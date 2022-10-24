Read full article on original website
Related
Time Raiders Beginners Guide and Tips
Time Raiders is an RPG developed by Yoozoo (Singapore) Pte. LTD. In this game, you will choose one of the three existing classes, such as Blademaster, Gunslinger, and Sage. In addition, you will be taken to the vast eastern underground world to explore. Search for historical treasures, fight different bosses and have spooky forms, look for unique artifacts that can make you stronger, and also form a team so that you can pass all challenges more easily. In this Time Raiders Beginners Guide, we are going to do a detailed walkthrough of the game, and explain the basics with additional tips and tricks.
Genshin Impact Golden Slumber II: An Introduction To Indoor Archeology World Quest Guide and Tips
Golden Slumbers II: An Introduction To Indoor Archeology, is a sequel to the Golden Slumbers I: Lost in the Sands world quest added in the latest 3.1 update that has been released in Genshin Impact. Navigate the quest and travel to Sobek Oasis. Find out how to start the Golden Slumbers II: An Introduction To Indoor Archeology world quest, as well as how to explore and obtain the rewards.
Tower of Fantasy: Tips to find and use Rose Leaf
Rose Leaf may be found in a number of places around the world in Tower of Fantasy. It pays to be vigilant because they are frequently hidden from view. Many of the most cherished dishes served in the Tower have the Rose Leaf as a significant ingredient. You’ll need to know where to seek this elusive ingredient if you want to prepare something unique.
Marvel Snap: The complete Deck Building Guide and Tips
Marvel Snap is one of the latest Marvel games where the franchise has tried to explore the Cards category of the game with a pinch of uniqueness into the game. The game follows a unique set of rules for the players which makes the game more interesting. Marvel Snap is a 1v1 card game where players are allowed a customizable deck of cards having 12 cards in it. Players get a fair 6 turns where they can go up for their play and win the round. In this Deck building guide, let us discuss more the Decks, Cards, and Unique locations that have the main significant role in Marvel Snap.
Genshin Impact: Cyno Story Quest Guide and Tips
In the new version 3.1 update of Genshin Impact, we finally get to explore the Desert region of Sumeru while also meeting some new characters. One of the most hyped and anticipated characters Cyno is released in this fresh patch. Cyno is a five-star Electro DPS and is known to be the General Mahamatra in the game. In this guide we will be helping you navigate through the Cyno Story Quest: ‘Sands of Solitude’ (Lupus Aureus Chapter: Act I) with a thorough walkthrough and also share special insight and thoughts about his story quest in Genshin Impact.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Tips to dig up and collect the Terrifying Tablature
Halloween is around the corner, and Fortnite rolled out the annual festive theme update with tons of spooky challenges and quests for the players. Some of these quests include having to dance with Chrome Punk and eating candies which can be a lot of fun. However, there are spooky quests as well quite befitting the festive mood in the air. Digging up Terrifying Tablature is one such quest in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. The locations of the Tablature are marked on the map, yet it is a difficult venture to collect all of them in a match. We have come up with a guide to make collecting these terrifying Tablature easy for you.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Tips to get the Zero Point Pretzel effect
This year’s Halloween celebrations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 include a variety of objectives in the current Fortnitemares event. Players will need to acquire the Zero Point Pretzel effect in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 for one of these tasks. Players will receive health, and for as long as the impact lasts, they will be able to phase through the map. Players can use this unexpected burst of speed to quickly move around the area and throw their opponents during combat.
