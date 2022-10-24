ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/25/22–10/26/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (10/26/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Wednesday, October, 26. The Honorable Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Arrache represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Natrona County Crime Clips (10/21/22–10/24/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities in Natrona County. Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and Casper Police Department Sgt. Mike Ogden provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Other sources may include affidavits and appearances...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Work release escapee taken into custody Monday, charged with drug possession

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office says that Jacob Hair, reported as an escapee from work release last Friday, has been taken back into custody. Originally convicted of felony burglary, Hair was located around 2:15 a.m. Monday morning in Casper by city police. Hair also received a new felony controlled substance charge.
CASPER, WY
Wyoming Supreme Court affirms sentence for Casper man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter

CASPER, Wyo — The Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the conviction of a Casper man sentenced in April to 17-20 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter. Olinza Headd was originally charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of Eugene Hogan III on Jan. 13, 2021. Headd admitted during sentencing that he had acted “upon heat of passion” in the shooting, believing that Hogan had sexually assaulted a family member.
CASPER, WY
Casper PD Incident Report log (10/24/22–10/25/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
CASPER, WY
Natrona County divorce filings (10/17/22–10/24/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 11 through Oct. 17. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
‘She is exemplified integrity’: Natrona’s 2023 Teacher of the Year Sandra Stille honored Monday

CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, 2023 Teacher of the Year Sandra “Sandi” Stille was honored during the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees meeting. Stille, a language arts teacher at Centennial Junior High School, was selected as Teacher of the Year out of 17 nominees across the school district. Centennial Assistant Principal Lisa Allen talked about why Stille was nominated.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Kiwanis Club of Casper prepares for coat drive

CASPER, Wyo. — With winter quickly approaching, staying warm is going to become even more important. And for those in Casper and Natrona County, the Kiwanis Club of Casper’s coat drive aims to make sure nobody goes cold. “With the wind and the cold, a coat is a...
CASPER, WY

