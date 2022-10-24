Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
GR Gold holds first practice under new head coach Andre Miller
The Grand Rapids Gold opened training camp on Tuesday morning ahead of the team's season opener on Saturday, Nov. 5.
MLive.com
Fremont volleyball standout voted MLive Muskegon Athlete of the Week
MUSKEGON – The Fremont volleyball team has proven to be a scrappy bunch this fall, as they’ve posted a 26-23-3 overall record and have recently recorded wins over Hesperia, Grant, Onekama and Reed City. One of the key performers for the Packers has been senior setter Carle Bruggema,...
MLive.com
Vote for who you think will win the Division 5 football state title
The Michigan High School Athletic Association postseason kicks off on Friday and the question in Division 5 is whether any team keep Grand Rapids Catholic Central from winning once again. GRCC’s football team has dominated in D5 the past two seasons and enters as the favorite in 2022, but MLive...
Direct flights to Orlando from Kalamazoo begin service
A new service heading to Orlando is taking its first flight from the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport.
Have You Tried The Best Sandwich Shops in Grand Rapids?
As a self-proclaimed sandwich conisseour, I have been on a journey to find the best sandwich shops in Grand Rapids. I have been told by Grand Rapids native that these sandwich shops are the best in town. Better than Two Beards!?. Schnitz Deli. This was the most recommended spot for...
whtc.com
MDOT to Begin Freeway Courtesy Vehicle Patrols in Grand Rapids on Nov. 1
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 26, 2022) – A convenience for motorists in the Detroit area is coming to Grand Rapids. Starting on Tuesday, the state Department of Transportation will start having Safety Service Patrol vehicles monitor the three expressways that cross the Calder City. Also known as Freeway Courtesy Patrol vehicles, two skilled and qualified drivers will be on watch on Mondays through Thursdays from 6 AM to 7 PM, and an extra hour later on Fridays.
So When Exactly Will They Be Finished ‘Fixing The Damn Roads’ This Fall?
One of the biggest campaign promises that current Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer made was the pledge to 'fix the damn roads'. A promise that a majority of Michigan was begging for as we swerved and dodged potholes on our daily commutes. But, that promise of fixing the roads comes with...
See Grand Rapids area 2022 trick-or-treat times
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Get those pumpkin buckets and pillowcases ready. It’s almost time to trick-or-treat. Halloween falls on a Monday this year, causing parents to ask whether their local area will have official trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 or the weekend before. Most municipalities went with the actual day of Halloween this year. Below are the official listed trick-or-treat times for the Grand Rapids area:
Power restored to thousands in GR, Walker, Tallmadge Twp.
More than 5,000 Consumers Energy customers in Walker and Tallmadge Township are without power Wednesday morning.
Are Bed Bugs Still a Problem For These Four Cities in Michigan?
There are four cities in Michigan that have significant problems with bed bugs. Unfortunately, Michigan is a hot spot when it comes to bed bugs. Earlier this year we told you about four cities in Michigan that made Orkin's 2022 list of the 50 worst cities for bed bugs. The...
Muskegon's Getty Drive In wraps up season with Halloween double features
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon's Getty Drive In theater is closing for its 78th season with a Halloween event and double features. The Getty Drive In, at 920 E Summit Ave, will have its last day of the season on Saturday, Oct. 29. Going out in style, the outdoor theater...
muskegonchannel.com
Ground Breaking at the New Community Choice CU Member Center
The morning began with a little rain and a few people wondering if any work would happen at all that day, but as the sun emerged and the rainbows appeared in the morning hours to welcome in a Monday, so unfolded the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Community Choice Credit Union Member Center that will open in the spring of 2023 on the main corridor of Harvey Street.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
West Michigan presents franchise opportunities
Brigitte Betser is a franchise consultant with FranNet in Grand Rapids and she’s helping more than 270 franchise concepts seeking some Grand Rapids representation. In the past decade, Grand Rapids has welcomed dozens of new companies to town, whether it was the first Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods or REI, the growing metropolitan area is putting the region on the map. While those are not necessarily franchise opportunities, those major companies show Grand Rapids is more enticing to major companies than ever before.
Goog’s is back: New concept with burgers, market reopens Wednesday
A community favorite in Holland is reopening its doors after more than two years.
Feds reopen door for casino near Muskegon
After Gov. Gretchen Whitmer refused to sign off on plans to create a tribal casino near Muskegon in June, the casino may now have a second chance.
Second Two Fellas Restaurant Opening On Gull Road In Kalamazoo
Two Fellas Grill has been a staple here in Kalamazoo since it opened up on the campus of Western Michigan University. WMU students would spend hours on end at sporting events, studying, working, and partying, and then would crowd the small lobby of Two Fellas while they waited for their wrap.
WZZM 13
Grand Rapids Public Museum examines The Power of Poison
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum has introduced a new exhibit that explores the mysterious world of poison. Whether as a defense against predators or a lifesaving medical treatment, the story of poison (both the good and the bad) is fascinating. The Power of Poison exhibit...
awesomemitten.com
11 Can’t-Miss Christmas Holiday Events in Grand Rapids
The days may be short and dark during a Michigan December, but the holiday season is full of bright possibilities in Grand Rapids. Each year, residents and visitors from afar journey to enjoy brilliant light displays, and delightful Christmas holiday events in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Santa Parade. The City...
Veteran orgs hold resource fair in Muskegon Heights
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A collection of vendors met with West Michigan veterans at the Holy Trinity Church of God in Christ for a free event that put them in contact with helpful resources. More than 70 veterans took advantage of the Veteran’s Disability Claims Clinic and Resource Fair...
WLNS
Storm wipes out staircase at Pictured Rocks beach
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you want to go beach combing at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the fall and winter is up to you. But if you want to go, it will require a little extra effort. The National Park Service announced over the weekend that the...
Comments / 0