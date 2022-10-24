Read full article on original website
Related
news4sanantonio.com
State Fair of Texas welcomed more than two million visitors
DALLAS -- The State Fair of Texas closed its 2022 on Sunday, with a record-breaking 2,547,289 people attending during the 24-day run. Big Tex is done for the year! More than 583,000 Fletcher's corny dogs were sold, and someone even broke the Guinness World Record. The fair's resident strongman "Mighty...
news4sanantonio.com
Top Texas Ranger suddenly retires in middle of Uvalde school shooting investigation
A shake up in the leadership of the Texas Rangers who are in the middle of the Uvalde school shooting investigation. The top Texas Ranger, Chief Chance Collins, and his second in command have suddenly retired. It's been 153 days since the Robb Elementary School shooting that left 19 children...
news4sanantonio.com
Teacher arrested after allegedly keeping missing boy in her home for almost 2 years
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WKRC) - A California public school teacher was arrested after, police say, she kept a missing boy in her house for almost two years. Holga Olivares, 61, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from parents, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
news4sanantonio.com
Texas teacher advocates seek alternatives to standardized tests to measure student success
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — From the TEAMS test in the 1980s to the STAAR test today, generations of Texas school children have experienced the stress of the annual test days required by the state. But one teachers' group wants to do away with the annual ritual and the preparation time it requires.
news4sanantonio.com
Kindergarteners expected to understand gender identity, sexuality in Oregon district
BEAVERTON, Ore. (CITC) — Kindergarteners in one Oregon public school district are expected to recognize and understand gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation by the end of the school year. Documents from Beaverton School District's (BSD) curriculum obtained by The National Desk (TND) reveal "learning targets" included in...
news4sanantonio.com
Angi Aramburu: Candidate for Texas House of Representatives
SAN ANTONIO - Angi Aramburu is the Democratic candidate for Texas House of Representatives District 122. “I am running because we are not being represented by our current leaders. As a mom, community leader, and a small business owner, I want decisions to be made with me, my family, and my neighbors in mind - not the popular culture war of the day.
Comments / 0