Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Jazz's Collin Sexton Won't Return vs. Rockets With Oblique Injury
The Utah Jazz announced guard Collin Sexton was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets with a left oblique contusion. Sexton is in his first season with the Jazz after they acquired him from the Cleveland Cavaliers in a deal that most notably sent three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland as Utah continues its rebuild and roster overhaul. The former Alabama star, who was a restricted free agent, inked a four-year, $72 million deal as part of the sign-and-trade.
Bleacher Report
Stephen A. Smith: Russell Westbrook 'Practically Wants to Be Gone' from Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook both want a fresh start with a trade, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. "He knows they want him gone," Smith said on NBA Countdown. "From what I'm hearing, he practically wants to be gone, but they can't just let him go for nothing."
Lonzo Ball update: Billy Donovan says their point guard is 'progressing'
Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that the team's prized guard, Lonzo Ball is making progress in his recovery from knee surgery
Bleacher Report
Shams: Lakers' Russell Westbrook May Be Benched for Austin Reaves After Injury Return
Austin Reaves reportedly could be auditioning for a starting role when the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets in Wednesday's game. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Reaves will start for Russell Westbrook, who will miss the game with a hamstring injury. If the 24-year-old plays well, it may be more of a permanent move.
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard Exits Game vs. Heat With Calf Injury
The star point guard came up limping midway through the third quarter after stepping on a defender’s foot.
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
LeBron James, Kevin Durant and many more NBA stars follow Jay-Z and Kevin Hart by joining Fanatics brand Mitchell & Ness as investors
Lebron James, Kevin Durant, and a boatload of other huge names have joined forces to make a massive investment in popular lifestyle brand Mitchell & Ness. Mitchell & Ness is owned by Fanatics CEO and former member of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils ownership group Michael Rubin. Rubin recently agreed sell his stake in both teams to David Adelman.
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Mocks Ben Simmons' Offensive Performance as Nets Lose vs. Bucks
The Brooklyn Nets are four games into the 2022-23 season, and Ben Simmons has been a total non-factor for the team. Simmons put forth another quiet performance in Brooklyn's 110-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, finishing with four points on 2-of-7 shooting while adding nine assists, five rebounds, four fouls, two steals, two turnovers and a block.
Bleacher Report
Raptors' Masai Ujiri Fined $35K for Making Inappropriate Remarks to Official
The NBA fined Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri $35,000 for his actions during his team's loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday. The NBA announced the fine Wednesday, noting Ujiri was fined "for approaching the scorer's table and directing inappropriate remarks toward a game official." Miami won the game 112-109...
Bleacher Report
Devin Booker: Klay Thompson Emphasized Warriors' 4 NBA Title Rings Before Ejection
Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker divulged that Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had plenty to say about the Dubs' four championships in the past eight years during Phoenix's emphatic 134-105 win on Tuesday. Thompson was ejected during the third quarter after he and Booker bumped chests while talking...
Bleacher Report
Way-too-Soon 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Predictions
Imagine thinking there's any such thing as way-too-early 2023 NBA trade deadline predictions. Remember how one moment, you're in the dead of summer, wondering how (and why) the Denver Nuggets managed to hash out a contract agreement with DeAndre Jordan 2.7 seconds into free agency? And then the next moment, your neighbors are putting up inflatable winter holiday decorations that billow in the wind like Kevin Durant's allegiance to the Brooklyn Nets?
Bleacher Report
Woj: Russell Westbrook Coming Off Lakers' Bench 'Inevitable' Barring Turnaround
Russell Westbrook may not be long for the Los Angeles Lakers' starting lineup. "I think a Russell Westbrook move to the bench is probably inevitable unless his performance changes, the team's performance changes," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Wednesday on Get Up (3:50 mark). Westbrook is expected to miss Wednesday's game...
Bleacher Report
Buying or Selling Hottest Takes from NBA's 1st Week
Just a single week into the 2022-23 NBA season, conditions are perfect for rampant overreactions. Then again, season-long trends have to start somewhere, and a few will be rooted in fiery-hot or frigid starts that the currently tiny sample size begs you to dismiss. Lessons are already being learned about...
Bleacher Report
Clippers' John Wall Says He Was 'Pissed as Hell' About Rockets' Decision to Sit Him
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall said he was not happy the Houston Rockets decided to sit him for the entire 2021-22 season, per Sam Amick of The Athletic. "Pissed as hell. Pissed as hell. I wanted to play basketball," Wall said of the decision. "In my last meeting I had there, they were like, 'Oh, you had a great year the year before. We can't wait to have you back next year. Build on this, and try to keep helping young guys.' So I'm thinking I'll play the same role I played the year before."
Bleacher Report
Lakers Trade Rumors: LA Eyes Hornets' Terry Rozier and Spurs' Josh Richardson
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly eyed Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier and San Antonio Spurs swingman Josh Richardson as they continue exploring Russell Westbrook trade possibilities. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Lakers have had preliminary discussions with both the Spurs and Hornets but have not...
Bleacher Report
Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. Trained for NFL Career Before Signing with Charlotte
Dennis Smith Jr. signed a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets in September, but not before kicking around the idea of transitioning to football. "I told my previous agent, 'I'm not going overseas. If s--t don't work out, I'm just going to the NFL,'" he told Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. "And I was dead-ass serious. I put on hella weight. I was gonna try."
Bleacher Report
Nets' Ben Simmons Discusses Breaking 'Really Ugly' Slump: 'I Was Playing Like S--t'
Ben Simmons has had a rough start to the 2022-23 season, fouling out of two of his first three games and generally struggling to find any sort of scoring rhythm. He acknowledged Wednesday that it hasn't been pretty. "There's gonna be times where it's really ugly, like the other night...
Bleacher Report
Karl-Anthony Towns Wants to Help Anthony Edwards Improve Diet, Take Care of His Body
Karl-Anthony Towns is ready for Anthony Edwards to cut out the Popeyes. The Minnesota Timberwolves center said he plans on stepping up and helping Edwards change his diet so his co-star's conditioning improves. "Maybe I could do a better job of teaching him how to take care of his body,...
Bleacher Report
Ben Simmons Rips 'Bulls--t' Call After Fouling Out in Nets' Loss to Grizzlies
Ben Simmons' return to the court after he missed last season is not going as he hoped, and he took out some frustration on the officiating after the Brooklyn Nets' 134-124 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. "It's frustrating. It's not a foul," Simmons told reporters when discussing his...
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Raves About Luka Doncic's Dominance Despite Loss vs. Pelicans
The Dallas Mavericks fell to the New Orleans Pelicans 113-111 on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center to fall to 1-2 on the season, but some of the team's best players did all they could to try and help secure the victory. Luka Doncic notched 37 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists,...
Comments / 0