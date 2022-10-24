ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Dona Ana County sheriff says desert gunshot victim was shot accidentally

By Dave Burge
UPDATE: Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart says the gunshot victim was shot accidently and that the investigation is complete. No further action will be taken by law enforcement, she said.

ORIGINAL STORY: EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A person was found in the desert area off the Pete Domenici Highway in New Mexico with a gunshot wound, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department.

The individual was found in the desert near Mile Marker 6. The Pete Domenici Highway is the main road connecting Interstate 10 and the Santa Teresa port of entry.

The patient was transported by Sunland Park fire to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The scene remains under investigation by Dona Ana County Sheriff’s deputies.

