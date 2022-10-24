Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Related
NECN
Police: Toddler in Critical Condition After Crash in Woonsocket, RI
Police are investigating a crash in Woonsocket, Rhode Island early Saturday Morning where a toddler was injured and is in critical condition. The two vehicle crash happened on Diamond Hill and Mendon Road, according to police who were patrolling the area. A 21 year old woman was driving one of...
NECN
NH State Police Clock 19-Year-Old Driver at 121 MPH on I-95
A Massachusetts man was driving recklessly Saturday morning, speeding in excess of 120 mph along Interstate 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire, police announced. New Hampshire State Police say 19-year-old Jake Marley, of Boxford, Mass., was behind the wheel of a black BMW coupe around 7:25 a.m. when a state trooper clocked his vehicle at 121 mph on I-95 south. The BMW was subsequently stopped in North Hampton, and Marley was summonsed for reckless operation.
NECN
Police Officer in Easton Shoots Knife-Wielding Man
A police officer shot a knife-wielding man and a second person while responding to a disturbance in Easton, Massachusetts, late Friday night. Authorities said they received a 911 call around 11:41 p.m. Friday reporting a disturbance at a home on Central Street. Arriving officers encountered "a potentially lethal situation involving...
NECN
Two People Hospitalized After Shooting in Boston
Boston police are searching for a suspect after a shooting broke out in Dorchester near Hancock Street. At least two people were taken to the hospital when the call came in just before 6 a.m. Sunday, according to Boston EMS. This is the latest in a string of violence in...
NECN
Woman Seriously Injured in Crash at Peabody Car Wash
A 39-year-old woman was seriously injured Thursday afternoon when she was struck by a pickup truck while at a car wash on Route 1 in Peabody, Massachusetts, state police said. According to state police, the North Andover woman sustained serious lower body injuries and was flown to a Boston hospital after being hit around 2:36 p.m. at the Turnpike Car Wash.
NECN
Man Arrested in Connection to Suspicious Death Near Mall of New Hampshire; Victim Identified
One man has been arrested in connection to a suspicious death on Saturday in Manchester, near the Mall of New Hampshire, officials announced. Police responded to reports that a person had been shot between South Willow and Kaye streets on Saturday at around 3:30 p.m. Officers discovered the victim, 45-year-old...
NECN
2 Pets Killed, 1 Firefighter Injured in Massachusetts Fire
One firefighter was injured during a fire in Milford, Massachusetts, on Friday night. Authorities said the fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Whitney Street. The firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, according to Milford fire. Two cats were killed and one was injured in...
NECN
Missing 11-year-old Boy Found: Boston Police
The Boston Police Department has found the 11-year-old boy from the city's Dorchester neighborhood who had been missing since earlier Saturday evening. Acosta, who has autism, has been known to frequent the Ashmont MBTA station, police said. Boston police said Sunday he had been located but did not provide further...
NECN
Manchester Police Investigating Suspicious Death Near Mall of New Hampshire
A suspicious death investigation is underway Saturday in Manchester, near the Mall of New Hampshire, officials announced. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said in a statement that his office has responded to a suspicious death on South Willow Street, while Manchester police confirmed there is police activity on the street in the area of the mall.
NECN
Worcester Police Looking for Missing 14-Year-Old Girl
The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Police said Aniyah Moore has been missing since Friday, when she did not return from school. She is described as being 5’5” tall and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black...
NECN
Mass. Corrections Officer Badly Hurt in Attack Cheered as He Leaves Hospital
The Massachusetts corrections officer severely injured when he was attacked by an inmate in August was released from the hospital Friday, with dozens of people there to cheer the major step in his recovery. Matthew Tidman was left on life support after being repeatedly hit in the head by a...
NECN
‘Invasive and Freaky': Brighton Student Describes Man Peering Into Her Window
A college student in Boston's Brighton neighborhood says she doesn't feel safe in her own apartment after finding a man staring at her in the middle of the night. The woman, whom NBC10 Boston is not identifying, says she caught a man standing on the back porch looking into her window early Monday morning as she was heading to bed.
NECN
Harvard Students on Alert After Overnight Break-ins
Harvard University students are on alert after someone broke into four dorms, stealing pricey electronics among other things. Police are reminding students at Harvard to lock their doors and close their windows while they look for whoever is responsible for these break-ins. Investigators say the break-ins happened between late Friday...
NECN
Arrest Made After Gun Reported Near Boston's Excel High School
A South Boston school was placed in safe mode as officers searched for a person who may have a gun, police said. Officers were seen at the school, Excel High School, Friday, and the safe mode was lifted after some time. Police said around 5 p.m. that an arrest had...
NECN
Suspect Accused of Threatening Man With BB Gun After Argument in Dorchester
Police in Boston have asked for the public's help after a man said he was threatened by another man with a BB gun following an argument, according to a news release. Officers responded to the corner of Belden Street and Belden Square in Dorchester on Sept. 11 for a radio call reporting a person with a gun, according to a news release.
NECN
Driver Escapes After Leading Police on High Speed, Multi-State Chase
The driver who led police on a high speed chase through New Hampshire into Maine and back into New Hampshire overnight remains on the loose Thursday, though police said they have identified the person and will be issuing a warrant for their arrest. New Hampshire State Police said they attempted...
NECN
Woman, Man Suspected in String of Armed Robberies Arrested in Malden
A monthslong series of armed robberies has come to an end in Malden, Massachusetts, officials said, with the arrest of a woman and man Wednesday night. Marie McCallum of Malden hid from the camera in court Thursday as she was arraigned on a charge of attempted armed robbery. George Johnson, also from Malden, is expected to face a judge Friday.
NECN
Man Injured After Shooting in Manchester, NH
Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday night. Police said they arrived in the area between Myrtle and Oak streets after officers had heard gunshots. Witnesses said they saw a car leaving the area at high speed. An 18-year-old victim was dropped off at...
NECN
Car, MBTA Train Collide in Stoughton, Causing Minor Injuries, Snarling Transit
A car and an MBTA train collided in Stoughton Friday, causing minor injuries and blocking a street, police say. Commuter Rail service on the Stoughton Line was ending a stop early "until further notice." The blocked street near Stoughton Center is expected to be closed for several hours, according to...
NECN
LIST: Street Closures, Parking Restrictions for Halloweekend in Salem
Halloween weekend is about to get underway in Salem, Massachusetts, and if tourism so far this month is any indication, it's going to be a busy one. The city is planning several road closures for Saturday and Monday. Closures may also go into effect Sunday if needed. On Saturday, Salem...
Comments / 0