Evansville earns back-to-back regional championship in victory over Edgewood

EVANSVILLE—For the second year in a row, the third-seeded Evansville’s boys soccer team won a regional championship, beating sixth-seeded Madison Edgewood 3-0 on Saturday.

Edgewood (6-5-3 overall, 4-1-1 Badger South Conference) showed its offensive prowess and dominated time of possession for much of the first half.

Evansville (13-7-2, 5-4 Rock Valley North Conference), meanwhile, struggled to get its attack working.

The Blue Devils played slowly and misplaced too many passes, and communication breakdowns in defense gave the Crusaders scoring chances.

But at the 31:37 mark, Evansville scored against the run of play. Drew Walker corralled the ball for the Blue Devils, dribbled past two Edgewood defenders and scored into the left side of the goal while moving in the opposite direction.

At halftime, the Blue Devils knew they needed to up their intensity to hold their lead.

“In the first half, we obviously came up by one, and that wasn’t enough,” said Wesley LeRoy, who scored a pair of goals in the second half to extend Evansville’s lead “So in the second half, we just had to make a change and put it away because we knew it wasn’t going to stay like that. It wasn’t going to be an easy walk out. So we had to just go and win the game.”

The Blue Devils put a pair of shots on goal shortly after the halftime break.

Noah Schwengels fed LeRoy on the latter’s first goal, which LeRoy sent past a diving Edgewood goalkeeper at the 50-minute mark to put the Blue Devils up 2-0.

Five minutes later, LeRoy would score again on a wide-open shot. The ball rolled past two Edgewood defenders before LeRoy made it 3-0 Evansville.

After going down three, three Crusaders players and their coach were shown yellow cards. The Blue Devils kept their composure to keep the visitors off the scoreboard.

With the regional championship in hand, Evansville will head to second-seeded Wisconsin Dells on Thursday for a Division 3 WIAA sectional semifinal.

EVANSVILLE 3, EDGEWOOD 0Evansville 1 2 — 3

Edgewood 0 0 — 0

FIRST HALF

EV—Drew Walker, 31:37.

SECOND HALF

EV—Wesley LeRoy (Noah Schwengels), 50:00.

EV—LeRoy, 55:27.