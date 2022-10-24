Read full article on original website
Elmira Police Department auctioning off 17 vehicles
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is once again offering cheap vehicles in another vehicle auction over the next two weeks. EPD announced that its next vehicle auction went live online on October 26 and will be active through November 9, 2022. The department currently has 17 vehicles up for bid. The auction […]
Florida man arrested after shots fired in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have arrested an individual they believe is responsible for taking part in shots fired incident that occurred late Tuesday night. Ithaca Police say that 19-year-old Travoris D. Reynolds, of Pembroke Pines Florida, was found to be in possession of a loaded .38 caliber handgun and was arrested Tuesday. Police […]
Woman swipes cars with her side-by-side in alleged property dispute
Gillett, Pa. — An ongoing property dispute allegedly prompted a Gillett woman to damage vehicles at a Bradford County business, according to a police report. Pennsylvania State Police said Nicole Day, 34, damaged vehicles in the parking lot of Ridgebury Township Garage, 13278 Berwick Turnpike, on Sept. 30 around 1:40 p.m. Day allegedly intentionally hit the vehicles with her side-by-side, causing several thousand dollars of damage to the vehicles. Day was arraigned by Magesterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox on charges of criminal mischief, a felony of the third degree, and disorderly conduct. She was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail.
Fire battled at recycling facility in Owego
On Oct. 16, at approximately 5:50 a.m., the Owego Fire Department was toned out for a possible structure fire at the Taylor garbage recycling facility on Route 434 in Apalachin. Follow up communications confirmed a working fire in a large steel building, according to fire officials. The first responding chiefs...
Fatal crash on Friday in the Town of Maine
On Friday, October 21st, at around 2:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on State Route 26 in the Town of Maine.
Man found sleeping in stolen car arrested in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – A Binghamton man was arrested in Oneonta over the weekend after he was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle outside the Townhouse Motor Inn. Police were investigating a stolen vehicle report on Oct. 22 and were called to the motel on Main Street when the vehicle was spotted around 1:15 p.m.
Owego Donates Over $30,000 to Rudin Family After Fire Destroys Farm
In the five days following a devastating fire that burned most of the Rudin Family Farm to the ground, the greater Owego community has come together to raise upwards of $30,000 through donations, and a fundraiser this past Saturday. After arriving to the scene of the fire last Wednesday, Kathy...
Brush Fire Problems Heat Up in Southern Tier
Several area emergency services communications centers are reporting an uptick in calls about out of control open burning. As residents have been clearing leaves and brush from their property, many turn to burning the debris and that has resulted in several brush fires in Broome, Otsego and other counties in the Southern Tier and Central New York.
Millport Remains Under Boil Water Advisory
The Village of Millport remains under a boil water advisory following a village wide water outage last week. Despite the fact that water pressure has returned, Mayor Mike Damon said the earliest the advisory can be lifted is Wednesday night. "We need back to back (negative) tests of our water...
Missing Child Alert canceled by police
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Erie County Sheriffs Office is looking for Haileigh Roberts, a 13-year-old who went missing out of Holland, N.Y. at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police believe Roberts may have traveled with an unknown man to Corning. Roberts is believed to be in danger and may be in...
Elmira man arrested on weapon charge
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been charged with having a loaded “Ghost” gun and fleeing from Elmira Police. EPD said that Jaheim Brown, 20, was arrested on October 19 after a report of a disturbance on W. First St in the City. Police said the report claimed the man had a gun. […]
Overnight lane closures on the Vestal Parkway
There will be overnight lane closures this evening on the Vestal Parkway.
Owego Police Blotter: Oct. 17 to Oct. 23
This past week, the Owego Police Department reported 69 service calls, 2 arrests and 3 motor vehicle accidents -- also issuing 4 traffic tickets. Charles N White, 40, of Owego, was arrested following an investigation into trespassing and theft of cannabis plant on Cove Street. White was charged with two felonies -- grand larceny and criminal mischief in the third degree. White was also charged with a misdemeanor -- criminal trespass in the third degree.
Dissatisfied toilet paper purchase leads to shooting threat, arrest in Geneva
Law enforcement say the suspect's behavior caused employees to shelter in place, and flee.
Elmira Woman Charged with Attempted Kidnapping
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- Elmira police arrested a woman after an alleged attempted abduction of a child. Officers responded to a reported disturbance in the area of North Main and West Water Streets in Elmira. When they arrived, a female on the scene told them another female had attempted to abduct her one-year-old child from the backseat of her car in a parking lot.
Thousands Without Power in Broome & Chenango Counties
New York State Electric and Gas is reporting over 2,500 customers in Broome County without power as of 8 a.m. October 24. According to the NYSEG website, power was also reported out to around 1,000 customers in Chenango County. Broome County Emergency Services officials say they were aware of power...
Groton woman allegedly kicked down door, threatened victim with knife
On October 9th, New York State Troopers were dispatched to a report of a dispute on Ward Boulevard in the Town of Newfield.
