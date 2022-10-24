ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

MLive.com

Fremont volleyball standout voted MLive Muskegon Athlete of the Week

MUSKEGON – The Fremont volleyball team has proven to be a scrappy bunch this fall, as they’ve posted a 26-23-3 overall record and have recently recorded wins over Hesperia, Grant, Onekama and Reed City. One of the key performers for the Packers has been senior setter Carle Bruggema,...
FREMONT, MI
MLive.com

Vote for who you think will win the Division 5 football state title

The Michigan High School Athletic Association postseason kicks off on Friday and the question in Division 5 is whether any team keep Grand Rapids Catholic Central from winning once again. GRCC’s football team has dominated in D5 the past two seasons and enters as the favorite in 2022, but MLive...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

MDOT to Begin Freeway Courtesy Vehicle Patrols in Grand Rapids on Nov. 1

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 26, 2022) – A convenience for motorists in the Detroit area is coming to Grand Rapids. Starting on Tuesday, the state Department of Transportation will start having Safety Service Patrol vehicles monitor the three expressways that cross the Calder City. Also known as Freeway Courtesy Patrol vehicles, two skilled and qualified drivers will be on watch on Mondays through Thursdays from 6 AM to 7 PM, and an extra hour later on Fridays.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

See Grand Rapids area 2022 trick-or-treat times

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Get those pumpkin buckets and pillowcases ready. It’s almost time to trick-or-treat. Halloween falls on a Monday this year, causing parents to ask whether their local area will have official trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 or the weekend before. Most municipalities went with the actual day of Halloween this year. Below are the official listed trick-or-treat times for the Grand Rapids area:
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
muskegonchannel.com

Ground Breaking at the New Community Choice CU Member Center

The morning began with a little rain and a few people wondering if any work would happen at all that day, but as the sun emerged and the rainbows appeared in the morning hours to welcome in a Monday, so unfolded the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Community Choice Credit Union Member Center that will open in the spring of 2023 on the main corridor of Harvey Street.
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

West Michigan presents franchise opportunities

Brigitte Betser is a franchise consultant with FranNet in Grand Rapids and she’s helping more than 270 franchise concepts seeking some Grand Rapids representation. In the past decade, Grand Rapids has welcomed dozens of new companies to town, whether it was the first Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods or REI, the growing metropolitan area is putting the region on the map. While those are not necessarily franchise opportunities, those major companies show Grand Rapids is more enticing to major companies than ever before.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WZZM 13

Grand Rapids Public Museum examines The Power of Poison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum has introduced a new exhibit that explores the mysterious world of poison. Whether as a defense against predators or a lifesaving medical treatment, the story of poison (both the good and the bad) is fascinating. The Power of Poison exhibit...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
awesomemitten.com

11 Can’t-Miss Christmas Holiday Events in Grand Rapids

The days may be short and dark during a Michigan December, but the holiday season is full of bright possibilities in Grand Rapids. Each year, residents and visitors from afar journey to enjoy brilliant light displays, and delightful Christmas holiday events in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Santa Parade. The City...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Storm wipes out staircase at Pictured Rocks beach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you want to go beach combing at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the fall and winter is up to you. But if you want to go, it will require a little extra effort. The National Park Service announced over the weekend that the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

