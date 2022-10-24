Woman dead after car strikes tree in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving lost control and struck a tree Sunday afternoon, according to the Portsmouth post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

Marilyn L. Burns, 67, of Chesapeake, Lawrence County, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer north on Big Branch Road at approximately 4:30 p.m. when she drove off the right side of the road, then off the left side, hitting a tree, police said.

Burns was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation. Police do not suspect impairment played a role in the crash.

State highway patrol was assisted at the scene by the Chesapeake Union Township Fire Department and Squad 31.

