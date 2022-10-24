Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota State’s Hobo Day continues 110 year tradition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hobo Day is something students at South Dakota State University have enjoyed since its very first year back in 1912. For Regen Wiederrich it is even more special though as this year. He is the events President overseeing the entire week of activities.
dakotanewsnow.com
Season defining week looms for Augustana & Sioux Falls after first batch of regional rankings
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a rough weekend for Augustana and Sioux Falls’ football teams this coming Saturday looms even larger based on the first batch of Super Region 4 rankings released by the NCAA today. 10 teams are listed alphabetically with the top seven making...
dakotanewsnow.com
New group of players ready to step into starring roles for SDSU men
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It sure seems like it’ll be hard to top what, literally in one regard, was a perfect season for the South Dakota State men’s basketball team. The Jackrabbits won a program record 30 games last year and became the first team in...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Christian sweeps Lennox to wrap up regular season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Christian volleyball team ended their season on a high note with a sweep of Lennox on Monday night in Sioux Falls. Taylor Byl led the Chargers, who finish 27-5, with 13 kills and Peyton Poppema added 10. Lennox finishes 12-14.
dakotanewsnow.com
Minnesota HS Football playoffs kick off Tuesday, highlights from games in Hills, Edgerton, Pipestone and Luverne
PIPESTONE, LUVERNE, EDGERTON and HILLS, MN(Dakota News Now) -It was a busy night on the gridiron Tuesday as the Section Playoffs began. At Pipestone, the Arrows built a commanding lead at half-time behind Kellen Johnson and Rysley Borman and went on to shutout St. James 30-0. At Luverne, Todd Oye’s...
Try This New Beer Made For South Dakota Jackrabbit Fans
There is a new brew for South Dakota State University Jackrabbit fans to enjoy on game day. This beer gets Jackrabbits fans excited for the game while showing off some school spirit. This South Dakota brew would not have been possible without the partnership of a local brewery to help...
dakotanewsnow.com
Harrisburg sweeps top-ranked O’Gorman in Class “AA” volleyball
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked O’Gorman Knights were fresh off an impressive 3-0 sweep of the 2nd-ranked Washington Warriors Friday night when they took the floor Tuesday in Harrisburg. And the 3rd-ranked Tigers in Class “AA” made it clear it was their turn for the same kind...
Sioux Falls Restaurant Named ‘Best Chili in South Dakota’
What's the best thing about fall and winter? Chili, obviously. And If you're looking to celebrate by having a hefty bowl, you won't have to travel too far to find the best chili in the state, according to one website. For me, there's nothing better than a big bowl of...
dakotanewsnow.com
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, October 25th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Minnesota HS Football playoffs kicked off Tuesday and we have highlights from games in Hills, Edgerton, Pipestone and Luverne. The 5th-ranked SMSU volleyball team made a second trip to Sioux Falls in just over a week hoping to avoid another upset and Harrisburg blanked top-ranked O’Gorman in Class “AA” HS Volleyball.
farmforum.net
Angling opportunities abound in South Dakota: Mark Ermer
Now that fall is upon us and Halloween is just around the corner, I wanted to take this opportunity to remind anglers of some fall and winter fishing opportunities in and around our larger communities. We recently stocked rainbow trout in Wylie Lake in Aberdeen and Lion’s Ponds, also known as 3rd Avenue Pond, in Watertown. Rainbow Trout do not typically occur in such water bodies in this part of the state due to warm temperatures in the summer. But, we stock them to create unique fishing opportunities near our large population centers. Trout need cold water to survive so that is why we stock them in the early spring and fall to take advantage of the cool water periods in these ponds.
dakotanewsnow.com
Griffin Wilde catches the imagination (and football) at Jefferson
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you’re looking intense and deadly serious demeanor, Griffin Wilde won’t be for you. “Game face is not really me! Football is a fun thing. I smile on the field, I’m having fun out there. Taking it serious is definitely important but cracking a smile on the field, I think that’s more me.” Wilde says.
KELOLAND TV
What does a yes, no vote mean on the slaughterhouse ordinance?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In two weeks, Sioux Falls voters will decide whether to ban new slaughterhouses inside city limits. Next to ballot measures on Medicaid expansion and recreational marijuana, registered Sioux Falls voters will be asked whether they want to adopt an ordinance that will, “…prohibit the construction or permitting of new slaughterhouses within the city limits.” Voters will then decide whether to adopt the ordinance by voting “yes”, thus banning any new slaughterhouses in Sioux Falls, or reject the ordinance with a “no” vote.
dakotanewsnow.com
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the game with some neighborhood kids. Each face key games to their postseason hopes Saturday. SDSU Men's Basketball Media Day. Updated: 23 hours ago. Jacks look to stay on top of Summit despite key losses.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
KELOLAND TV
Miner Brewing and Prairie Berry Winery closing Sioux Falls location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — November 12 will be the last day the people of Sioux Falls can visit a local taproom and winery. Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery Taproom is closing at the Western Mall after eight years operating in Sioux Falls. The business shared the update in a social media post.
dakotanewsnow.com
Slaughterhouse would hurt Sioux Falls business growth, ordinance leaders say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You have probably seen the “Stop the Stink” TV commercials, and you may even know about the lawsuit filed against the city of Sioux Falls. In two weeks, voters in the city will decide on the “slaughterhouse ordinance” that would ban...
newsfromthestates.com
Millions in housing help on the way for abuse victims, veterans and others
The Veterans Helping Hands Project in Hot Springs will include a factory where veterans will learn building trades after completing substance abuse treatment. (Courtesy of Veterans Helping Hands Project) Victims of domestic violence, veterans, and those who’ve struggled with housing insecurity in South Dakota will soon have more options for...
KELOLAND TV
Omaha woman identified in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Omaha, Nebraska woman has been identified in a fatal two-car crash last Wednesday. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by 64-year-old Denise Barraclough of Omaha was traveling east on 258th Street when the vehicle failed to stop at the intersection. The vehicle collided with a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse traveling north on Highway 11.
KELOLAND TV
Suspects in meat theft ring accused of stealing from several local businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-state crime spree – involving millions of dollars in stolen meat – included stops in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and southwest Minnesota. Federal investigators used cell phone data and a tracking device to follow three Florida men with commercial drivers licenses.
dakotanewsnow.com
Another nursing home closes in South Dakota
FLORENCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Alpha Media USA, another nursing home will be closing its doors for good in South Dakota. The Country View Assisted Living Center in Florence will close in mid-November, joining care centers in Clear Lake, Ipswich, Salem, and Lennox that have recently closed. As of last week, they were operating at half capacity with eight residents living there.
Comments / 0