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs were staring at an early 10-point hole, on the road and against one of the best defenses in the NFL, yet managed to not only turn things around but roar to a 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. It changed the entire complexion of the first half of the season for Kansas City. Rather than heading into their bye tied atop the AFC West with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs improved to 5-2 and are just a half-game back of Buffalo for the best record in the conference. And a valid argument could be made that the first seven games were far more difficult than what Kansas City will face down the stretch. Maybe hosting a fifth straight AFC title game isn’t quite the longshot it seemed after a stunning loss at Indianapolis.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

A Red Flag Appears in Chargers Loss to Seahawks

You know those games when a loss is more than a loss? Yeah, this was one of those for the Chargers. A giant, glaring red flag appeared in the Chargers loss to Seahawks on Sunday. The recipe was simple going in to the Chargers week 7 match against the rebuilding Seahawks. Stop the run. Make Geno Smith beat you. Play like you want to win the game. Pretty easy, right?
SEATTLE, WA

