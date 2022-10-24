ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeon buys $2M Chicago church, plans to convert to community hub

Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Ivankovich, MD, purchased a church in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood with plans to convert it into a nonprofit community center, Block Club Chicago reported Oct. 28. Dr. Ivankovich, who's also a philanthropist and blues musician, purchased Preston Bradley Center for $2 million and plans to spend more on...
Block Club Chicago

Alice’s Begins Next Chapter As New Owners Take Helm Of Beloved Karaoke Bar: ‘The City Still Needs Cool Dive Bars’

AVONDALE — For the first time in nearly 40 years, Alice Boron isn’t slinging drinks and making friends behind the bar at Alice’s Lounge. Boron, the longtime owner and “queen” of the Avondale karaoke bar, recently sold Alice’s, 3556 W. Belmont Ave., to bar industry veterans Jeremy Schnitker and Zachary Fox and local bar group Hammock Hospitality.
Block Club Chicago

Bronzeville Is Getting A ‘Time Out-Style’ Food Hall, An Outpatient Clinic And An Eco-Apartment Project

GRAND BOULEVARD — Developments slated for Bronzeville and Washington Park are moving forward after getting City Council approval Wednesday. Among the approved projects is an outpatient clinic, a food hall and entertainment venue and a mixed-use development featuring eco-sustainable apartments. Here’s a look at what’s coming to the neighborhood:...
Block Club Chicago

Haunted Chicago: Here’s Some Of Our Favorite Neighborhood Halloween Decorations

CHICAGO — Chicagoans have transformed their yards into Halloween scenes ahead of the holiday, and Block Club Chicago reporters set out to capture the best displays. A tunnel of terror in Albany Park, expressive skeletons drinking martinis in Wicker Park and a towering ofrenda in Pilsen are just some of the elaborate displays delighting neighbors this spooky season.
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot in head lying on street on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was found on a street in Little Village with a gunshot wound to the head early Saturday morning. Chicago police say the victim was found in the 2800 block of West 23rd Street around 2:41 a.m. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital by...
Jake Wells

Where to get the best pizza in Chicago

photo of pizzaPhoto by manvi mathur (Creative Commons) Where should go you when you're craving some amazing pizza in Chicago? There are so many choices it can be overwhelming. Here are my favorite choices for a great slice of pie.
Block Club Chicago

Concrete-Protected Bike Lanes Come To Milwaukee Avenue On Northwest Side, But Some Are Already Damaged

OLD IRVING PARK — Concrete-protected bike lanes are being installed along stretches of Milwaukee Avenue, but the barriers are already showing damage. Small concrete barriers were installed last week on parts of Milwaukee Avenue starting at Addison Street, a component of the city’s promise to improve infrastructure for bicyclists in an area that has seen two fatal crashes in the past five years.
Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

