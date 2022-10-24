Read full article on original website
Three fish dishes for a chilly dinner in Dien Bien
Under the cold of the highland evening, gathering by the fire to eat grilled fish Pa Pinh Top is an unforgettable experience. Not only famous for the Dien Bien Phu campaign, Muong Thanh field, Nam Rung river… Dien Bien is also known for many delicious dishes typical of the Northwest region, of which the most famous are fish dishes such as Pa. Ninh Top, Pa Giang or fried stream fish.
Ready to queue for 30 minutes to buy a bouquet of 10$ flowers to take pictures of in autumn
Hanoi is at the most beautiful stage of the year, so it is no coincidence that people take advantage of the streets these days. These days, you don’t need to live in Hanoi, but just surfing Facebook or TikTok is enough to know how the weather in the capital is pleasing to people. The golden sunshine, clear sky, light wind, and moderate temperature, … all make up a gentle, romantic autumn atmosphere of Hanoi, just going to the street is comfortable.
Experience the “fever” Hanoi autumn in Ho Chi Minh City: Young people invite each other to buy sticky rice and go to a cafe to sip
In the heart of Ho Chi Minh City, you can also enjoy autumn in a “very Hanoi” way. It is undeniable that Hanoi every autumn brings an indescribable charm. Swirling in the space along with the pig wind is the typical flavor of nuggets. During the past few days, many young Hanoians have invited each other to buy sticky rice from street vendors and go to coffee shops to sip while the weather is beautiful.
Farmers pick up Ruoi (Nereidae) and collect of thousand dollars every night
HAI DUONG – Tu Ky farmers start the main harvest Ruoi (Nereidae) season again. This year, the price is cheaper, only about 20$ per kg. Tu Ky district (Hai Duong) has more than 315 hectares of mollusks and scads, of which Tu Xuyen commune has about 80 hectares (an increase of 10 hectares compared to 2018), the rest belongs to An Thanh commune with about 200 households engaged in mining. rattan waterfall. In the past, people caught snakes with skimmers on the water, but now they take advantage of the water, build dams to create doors for water to enter and then block net bags to catch.
Nearly 100-year-old museums, places to play and study for families with young children
A weekend place for families for children to learn while playing. In addition to amusement parks and shopping centers, historical sites and museums are also very attractive recently. Museums are special structures that store many imprints of time. Here are the nearly 100-year-old museums that are ideal places to hang out for the weekend.
Xoi Xeo – An idyllic but attractive breakfast gift in Hanoi, especially when the monsoon comes
The image of baskets on the sidewalk with colorful legs is familiar to Hanoians. A basket of sticky rice with all kinds of Xeo, peanuts, black beans… But the most popular sticky rice dish is sticky rice. Xoi Xeo is a familiar dish of Hanoians. If to explain why...
Attending a series of high-priced sidewalk restaurants, but still crowded with customers to eat in Ho Chi Minh City
Only selling popular dishes are present in many places, but these sidewalk stalls sell at “soulful” prices but still attract a lot of diners to enjoy. Street food in Ho Chi Minh City is famous for its popular dishes of excellent quality. However, there are high-quality sidewalk shops that also come with unbelievably high prices. So why are diners willing to spend a lot of money to enjoy street food like that?
Mysterious destinations in Vietnam for Halloween
If you want to find thrills for Halloween, a ghost villa in Da Lat or a house of the Hua family in Ho Chi Minh City are suggestions from Booking.com. Halloween is a traditional festival held on October 31 every year in many Western countries, to remember those who have passed away. Popular activities during the festival are trick-or-treated (children knocking on their neighbors’ doors to ask for sweets in disguise), attending costume parties, lighting fires, carving pumpkins, and watching horror movies. Visiting ghostly, deserted destinations is also a trend that many tourists around the world respond to ward off evil spirits and welcome back loved ones.
Planning to ‘hunt clouds’ in Ta Xua at a cost of only about 50$/person
Normally going to Ta Xua at least will take us about 2 days and 1 night to be able to make a complete trip. Therefore, this article will estimate for you the cost of going to Ta Xua for 2 days and 1 night. Ta Xua is a highland commune...
Royal dishes are sold at affordable prices and are irresistible in the ancient capital of Hue
Slowly enjoying each roll of cake, diners are more and more absorbed in the sophistication of Hue royal cuisine. Hue is the birthplace of exquisite and harmonious dishes, derived from the characteristics of ancient royal cuisine. Food enthusiasts are no strangers to small, colorful, and eye-catching dishes, from sidewalk stalls to luxury restaurants in Hue.
