Brookings, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota State’s Hobo Day continues 110 year tradition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hobo Day is something students at South Dakota State University have enjoyed since its very first year back in 1912. For Regen Wiederrich it is even more special though as this year. He is the events President overseeing the entire week of activities.
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Christian sweeps Lennox to wrap up regular season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Christian volleyball team ended their season on a high note with a sweep of Lennox on Monday night in Sioux Falls. Taylor Byl led the Chargers, who finish 27-5, with 13 kills and Peyton Poppema added 10. Lennox finishes 12-14.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Harrisburg sweeps top-ranked O’Gorman in Class “AA” volleyball

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked O’Gorman Knights were fresh off an impressive 3-0 sweep of the 2nd-ranked Washington Warriors Friday night when they took the floor Tuesday in Harrisburg. And the 3rd-ranked Tigers in Class “AA” made it clear it was their turn for the same kind...
HARRISBURG, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

10pm Sportscast Tuesday, October 25th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Minnesota HS Football playoffs kicked off Tuesday and we have highlights from games in Hills, Edgerton, Pipestone and Luverne. The 5th-ranked SMSU volleyball team made a second trip to Sioux Falls in just over a week hoping to avoid another upset and Harrisburg blanked top-ranked O’Gorman in Class “AA” HS Volleyball.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
farmforum.net

Angling opportunities abound in South Dakota: Mark Ermer

Now that fall is upon us and Halloween is just around the corner, I wanted to take this opportunity to remind anglers of some fall and winter fishing opportunities in and around our larger communities. We recently stocked rainbow trout in Wylie Lake in Aberdeen and Lion’s Ponds, also known as 3rd Avenue Pond, in Watertown. Rainbow Trout do not typically occur in such water bodies in this part of the state due to warm temperatures in the summer. But, we stock them to create unique fishing opportunities near our large population centers. Trout need cold water to survive so that is why we stock them in the early spring and fall to take advantage of the cool water periods in these ponds.
ABERDEEN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Griffin Wilde catches the imagination (and football) at Jefferson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you’re looking intense and deadly serious demeanor, Griffin Wilde won’t be for you. “Game face is not really me! Football is a fun thing. I smile on the field, I’m having fun out there. Taking it serious is definitely important but cracking a smile on the field, I think that’s more me.” Wilde says.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

What does a yes, no vote mean on the slaughterhouse ordinance?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In two weeks, Sioux Falls voters will decide whether to ban new slaughterhouses inside city limits. Next to ballot measures on Medicaid expansion and recreational marijuana, registered Sioux Falls voters will be asked whether they want to adopt an ordinance that will, “…prohibit the construction or permitting of new slaughterhouses within the city limits.” Voters will then decide whether to adopt the ordinance by voting “yes”, thus banning any new slaughterhouses in Sioux Falls, or reject the ordinance with a “no” vote.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather

A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the game with some neighborhood kids. Each face key games to their postseason hopes Saturday. SDSU Men's Basketball Media Day. Updated: 23 hours ago. Jacks look to stay on top of Summit despite key losses.
BROOKINGS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Miner Brewing and Prairie Berry Winery closing Sioux Falls location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — November 12 will be the last day the people of Sioux Falls can visit a local taproom and winery. Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery Taproom is closing at the Western Mall after eight years operating in Sioux Falls. The business shared the update in a social media post.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newsfromthestates.com

Millions in housing help on the way for abuse victims, veterans and others

The Veterans Helping Hands Project in Hot Springs will include a factory where veterans will learn building trades after completing substance abuse treatment. (Courtesy of Veterans Helping Hands Project) Victims of domestic violence, veterans, and those who’ve struggled with housing insecurity in South Dakota will soon have more options for...
HOT SPRINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Omaha woman identified in Sioux Falls crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Omaha, Nebraska woman has been identified in a fatal two-car crash last Wednesday. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by 64-year-old Denise Barraclough of Omaha was traveling east on 258th Street when the vehicle failed to stop at the intersection. The vehicle collided with a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse traveling north on Highway 11.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Another nursing home closes in South Dakota

FLORENCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Alpha Media USA, another nursing home will be closing its doors for good in South Dakota. The Country View Assisted Living Center in Florence will close in mid-November, joining care centers in Clear Lake, Ipswich, Salem, and Lennox that have recently closed. As of last week, they were operating at half capacity with eight residents living there.
FLORENCE, SD

