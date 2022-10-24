ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Fair of Texas welcomed more than two million visitors

DALLAS -- The State Fair of Texas closed its 2022 on Sunday, with a record-breaking 2,547,289 people attending during the 24-day run. Big Tex is done for the year! More than 583,000 Fletcher's corny dogs were sold, and someone even broke the Guinness World Record. The fair's resident strongman "Mighty...
Kindergarteners expected to understand gender identity, sexuality in Oregon district

BEAVERTON, Ore. (CITC) — Kindergarteners in one Oregon public school district are expected to recognize and understand gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation by the end of the school year. Documents from Beaverton School District's (BSD) curriculum obtained by The National Desk (TND) reveal "learning targets" included in...
Angi Aramburu: Candidate for Texas House of Representatives

SAN ANTONIO - Angi Aramburu is the Democratic candidate for Texas House of Representatives District 122. “I am running because we are not being represented by our current leaders. As a mom, community leader, and a small business owner, I want decisions to be made with me, my family, and my neighbors in mind - not the popular culture war of the day.
