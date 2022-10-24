ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Lite FM

Large Bear Causes Havoc at Home in Sullivan County, NY [PHOTOS]

It was a scary sight outside of one Hudson Valley home. Lately, there have been a ton of bear stories in the Hudson Valley. It seems like everywhere you go someone has had some kind of encounter with the animal. One resident in Sullivan County had a petty scary encounter with a bear and it's reminding residents that they need to be extra cautious when it comes to bear sightings.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Warns of ‘A Killer Among Us’

The Dutchess County Sheriff is warning the community of a 'killer among us." In a statement released to their Facebook page, The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office reports that since January of 2022 "several thousand counterfeit prescription pills containing Fentanyl" were seized through investigations conducted in the Dutchess County area by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

New York State Police along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation are looking to locate a Goshen man who is wanted for the rape of a minor

The New York Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force and the New York State Police are asking the public’s assistance for help locating Jesus Torres, age 31, of Goshen, NY. Torres is wanted for raping a female child. The Southern District of New York has issued a warrant for Torres for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
GOSHEN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Couple charged with stealing flowers from graves

HIGHLAND – Lloyd Town Police believe they have solved the case of flowers, plants and pumpkins being stolen from graves of loved ones at the Highland Cemetery. There have been several complaints of the thefts over the last several months. After a lengthy investigation and the held from the...
LLOYD, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

WANTED BY THE DUTCHESS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Hayez D. Prelich, age 25, known to frequent both Dutchess and Ulster Counties, is wanted by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office for Felony disseminating indecent material to minors and Misdemeanor criminal contempt 2nd. Hayez D. Prelich has an extensive history of communicating with underage females and sending obscene material. Please contact the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office at 845-486-3800 if you see or come into contact with Prelich. Please contact the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau if you have any additional information regarding his whereabouts at 845-486-3820.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Gas Main Break Causes Road Closure in the Town of Newburgh

For anyone traveling in and out of the Town of Newburgh this afternoon, be prepared to expect delays on your route. The picture below resembles a typical day along the intersection of New York Route 17K and Corporate Boulevard. Drivers going through this area will expect a different sight and should expect delays.
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy