ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Bryce Harper's late HR sends Phillies to World Series

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BKUAR_0ik2eCxQ00
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning during Game 5 of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres for the 2022 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time since 2009, the Philadelphia Phillies are headed to the World Series, and they can thank the reigning NL MVP for that.

Bryce Harper came up in the clutch when the Phillies needed him most. With the Phillies trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth, Harper smashed a go-ahead two-run home run, and one half inning later, the NL pennant belonged to the Fightins'.

It's a storybook ending to the NLCS for the Phillies, who clinched the final wild-card spot in the NL before going on a historic run to the World Series.

The Phillies opened the scoring on Sunday night thanks to another enormous home run from first baseman Rhys Hoskins.

A day removed from a two-homer effort, Hoskins put the Phillies on the board with a two-run blast in the third inning off Padres starter Yu Darvish.

After both teams went scoreless in the fifth and sixth, the weather began to impact Game 5. While rain fell lightly on and off for most of the game, it picked up significantly in the seventh.

Following a Jake Cronenworth single to open up the inning, the Phillies turned to Seranthony Dominguez out of the bullpen to replace starter Zack Wheeler.

Dominguez had trouble gripping the baseball from the start of his outing, firing off a wild pitch immediately upon entering the game. After allowing a double to Josh Bell to tie the game 2-2, Dominguez struck out Brandon Drury and Ha-Seong Kim back-to-back. However, with two outs in the inning, disaster struck.

Facing Trent Grisham, Dominguez uncorked two wild pitches, allowing pinch-runner Jose Azocar to score, giving the Padres their first lead of the game at 3-2.

With the Padres still leading 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth, J.T. Realmuto opened the inning with a single, setting the stage for Harper's heroics.

The Phillies called on David Robertson to close things out in the ninth. However, after striking out Wil Myers to start the ninth, Robertson ran into trouble, walking Drury and Kim with just one away in the inning.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson turned to starter Ranger Suarez out of the 'pen to seal the game, and he didn't disappoint.

It took Suarez just two pitches to send the Padres home. First, Suarez threw Grisham out on a bunt attempt before forcing Austin Nola to fly out on a first-pitch curveball.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Harrison Bader Comments On His Time With The Yankees

Harrison Bader got a taste of two magical seasons in 2022. He got to witness the early part of Albert Pujols‘ chase for 700 home runs as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals and got to witness Aaron Judge break the single-season AL home run record after being traded to the New York Yankees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Philly

Here's the Phillies' World Series schedule

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October continues. The Phillies beat the San Diego Padres, 4-3, on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park to win the National League pennant and punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies haven't won the World Series since the 2008 season when they beat the Tampa Bay Rays. In the World Series, the Phillies will play the Houston Astros.The Phillies are a lower seed than the Astros, so they'll start out the series on the road.All seven games, if necessary, will begin at 8:03 p.m. EST.Here's the schedule for the World Series:Friday, Oct. 28, Game 1 Minute Maid Park, FOXSaturday, Oct. 29, Game 2 Minute Maid Park, FOXMonday, Oct. 31. Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXTuesday, Nov. 1, Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXWednesday, Nov. 2, Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park, FOX (if necessary)Friday, Nov. 4, Game 6, FOX (if necessary, at Minute Maid Park)Saturday, Nov. 5, Game 7, FOX (if necessary, Minute Maid Park)Tickets for Games 3-5 will be sold via a lottery system. Fans can sign up for the ticket lottery through Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 pm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Phillies World Series tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park

For the first time since 2009, the Phillies are going to the World Series. After not seeing a postseason berth in 11 years, Philadelphia, led by Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola, clinched a spot in the 2022 World Series after defeating the San Diego Padres, 4-3, in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday. They’ll face the Houston Astros in the World Series, which begins on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 (10/28/22) at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Yankees Broadcaster Michael Kay Reacts To The ALCS Sweep

When he's calling games for YES Network, Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay has to toe the company line a bit. But when Kay is on his ESPN Radio program, the gloves can come off. Today, they did, as the veteran broadcaster lambasted the Yankees following their four-game sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros in 2022 ALCS.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

WFAN’s John Sterling reveals future Yankees broadcasting plans

John Sterling isn’t going anywhere. The radio voice of the New York Yankees told Newsday Sunday he intends to return to WFAN for the 2023 season. “Of course,” he said. “I don’t know how many games I’ll do. Maybe I’ll do all of them. Every broadcaster takes games off. It’s not a big thing. Vin Scully started it. But I plan to continue working and I have, right now, no desire to stop. I’m going to work.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

44K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy