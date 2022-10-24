ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, WI

Evansville earns back-to-back regional championship in victory over Edgewood

By By ZACK GOODROW
GazetteXtra
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sS4Ev_0ik2cWII00

EVANSVILLE—For the second year in a row, the third-seeded Evansville’s boys soccer team won a regional championship, beating sixth-seeded Madison Edgewood 3-0 on Saturday.

Edgewood (6-5-3 overall, 4-1-1 Badger South Conference) showed its offensive prowess and dominated time of possession for much of the first half.

Evansville (13-7-2, 5-4 Rock Valley North Conference), meanwhile, struggled to get its attack working.

The Blue Devils played slowly and misplaced too many passes, and communication breakdowns in defense gave the Crusaders scoring chances.

But at the 31:37 mark, Evansville scored against the run of play. Drew Walker corralled the ball for the Blue Devils, dribbled past two Edgewood defenders and scored into the left side of the goal while moving in the opposite direction.

At halftime, the Blue Devils knew they needed to up their intensity to hold their lead.

“In the first half, we obviously came up by one, and that wasn’t enough,” said Wesley LeRoy, who scored a pair of goals in the second half to extend Evansville’s lead “So in the second half, we just had to make a change and put it away because we knew it wasn’t going to stay like that. It wasn’t going to be an easy walk out. So we had to just go and win the game.”

The Blue Devils put a pair of shots on goal shortly after the halftime break.

Noah Schwengels fed LeRoy on the latter’s first goal, which LeRoy sent past a diving Edgewood goalkeeper at the 50-minute mark to put the Blue Devils up 2-0.

Five minutes later, LeRoy would score again on a wide-open shot. The ball rolled past two Edgewood defenders before LeRoy made it 3-0 Evansville.

After going down three, three Crusaders players and their coach were shown yellow cards. The Blue Devils kept their composure to keep the visitors off the scoreboard.

With the regional championship in hand, Evansville will head to second-seeded Wisconsin Dells on Thursday for a Division 3 WIAA sectional semifinal.

EVANSVILLE 3, EDGEWOOD 0Evansville 1 2 — 3

Edgewood 0 0 — 0

FIRST HALF

EV—Drew Walker, 31:37.

SECOND HALF

EV—Wesley LeRoy (Noah Schwengels), 50:00.

EV—LeRoy, 55:27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
agupdate.com

Pine Lake Creaker haunts camp

WESTFIELD, Wis. – It was a crisp, moonlit night about this time of year. I remember it well because it was my first visit to Pine Lake Camp – and it was the week before Jo and I were married. I was counseling in Birchwood 3 with a...
WESTFIELD, WI
earnthenecklace.com

Chris Reece Leaving WISC-TV: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?

Chris Reece has been responsible for the weather updates in Madison for almost five years. Now he’s leaving the city for a new opportunity. Chris Reece announced he is leaving WISC-TV in November 2022. News 3 Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going next. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Chris Reece said about leaving WISC-TV here.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Verona police searching for endangered missing man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Police Department is asking for information on a 51-year-old man who has not been seen since Tuesday morning when he was at a department store in Fitchburg. The police department issued a missing, endangered person alert for John Ramseier late Wednesday morning. The alert...
MADISON, WI
Badger Herald

Review of Madison’s finest living establishment

October means many things to University of Wisconsin students — midterms, Halloween and the football team having to explain another loss. But most importantly, October is the time of year for freshmen to sign a lease for an apartment, or risk social sabotage by being a sophomore in the dorms.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Former Lancaster High School student levels accusations against teacher

One teacher from Northside Elementary in Monroe saw the idea while scrolling through her phone. Building permit details construction project being done before Oregon duplex explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The explosion that happened on Friday, October 21 left behind up to $2M in damages. In-person early voting begins...
MONROE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

UW campus vandalized prior to conservative commentator’s visit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison students and staff awoke Monday morning to find Memorial Union and other locations around campus vandalized with spraypainted graffiti as well as messages opposing the impending visit by conservative commentator Matt Walsh. Some of the messages, such as “Dude, Go Away” and “Hey, UW, the...
MADISON, WI
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health resign, plan to start independent group

Several orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Madison, Wis. are resigning, saying they want to start an independent practice, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 25. Most of the resigning surgeons turned in 90-day notices in September, the report said. The journal didn't specify how many surgeons...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Car vs Semi Collision in Dodgeville

Dodgeville Police and officials with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department responded to a car versus semi collision on North Bequette Street in Dodgeville Saturday evening around 5:30pm. A report says that at least one person was injured in the crash and that Dodgeville EMS and the Dodgeville Fire Department and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department responded around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway18 and Highway 23. Only minor injuries were reported. The names of the persons in the crash were not released.
DODGEVILLE, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Hunt celebrates half-century at Stoughton Trailers

Lifelong Stoughton resident Steve Hunt enjoyed quite a work party on Friday, Oct. 21, as the long-time Stoughton Trailers employee was celebrated by friends, family and co-workers for his 50th year with the company. And besides the decorations, speeches, and refreshments, Stoughton Trailers presented him with a check for $50,000.
STOUGHTON, WI
Travel Maven

Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBUS, WI
WIFR

Beloit woman faces felony OWI charge

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A woman with a history of OWI convictions was arrested early Wednesday by Rock County Sheriff’s deputies. Danielle Jester, 53, was stopped just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Sixth Street and Olympian Boulevard. According to deputies, Jester displayed signs of impairment and after investigation, was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.
BELOIT, WI
x1071.com

Crews responding to structure fire in downtown Brodhead

BRODHEAD, Wis. — 1st Center Avenue is closed in Brodhead due to a structure fire. WisDOT reported the road closure just after 4 p.m. Sunday. The road is blocked in both directions at 10th Street. Brodhead Police dispatchers did not provide any further information regarding the incident. COPYRIGHT 2022...
BRODHEAD, WI
nbc15.com

DeForest dancers selected to be dancing in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations is investigating after a Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a person Sunday. Help fight hunger with NBC15 Share Your Holidays kickoff this week. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. NBC15 Share Your Holidays is rolling out hundreds of barrels...
DEFOREST, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy