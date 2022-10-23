ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Column: McCaffrey helps Niners, but Chiefs show it'll take time

By Tom Krasovic
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Sunday afternoon saw the desperate San Francisco 49ers flash a Major League Baseball look that may or may not succeed on the football field.

Christian McCaffrey — days after arriving in a baseball-type trade — put up 38 rushing yards and 24 receiving yards against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs. The 2019 All-Pro provided a first-half spark, but it’ll take defying odds intrinsic to football to justify the price of four draft picks shipped Thursday.

In football, newcomers and teammates need weeks, months, even years to mesh.

Advantaged Sunday by continuity, the Chiefs answered with diverse playmaking, taking a 44-23 victory in Santa Clara.

Kansas City’s athletic version of McCaffery, fast-and-quick receiver Mecole Hardman, rushed for two touchdowns and caught a scoring pass as the Chiefs turned a 10-0 deficit into a runaway that increased their AFC West lead. Hardman had a huge advantage over McCaffrey: he’s in his fourth year under Chiefs coach Andy Reid and alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes (423 passing yards Sunday).

So, give the Chiefs (5-2) better Super Bowl odds.

The Niners (3-4) mortgaged their future to try to reach the Super Bowl this year. There’s no other reason to trade a second-round pick and three other chips for a running back with McCaffrey's checkered medical history.

It was a baseball-type trade because MLB condones bad teams selling players during the season. MLB sets its trade deadline deeper into the season, and hypes “buyers” and “sellers” summer content on its telecasts and website.

The NFL discourages in-season trades by setting its trade deadline sooner in the season, after Week 8. “The NFL doesn’t want bad teams to dump players to good teams, a lot like happens in baseball,” former NFL General Manager Randy Mueller said this week on The Athletic Football Show. “They just don’t want to become a bunch of Cincinnati Reds, dumping players and to give up.”

Possibly the NFL is inching toward the MLB model.

The Rams made a similar trade last season for Von Miller, and he helped them win a Super Bowl. An edge rusher aided by linemate Aaron Donald, he had a smoother transition to make.

By adding McCaffrey, 26, the Niners continue to surround quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo with stars, some of them now sidelined. Along with the race against time, the Niners will try to cope with the high injury risk of several of their stars. McCaffrey missed 23 of 33 games from 2020-21 due to injuries to an ankle, a shoulder, a hip and a hamstring.

Too many clunky moments plagued the new-look offense Sunday. Jimmy G took five sacks and threw a lob that was intercepted in the end zone — but in the forgiving NFC, there's time for the Niners to regain several key players and win a playoff spot. Meantime, McCaffrey's former team, Carolina, moved on with a 21-3 rout of the increasingly suspect Bucs.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego, CA
