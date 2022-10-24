Read full article on original website
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/25/22–10/26/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (10/26/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Wednesday, October, 26. The Honorable Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Arrache represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges...
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (10/25/22–10/26/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Natrona County Crime Clips (10/21/22–10/24/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities in Natrona County. Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and Casper Police Department Sgt. Mike Ogden provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Other sources may include affidavits and appearances...
Casper woman charged with felonies after allegedly attacking boyfriend with knife, aluminum bat
CASPER, Wyo. — A 38-year-old Casper woman faces felony aggravated assault charges after allegedly slashing at her boyfriend with a kitchen knife and striking him with a small aluminum bat. Crystal Dresser appeared in circuit court last Monday, Oct. 17, on two counts of felony assault, as well as...
‘Wanton destruction’: Casper teens charged with burglaries, theft, property destruction
CASPER, Wyo. — Three 18-year-old Casper residents were arrested Tuesday morning and heard felony burglary charges in Natrona County District Court on Tuesday afternoon. Two of the defendants face charges in a string of burglaries and thefts going back at least four weeks, police said. CPD Lt. Jeff Bullard...
Casper police arrest three suspects in ongoing burglary, property damage spree
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department said Tuesday it has arrested three people it considers suspects in an ongoing burglary spree and property damage case over the last four weeks. “The suspects are believed to have participated in burglarizing businesses as well as vehicles,” the Casper PD said...
Work release escapee taken into custody Monday, charged with drug possession
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office says that Jacob Hair, reported as an escapee from work release last Friday, has been taken back into custody. Originally convicted of felony burglary, Hair was located around 2:15 a.m. Monday morning in Casper by city police. Hair also received a new felony controlled substance charge.
Wyoming Supreme Court affirms sentence for Casper man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter
CASPER, Wyo — The Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the conviction of a Casper man sentenced in April to 17-20 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter. Olinza Headd was originally charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of Eugene Hogan III on Jan. 13, 2021. Headd admitted during sentencing that he had acted “upon heat of passion” in the shooting, believing that Hogan had sexually assaulted a family member.
Casper PD Incident Report log (10/24/22–10/25/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Natrona County divorce filings (10/17/22–10/24/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 11 through Oct. 17. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (10/19/22–10/25/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Oct. 19 through Oct. 26. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Casper-Natrona Health offering free gun locks to help minimize risk of unintentional shootings
CASPER, Wyo. — Firearm-related injuries became the leading cause of death for people ages 1–19 in 2020 in the United States, surpassing motor vehicle accidents, according to the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development. With hunting season arriving in Wyoming, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department said...
Florida man pleads guilty illegal transport of minor to minor to Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo — A Florida man pleaded guilty Monday at a federal courthouse in Casper to transporting a 13-year-old girl he met online across state lines to engage in sexual activity defined as criminal under Wyoming law. Christopher S. Evans, aged 25 at the time, was arrested in March...
Casper Area Transit installing 66 new signs in first phase of bus stop project
CASPER, Wyo. — Over the next two weeks, Casper Area Transit will be installing approximately 66 new signs at bus stops along the Purple, Yellow and Red lines of its fixed-route service known as Link. Link picks up and drops off passengers at a total of 125 stops in...
Casper fire stations open to trick-or-treaters on Halloween; Fire-EMS offers safety advice
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Fire-EMS Department’s five fire stations will be open to trick-or-treating from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. While trick-or-treaters are welcome, the fire department is asking that people use caution when approaching the stations. “Be cautious approaching the stations — we’ll still...
‘She is exemplified integrity’: Natrona’s 2023 Teacher of the Year Sandra Stille honored Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, 2023 Teacher of the Year Sandra “Sandi” Stille was honored during the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees meeting. Stille, a language arts teacher at Centennial Junior High School, was selected as Teacher of the Year out of 17 nominees across the school district. Centennial Assistant Principal Lisa Allen talked about why Stille was nominated.
Candidate Questionnaire: Debbie McCullar for Natrona County school board
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway, and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to all candidates who have filed to run for a seat on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of...
Kiwanis Club of Casper prepares for coat drive
CASPER, Wyo. — With winter quickly approaching, staying warm is going to become even more important. And for those in Casper and Natrona County, the Kiwanis Club of Casper’s coat drive aims to make sure nobody goes cold. “With the wind and the cold, a coat is a...
(VIDEO) Natrona trustees to decide fate of two books after school district receives formal appeal
CASPER, Wyo. — After the Natrona County School District received complaints about the availability of two books in the Kelly Walsh High School library this summer, the school district formed a committee per NCSD policy to consider whether the books should be allowed to remain. While the committee decided...
