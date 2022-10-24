Halloween is around the corner, and Fortnite rolled out the annual festive theme update with tons of spooky challenges and quests for the players. Some of these quests include having to dance with Chrome Punk and eating candies which can be a lot of fun. However, there are spooky quests as well quite befitting the festive mood in the air. Digging up Terrifying Tablature is one such quest in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. The locations of the Tablature are marked on the map, yet it is a difficult venture to collect all of them in a match. We have come up with a guide to make collecting these terrifying Tablature easy for you.

2 DAYS AGO