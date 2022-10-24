Woman dead after car strikes tree in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving lost control and struck a tree Sunday afternoon, according to the Portsmouth post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).
Marilyn L. Burns, 67, of Chesapeake, Lawrence County, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer north on Big Branch Road at approximately 4:30 p.m. when she drove off the right side of the road, then off the left side, hitting a tree, police said.One dead after motorcycle crash in Richland County
Burns was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office.
The crash remains under investigation. Police do not suspect impairment played a role in the crash.
State highway patrol was assisted at the scene by the Chesapeake Union Township Fire Department and Squad 31.
