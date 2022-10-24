Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Worker Tragically Killed By Dogs While Workingjustpene50Excelsior Springs, MO
Dangerous Kansas City NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldKansas City, MO
Related
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NBC Sports
Shanahan explains what frustrated him most from 49ers' loss
Kyle Shanahan believes that the 49ers inflicted too much damage to themselves, resulting in the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Although the Chiefs' offense exploded in the second half, racking up 30 points, the 49ers coach pointed out that San Francisco's mistakes disappointed him the most in the lopsided loss.
Here’s what inspired Chiefs players in the halftime locker room vs. 49ers
Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster did his best impression of a teammate during his postgame interview at Levi’s Stadium.
For the Chiefs’ foes in the AFC West, there is anger, concern and dissatisfaction
The Broncos, Chargers and Raiders are looking up at the Chiefs through seven weeks of the season.
NBC Sports
Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots' first two offensive possessions ended with punts, and the third one came to a...
Robert Griffin III makes bold comment about Chiefs’ offense
Robert Griffin III made a bold comment on Monday night about the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense. The “Monday Night Countdown” crew members were discussing the Chiefs, who were coming off a 44-23 road win over the San Francisco 49ers. The performance from the Chiefs was impressive and led to praise from the analysts. But RG3 took it to another level, saying that the Chiefs’ offense is actually better without Tyreek Hill.
Video shows Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes address Chiefs players after Sunday’s win
The Chiefs were in a good mood following Sunday’s game.
atozsports.com
NFL insider details latest trade buzz surrounding Kansas City Chiefs
The NFL trade deadline (November 1) is less than a week away and the Kansas City Chiefs could be a team that makes some moves. Pro Football Focus NFL insider Doug Kyed reported this week that the Chiefs, along with the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams, have “shown interest in the wide receiver market”.
Auction for Kansas City Chiefs 2019 Super Bowl ring opens
Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence is auctioning off his 2019 Super Bowl LIV ring. The auction closes Nov. 18, 2022.
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson says he could play right now without any limitations: “I’m ready to rock”
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson indicated today that he’ll be on the field in London for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. Asked after today’s practice whether he could play a game right now without any limitations, Wilson answered, “Yeah. I feel great. I’m ready to rock.”
NBC Sports
Bears send Robert Quinn to Eagles
It’s Dream Team, Part Two. As the 6-0 Eagles emerge from their bye, they’re doing it with a new addition at pass rusher. Per multiple reports, the Bears are trading Robert Quinn to the Eagles. Quinn set a team record with 18.5 sacks in 2021. He has one...
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson says he did high knees up and down the aisle on Broncos’ flight to London
The Broncos had a long flight to London for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, and quarterback Russell Wilson says he made the most of his time. Wilson, who is recovering from a hamstring injury that forced him to miss last week’s game, said that while his teammates slept, he was exercising in the aisle to make sure his legs are ready for this week’s game.
NBC Sports
Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling
The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
The latest trade chatter involving the Kansas City Chiefs from national NFL writers
Cornerback? Wide receiver? Defensive end? A look at proposed Chiefs trades from around the country.
Three Chiefs Week 7 Snap Count Trends That Stand Out
Many things jumped off the snap count page from the Chiefs' Week 7 win over the 49ers.
NBC Sports
Eagles pull off blockbuster trade to bolster pass rush
The Eagles are 6-0 but they’re not resting. They’re loading up for a Super Bowl run. A few days before next Tuesday’s trade deadline, the Eagles have pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Bears for Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The trade was first reported by ESPN and NFL Network.
NBC Sports
Why Eagles' Christian McCaffrey trade pursuit broke down
The Eagles are the NFL's only remaining undefeated team and they look like legit Super Bowl contenders heading into Week 8. But Howie Roseman is always looking for upgrades, and ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline it sounds like he was poking around a potential mega-upgrade... but wasn't willing to pay what it would've cost.
NBC Sports
Colts plan to start Sam Ehlinger at QB for rest of season
The Colts will have a new quarterback this week. Head coach Frank Reich announced that Sam Ehlinger will start for the Colts in Sunday’s home game against the Commanders. Reich also said that Matt Ryan has a a Grade 2 shoulder separation that will keep him from practicing or playing this week, but he made it clear that the decision to go to Ehlinger was not because of Ryan’s injury.
Chiefs eye easier schedule after bye as they hunt AFC title
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs were staring at an early 10-point hole, on the road and against one of the best defenses in the NFL, yet managed to not only turn things around but roar to a 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. It changed the entire complexion of the first half of the season for Kansas City. Rather than heading into their bye tied atop the AFC West with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs improved to 5-2 and are just a half-game back of Buffalo for the best record in the conference. And a valid argument could be made that the first seven games were far more difficult than what Kansas City will face down the stretch. Maybe hosting a fifth straight AFC title game isn’t quite the longshot it seemed after a stunning loss at Indianapolis.
Yardbarker
A Red Flag Appears in Chargers Loss to Seahawks
You know those games when a loss is more than a loss? Yeah, this was one of those for the Chargers. A giant, glaring red flag appeared in the Chargers loss to Seahawks on Sunday. The recipe was simple going in to the Chargers week 7 match against the rebuilding Seahawks. Stop the run. Make Geno Smith beat you. Play like you want to win the game. Pretty easy, right?
Comments / 0