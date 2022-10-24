Gillett, Pa. — An ongoing property dispute allegedly prompted a Gillett woman to damage vehicles at a Bradford County business, according to a police report. Pennsylvania State Police said Nicole Day, 34, damaged vehicles in the parking lot of Ridgebury Township Garage, 13278 Berwick Turnpike, on Sept. 30 around 1:40 p.m. Day allegedly intentionally hit the vehicles with her side-by-side, causing several thousand dollars of damage to the vehicles. Day was arraigned by Magesterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox on charges of criminal mischief, a felony of the third degree, and disorderly conduct. She was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail.

BRADFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO