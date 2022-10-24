Read full article on original website
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Shot Selection In Loss To Blazers: "Make Shots That's It"
The Lakers suffered yet another loss as they fell to a 106-104 defeat at the hands of the Trail Blazers. With their latest loss against Portland, the Lakers now have a 0-3 record in the league to start with. While this game was not a blowout, it was a cruel...
Lakers make announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for next game
The Los Angeles Lakers have already made an announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for the team’s game on Wednesday. On their Tuesday injury report, the Lakers listed Westbrook as doubtful for Wednesday’s game at Denver due to a hamstring injury. The designation is surprising considering Westbrook played...
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Injured in Loss to Jazz
New Orleans is facing early-season injury issues with two key starters.
Los Angeles Lakers offered up picks, Russell Westbrook in trade to the Utah Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves at 0-3 on the season and in the midst of a stretch that has
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Refuses To Criticize Russell Westbrook For Poor Shot Selection In Loss To Trail Blazers
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered the type of loss that could prove costly later in the season, falling 106-104 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. The Lakers led 98-90 with 4:42 left on the clock, seemingly cruising toward their first win of the season. The Purple and Gold’s defense once again stepped up, securing the late eight-point lead despite the persisting shooting woes that saw them make just 20.7% of their 3-point attempts up until that point.
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star exits game vs. Jazz, doesn't return after suffering hip contusion
The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz 122-121 in overtime Sunday night, but the bigger worry going forward is the status of forward Zion Williamson, who didn't return to the game early in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall on a dunk attempt. Williamson wasn't ruled out of the game after the fall, but Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters following the loss that the All-Star forward was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Nuggets Preview: No Russell Westbrook?
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers will look to win their first game of the regular season after falling to 0-3 following their collapse down the stretch against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. They will be looking to separate themselves from the small group of NBA teams that are...
lakersnation.com
Trail Blazers’ Chauncey Billups On Darvin Ham Becoming Head Coach Of Lakers: ‘It’s About Time’
Hard work paying off is a cliche that not many like to hear. While it guarantees that the work an individual will pay off, it does not dictate the time it will take for the work to show. NBA assistant coaches may feel the long duration of the grind in climbing the coaching ranks of professional basketball, and Darvin Ham was in that category until the Los Angeles Lakers hired him over the summer.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stifled by Blazers in loss
Jokic finished with nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists over 27 minutes during Monday's 135-110 loss to the Trail Blazers. This was easily Jokic's worst offensive performance of the campaign, as he finished with a season-low point total. Incredibly, he attempted only four shots, but he still flirted with a triple-double with a 9/9/9 line. The big man was impacted by foul trouble in the contest and played a season-low 27 minutes, but this was really just an aberration for a dominant player who has more than proven his ability to score proficiently. Jokic averaged 27.1 points per game last season and will likely come closer to that total in his next game against the Lakers on Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Continues scorching start
Lillard totaled 31 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 135-110 win over the Nuggets. Though Lillard's 31 points led all scorers in Monday's contest, it was actually his second-lowest scoring output of the campaign. The superstar point guard has been a juggernaut on the offensive end thus far, tying for third in the league with 33.3 points per contest while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three-point range. With the Blazers off to 4-0 start, Lillard has emerged as a very early MVP candidate.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Closing in on return
Bertans (knee) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans but is close to making his season debut, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports. Once cleared for action, Bertans should play a bench role in his first full season in Dallas. After being acquired from the Wizards midway through last season, Bertans made 22 appearances and averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game.
Anfernee Simons scores 22 in 3rd, leads Trail Blazers to 135-110 win over Nuggets: At the buzzer
Through two quarters Monday night, the Denver Nuggets appeared not only to be larger than the relatively undersized Portland Trail Blazers but also better. The Nuggets shot better, rebounded better, moved the ball better and were more physical. But none of that mattered once Blazers guard Anfernee Simons caught fire...
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Late scratch Tuesday
Leonard is out Tuesday against the Thunder due to right knee injury management, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. There was no indication Leonard would be sitting Tuesday, so his late-day scratch comes as a surprise. With Paul George (illness) also out, the Clippers will presumably lean more on Norman Powell, Luke Kennard, Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington.
CBS Sports
How to watch Jazz vs. Rockets: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
The Houston Rockets will face off against the Utah Jazz on the road at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Vivint Arena. Houston might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that. The Jazz are out to make up for...
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Deals assist in win
Smith notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks. Smith has logged an assist in three of the last four games. He set up William Karlsson's go-ahead tally in the third period of Tuesday's win. Through eight contests, Smith has a goal, four helpers, 27 shots on net and a plus-5 rating while playing in his usual middle-six role. This production is right in line with what he typically puts up, making him a steady option for fantasy managers.
Ja Morant takes flight and scores 38 in the Memphis Grizzlies' win over the Brooklyn Nets
Flying towards the basket, Ja Morant plucked the ball out of mid-air and dunked it one-handed into the net for a gravity defying alley-oop.
‘A totally different team’: New-look Runnin’ Utes say they will be more of a factor in Pac-12 basketball race this season
Utah basketball: Here’s what the Runnin’ Utes said at Pac-12 men’s basketball media day Wednesday in San Francisco
ESPN
NBA Power Rankings, Week 2: Lakers fall, Trail Blazers soar in latest league hierarchy
The 2022-23 NBA hierarchy already saw a few shake-ups in its first week. The Portland Trail Blazers have taken an early lead on the title for biggest surprise of the season with a 4-0 start. Damian Lillard & Co. have not only won but have notched meaningful victories over Western Conference rivals at the top of this week's rankings, including the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.
