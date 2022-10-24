Read full article on original website
Large Bear Causes Havoc at Home in Sullivan County, NY [PHOTOS]
It was a scary sight outside of one Hudson Valley home. Lately, there have been a ton of bear stories in the Hudson Valley. It seems like everywhere you go someone has had some kind of encounter with the animal. One resident in Sullivan County had a petty scary encounter with a bear and it's reminding residents that they need to be extra cautious when it comes to bear sightings.
Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Warns of ‘A Killer Among Us’
The Dutchess County Sheriff is warning the community of a 'killer among us." In a statement released to their Facebook page, The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office reports that since January of 2022 "several thousand counterfeit prescription pills containing Fentanyl" were seized through investigations conducted in the Dutchess County area by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.
nyspnews.com
New York State Police along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation are looking to locate a Goshen man who is wanted for the rape of a minor
The New York Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force and the New York State Police are asking the public’s assistance for help locating Jesus Torres, age 31, of Goshen, NY. Torres is wanted for raping a female child. The Southern District of New York has issued a warrant for Torres for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
PD: New York Dad Beat Mom While Holding Baby In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley father is accused of assaulting the mother of his young child while the baby was being held. On Friday, Oct. 21, the Town of Ramapo Police Department responded to a home in the Hillcrest section of the town for a report of a dispute between a man and woman.
Police Arrest Hudson Valley Man at Local Walmart For Terrorism
A Hudson Valley man is facing felony charges after police say he threatened to do the unthinkable. The Ulster Police Department responded to a call on Monday evening, October 17 at the Walmart in Kingston. Just after 9pm officers arrived at the store on Frank Sottile Boulevard where they were told a man was threatening customers and employees.
New York Teacher Stole Funds From Hudson Valley Youth Club
A Hudson Valley teacher is accused of stealing around $100,000 from a youth club. On Friday, On October 21, 2022, members of the Town of Ramapo Police Detective Bureau arrested 35-year-old Yan Garcia of Hillburn, New York, following a 6-month investigation. Rockland County Man Accused of Stealing From Ramapo Valley...
Photos: Gruesome-Looking Traffic Circle Crash in Hudson Valley, New York
Officials rushed to the scene of an awful-looking traffic-circle accident in the Hudson Valley. Sunday evening the Fort Montgomery Fire Department confirmed firefighters answered a serious motor vehicle accident at a traffic circle in Orange County. Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in Orange County, New York. The Fort Montgomery Fire Department...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Couple charged with stealing flowers from graves
HIGHLAND – Lloyd Town Police believe they have solved the case of flowers, plants and pumpkins being stolen from graves of loved ones at the Highland Cemetery. There have been several complaints of the thefts over the last several months. After a lengthy investigation and the held from the...
Newburgh woman accused of identity theft
State Police of Wilton arrested Emonie S. Rosado, 28 of Newburgh on October 24. Rosado was allegedly involved in an identity theft incident in June.
SP: Hudson Valley Man Blinded Pilots Trying To Land Plane In New York
A Hudson Valley man nearly caused a tragic accident when he blinded pilots trying to land a plane in New York. New York State Police based in Manhattan announced the arrest of a Hudson Valley man who allegedly shined a laser-beam into an airplane as it was landing in New York.
Weird “Illegal” Note Left On Car Divides The Hudson Valley
It's official: comments that used to live on Facebook have come to real-life, and so has the drama. A lengthy note recently left on one New Paltz resident's car has sparked a massive debate as to who exactly is in the wrong. Strange Note in New Paltz, NY. "Why do...
Alleged Dutchess County fentanyl dealer arrested
The Dutchess County Drug Task Force has arrested a 34-year-old man on felony drug possession charges after he allegedly tried to sell fentanyl in the county.
Greene County man sentenced for trying to entice minor
A Greene County man has been sentenced to prison for reportedly trying to coerce and entice a minor into sexual activity with him. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Thomas “Tommy” Squires, 37, of Cairo, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
theharlemvalleynews.net
WANTED BY THE DUTCHESS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Hayez D. Prelich, age 25, known to frequent both Dutchess and Ulster Counties, is wanted by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office for Felony disseminating indecent material to minors and Misdemeanor criminal contempt 2nd. Hayez D. Prelich has an extensive history of communicating with underage females and sending obscene material. Please contact the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office at 845-486-3800 if you see or come into contact with Prelich. Please contact the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau if you have any additional information regarding his whereabouts at 845-486-3820.
wrnjradio.com
Man sentenced to probation, restitution after taking funds to build new fire department in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (sussex County) – An Ohio man was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to taking funds to build a new Frankford Fire Department, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Jeffery L. Simmons, 46, of Canton was sentenced on October 20 before the Honorable Michael C....
Delaware Co. woman arrested for endangering the welfare of a child
A 20-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after a physical dispute at a residence in Delaware County.
Gas Main Break Causes Road Closure in the Town of Newburgh
For anyone traveling in and out of the Town of Newburgh this afternoon, be prepared to expect delays on your route. The picture below resembles a typical day along the intersection of New York Route 17K and Corporate Boulevard. Drivers going through this area will expect a different sight and should expect delays.
Did You Know Poughkeepsie Had A ‘Dahmer’ Like Murderer?
If you have the streaming service Netflix the odds say that you or someone you know has watched or at least tried to watch the show "Dahmer", but did you know that back in the late 70s Poughkeepsie had its own version of the cannibal murderer?. If you had no...
It’s a Big Dill: Hudson Valley Pickle Fest is Moving
Every year we get excited to spread the word about one of the Hudson Valley's Dilliest Festivals, the Rosendale International Pickle Festival. Earlier this year we let you know it was back and hopefully you got to enjoy the festival when it happened in Rosendale back on October 16th, 2022.
Wurtsboro resident sentenced to prison for attacking man after asking for directions
A Wurtsboro man was sentenced to 15 years in state prison after pleading guilty two months ago to attempted assault in a knife attack on a stranger last February. Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan said on Tuesday that Brian Scott, 22, also was sentenced to five years of post-release supervision.