120-year-old lighthouse on Son Tra peninsula
DA NANG – Tien Sa lighthouse station in Son Tra forest was built during the French period but still operates stably, guiding ships at night. Tien Sa lighthouse station is located on Son Tra mountain, at an altitude of 223 m above sea level, built by the French in 1902. This is one of the oldest lighthouses in Vietnam, along with the lighthouses in Con Dao. , Hon Lon (Nha Trang), Hon Dau (Hai Phong), Nui Nai (Kien Giang), Hon Khoai (Ca Mau)…
10 Vietnamese resorts win Asia’s luxury award
The World Luxury Hotel Awards 2022 honors 10 Vietnamese hotels and resorts in the most luxurious category in Asia. Almanity Hoi An Wellness Resort is the first Vietnamese name mentioned by Luxury Hotel Awards 2022 and won in the category of Asia’s most luxurious healthcare resort. The hotel is...
Ninh Hoa grilled spring rolls: A gift from the countryside, unforgettable taste
Although sour or grilled spring rolls have different flavors, they are all very delicious, attractive and become famous specialties of Ninh Hoa. Visit Ninh Hoa market to buy a string of spring rolls. A bottle of bubbly. Get drunk so you don’t miss the pain…”. The poet’s verse...
The coffee shop in Sapa sells only one type of drink
LAO CAI – The cafe is located in the middle of the mountain in Sa Pa, only selling cinnamon aniseed cappuccino, served with croissants. Minh Minh (32 years old, Hanoi) has just had a trip to Sa Pa in mid-October. Minh said that the biggest impression of this trip was to experience a new cafe, located on the top of a mountain in Sa Pa.
Tourists in Ho Chi Minh City are impressed with the beauty of Nam Dinh
Mr. Thang is impressed with the village roads, the calm sea and sky, the ancient churches and the hospitality of the people of Nam Dinh. During a business trip in September, Mr. Huynh Quyet Thang, Ho Chi Minh City, returned to Hai Hau district, Nam Dinh province because of the beautiful scenes like fairy tales here. The 2-day trip is more than 2 million VND per person.
Recipe: For Dia de Los Muertos, Food for the Souls
While the U.S. has brought out the pumpkins — whether carved, spiced for lattes, baked into bread or all of the above — Mexico is preparing for Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) or, in certain parts of the country’s Yucatán region, Hanal Pixán, the Mayan version of Día de los Muertos. And contrary to popular misconceptions, Halloween has nothing to do with Mexico’s celebrations on Nov. 1 to 2. Particularly not with Hanal Pixán, which means food for the souls, and is a time families prepare special meals to honor ancestors they’ve lost.More from WWDInside Claud, a New...
Surprised by the technique of raising “the queen’s fish” in the deep forest
A family in Ha Tinh has successfully raised hundreds of sturgeon in a renovated pond in the border forest area bordering Laos. With a selling price of 10-20$/kg, they have a high income. Forest debt payment. In October, the family of Mr. Le Khac Tan (61 years old, residing in...
Make millions every night thanks to locusts on the grasslands of Ho Chi Minh City
Xuan Thoi Thuong commune, Hoc Mon district is considered the origin of locust fishing in Ho Chi Minh City. People who follow this profession say that if they win a trick every night, they can earn millions of dong. Every afternoon, dozens of households in Xuan Thoi Thuong commune, Hoc...
Late autumn filling – Simple gifts from the mountains, once considered ‘meat of the poor’
Bui sticky rice, also known as black filling, is loved by many women when the cold season comes. Cannabis – A simple gift from the mountains and forests. Nature favors people in the coastal areas with a lot of seafood, shrimp, and fish, but they also do not forget to give valuable gifts to the midland and mountainous regions. That’s when we talk about the two-headed rhombic fruit, which when ripe has a dark purple color covered with a white chalk-like layer.
Leaving the city to go to the island, the girl spends less than 250$/ per month, eating and drinking with strangers
Watching the sunrise in the morning, diving in the afternoon, gathering around a tray of rice with strangers – every day on this girl’s island happens like that. Sounds idyllic and peaceful but also very interesting, right?. Have you ever felt that the work you are doing is...
