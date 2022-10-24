ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Flats, NY

WETM 18 News

Elmira Police Department auctioning off 17 vehicles

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is once again offering cheap vehicles in another vehicle auction over the next two weeks. EPD announced that its next vehicle auction went live online on October 26 and will be active through November 9, 2022. The department currently has 17 vehicles up for bid. The auction […]
ELMIRA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Endicott Man Dead Following Rollover Crash on Route 26

New York State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that has claimed the life of an Endicott man October 21. Authorities say they were called to Route 26 in the Town of Maine at around 2:30 Friday afternoon with a report of a vehicle off the road and rolled onto its roof and found the driver trapped inside the car.
ENDICOTT, NY
WETM 18 News

Florida man arrested after shots fired in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have arrested an individual they believe is responsible for taking part in shots fired incident that occurred late Tuesday night. Ithaca Police say that 19-year-old Travoris D. Reynolds, of Pembroke Pines Florida, was found to be in possession of a loaded .38 caliber handgun and was arrested Tuesday. Police […]
ITHACA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman swipes cars with her side-by-side in alleged property dispute

Gillett, Pa. — An ongoing property dispute allegedly prompted a Gillett woman to damage vehicles at a Bradford County business, according to a police report. Pennsylvania State Police said Nicole Day, 34, damaged vehicles in the parking lot of Ridgebury Township Garage, 13278 Berwick Turnpike, on Sept. 30 around 1:40 p.m. Day allegedly intentionally hit the vehicles with her side-by-side, causing several thousand dollars of damage to the vehicles. Day was arraigned by Magesterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox on charges of criminal mischief, a felony of the third degree, and disorderly conduct. She was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
owegopennysaver.com

Fire battled at recycling facility in Owego

On Oct. 16, at approximately 5:50 a.m., the Owego Fire Department was toned out for a possible structure fire at the Taylor garbage recycling facility on Route 434 in Apalachin. Follow up communications confirmed a working fire in a large steel building, according to fire officials. The first responding chiefs...
OWEGO, NY
WKTV

Man found sleeping in stolen car arrested in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – A Binghamton man was arrested in Oneonta over the weekend after he was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle outside the Townhouse Motor Inn. Police were investigating a stolen vehicle report on Oct. 22 and were called to the motel on Main Street when the vehicle was spotted around 1:15 p.m.
ONEONTA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Donates Over $30,000 to Rudin Family After Fire Destroys Farm

In the five days following a devastating fire that burned most of the Rudin Family Farm to the ground, the greater Owego community has come together to raise upwards of $30,000 through donations, and a fundraiser this past Saturday. After arriving to the scene of the fire last Wednesday, Kathy...
OWEGO, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Brush Fire Problems Heat Up in Southern Tier

Several area emergency services communications centers are reporting an uptick in calls about out of control open burning. As residents have been clearing leaves and brush from their property, many turn to burning the debris and that has resulted in several brush fires in Broome, Otsego and other counties in the Southern Tier and Central New York.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Millport Remains Under Boil Water Advisory

The Village of Millport remains under a boil water advisory following a village wide water outage last week. Despite the fact that water pressure has returned, Mayor Mike Damon said the earliest the advisory can be lifted is Wednesday night. "We need back to back (negative) tests of our water...
MILLPORT, NY
NewsChannel 36

Missing Child Alert canceled by police

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Erie County Sheriffs Office is looking for Haileigh Roberts, a 13-year-old who went missing out of Holland, N.Y. at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police believe Roberts may have traveled with an unknown man to Corning. Roberts is believed to be in danger and may be in...
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested on weapon charge

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been charged with having a loaded “Ghost” gun and fleeing from Elmira Police. EPD said that Jaheim Brown, 20, was arrested on October 19 after a report of a disturbance on W. First St in the City. Police said the report claimed the man had a gun. […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: Oct. 17 to Oct. 23

This past week, the Owego Police Department reported 69 service calls, 2 arrests and 3 motor vehicle accidents -- also issuing 4 traffic tickets. Charles N White, 40, of Owego, was arrested following an investigation into trespassing and theft of cannabis plant on Cove Street. White was charged with two felonies -- grand larceny and criminal mischief in the third degree. White was also charged with a misdemeanor -- criminal trespass in the third degree.
OWEGO, NY
NewsChannel 36

WETM 18 News

Elmira woman accused of trying to kidnap toddler

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira woman has been accused of trying to kidnap a young child from a parked car, according to police. Gabriella Baxter, 21, was arrested by Elmira Police on October 25 after officers responded to North Main and West Water St. EPD said a woman reported that Baxter—who was later found […]
ELMIRA, NY

