Harper's dramatic homer saves Phillies manager Thomson from second guessers

By JON MARKS
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

The second guess has been around almost from the time baseball was invented.

Through the ages whenever things backfire there’s usually someone asking, “Why didn’t you do this instead of that? Why didn’t you use this guy and not the other guy? Why did you throw this pitch or swing at that one?”

Those are questions facing the Padres today. But until Bryce Harper crushed Robert Suarez's 2-2 pitch to the seats for a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth and the Phillies advanced to the World Series with a dramatic 4-3 win over the Padres, the second guessers were lining up to grill Phillies manager Rob Thomson.

How could he remove his ace, fire-balling right-hander Zack Wheeler, after Jake Cronenworth’s leadoff single in the top of the seventh, considering the way Wheeler had dominated the Padres? Especially after that move backfired when the Padres grabbed the lead, primarily because reliever Seranthony Dominguez couldn’t grip the ball through the driving rain at Citizens Bank Park and threw three wild pitches.

Suddenly the party that was about to break out among the sold-out crowd seemed about to fizzle. Now the second guessers were wondering how the Phils would be able to shake off an apparent agonizing loss, jump on a plane to San Diego and try to finish off the revitalized Padres on the road.

Harper calmly put their fears to rest.

“Play 27 outs,” said Harper, the $330 million man who signed a 13-year free agent contract in 2018. “That's been our big thing.

“You play 27 outs no matter what's going on in the game or the situation or the weather or anything. We don't care. Any situation that's going on, we just want to play those 27 outs and see who's winning at the end.

“I'm not there unless J.T. (Realmuto, who singled to lead off the inning) gets that hit. I told (hitting coach Kevin) K. Long before I walked up the steps, let's give them something to remember.

“I didn't want to get back on that flight back to San Diego. I just didn't want to get on a 5 1/2-hour flight. I wanted to hang out at home and enjoy this at home with these fans and this organization and this fan base.”

In the process the NLCS MVP bailed out his manager, the 59-year old baseball lifer who took over from Joe Girardi this season when the Phillies were 22-29. The always low-key Thomson, soaked from champagne from the clubhouse celebration, said he didn’t regret pulling Wheeler.

“It was the right move in my mind,” said Thomson, whose faith was rewarded not only by Harper but by Ranger Suarez, a closer-turned-starter who came out of the bullpen Sunday to get the final two outs in the ninth inning. “We were trying to stretch Wheels as much as we could, so that Seranthony and (Jose) Alvarado didn't have to take down as many outs.

“Unfortunately, Seranthony had some problems with the grip because of the rain, so there were some wild pitches mixed in there.

“But it all worked out in the end.”

The second guessers will have to wait for another day, then, at least here. For the National League champion Phillies, who squeezed into the postseason at 87-75, then stunned the Cardinals and defending champion Braves to get to the NLCS, it’s a moment to savor.

“This is why we lace them up,” said Rhys Hoskins, who bashed a two-run homer off Yu Darvish to give the Phils an early lead, after clubbing a pair two-run shots in Saturday’s 10-6 come-from-behind Game 4 win. “This is why we dream when we're 4 and 5 years old and we're just starting tee ball.

“It's a long time coming for sure. Yeah, I've done a lot of losing here. There's been a lot of heartbreak late in the season. But it's just been really, really cool to see this group in particular really just write their own story.

“We as a group, I think this city, just by the way that they showed up these past couple weekends, I think will be talking about this group for a long time.”

Now there’s only one hurdle left to clear, beginning Friday in Houston when the Phillies return to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The moment they clinched their playoff spot — ironically in Houston on Oct. 4 — Thomson said the goal was 13 more wins.

“You get in the playoffs, anything can happen,” said Thomson, who was Girardi’s bench coach in that 2009 Series for the Yankees, just as he was this season. “You get on a roll and you have a little bit of good fortune and some lucky bounces, things just kind of keep going and snowballing in your favor.”

The snowball hasn’t stopped gathering momentum. The second guessing will never stop, though it took a break for a few joyful hours Sunday in Philadelphia.

Marks is a freelance writer.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

