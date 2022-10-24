Read full article on original website
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Wake-N-Bakery Opens Cafe Full Of Weed-Infused Treats In Lincoln Park
LINCOLN PARK — Wake-N-Bakery, a fast-growing cafe that infuses drinks and baked goods with weed, opened a location in Lincoln Park this month. Wake-N-Bakery opened its newest outpost Oct. 22 at the ground floor of the building at 2410 N. Lincoln Ave. It’s the fourth location for Wake-N-Bakery, which...
West Ridge’s VPT Grill, Known For Its Deep-Fried Burgers, Closes After Over 50 Years
WEST RIDGE — The home of the deep-fried burger has closed for good, ending a more-than-50-year run for a local Far North Side restaurant. VPT Grill closed Thursday. The restaurant at 5754 N. Western Ave. opened in 1968 and underwent a resurgence after getting new owners 10 years ago.
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon buys $2M Chicago church, plans to convert to community hub
Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Ivankovich, MD, purchased a church in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood with plans to convert it into a nonprofit community center, Block Club Chicago reported Oct. 28. Dr. Ivankovich, who's also a philanthropist and blues musician, purchased Preston Bradley Center for $2 million and plans to spend more on...
Alice’s Begins Next Chapter As New Owners Take Helm Of Beloved Karaoke Bar: ‘The City Still Needs Cool Dive Bars’
AVONDALE — For the first time in nearly 40 years, Alice Boron isn’t slinging drinks and making friends behind the bar at Alice’s Lounge. Boron, the longtime owner and “queen” of the Avondale karaoke bar, recently sold Alice’s, 3556 W. Belmont Ave., to bar industry veterans Jeremy Schnitker and Zachary Fox and local bar group Hammock Hospitality.
Wicker Park’s Pizza Metro Reopens As Italian Pastry Shop — But Pizzas Are Coming Back, Owner Says
WICKER PARK — Longtime Wicker Park pizza joint Pizza Metro has reopened after a temporary closure with a focus on a sweet new product: Italian pastries. The restaurant, 1707 W. Division St., has served up square, Roman-style pizzas since opening in 2001, and it has long been a go-to for late night bargoers in Wicker Park.
Bronzeville Is Getting A ‘Time Out-Style’ Food Hall, An Outpatient Clinic And An Eco-Apartment Project
GRAND BOULEVARD — Developments slated for Bronzeville and Washington Park are moving forward after getting City Council approval Wednesday. Among the approved projects is an outpatient clinic, a food hall and entertainment venue and a mixed-use development featuring eco-sustainable apartments. Here’s a look at what’s coming to the neighborhood:...
Ravenswood’s Empirical Brewery Evicted From Malt Row Home, Officials Say, Leading To Sudden Closing
RAVENSWOOD — Empirical Brewery abruptly closed over the weekend after the business was served an eviction notice for its Foster Avenue taproom after seven years in business, officials said. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office received an eviction notice from a judge Sept. 22 and enforced it Friday, sheriff’s spokeswoman...
Big Crowd Of Regulars Gathers To Celebrate End Of An Era At Last Ladies Night At Tavern On Rush
GOLD COAST — When Laurie Oken thinks about some of her best memories, Tavern on Rush is usually involved. Oken was 21 when the Gold Coast restaurant opened in the Viagra Triangle 25 years ago. She’s been a regular ever since, bringing family and friends to wine and dine on the restaurant’s infamous patio.
Former Owners Of Futurgarb In Wicker Park Open ‘The Junction’ Pop-Up In West Town
WEST TOWN — The owners of a clothing boutique that closed in Wicker Park during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic have opened a pop-up in West Town through the holiday season. The Junction is the latest tenant at the West Town Chamber of Commerce’s Pop-Up Project storefront,...
Haunted Chicago: Here’s Some Of Our Favorite Neighborhood Halloween Decorations
CHICAGO — Chicagoans have transformed their yards into Halloween scenes ahead of the holiday, and Block Club Chicago reporters set out to capture the best displays. A tunnel of terror in Albany Park, expressive skeletons drinking martinis in Wicker Park and a towering ofrenda in Pilsen are just some of the elaborate displays delighting neighbors this spooky season.
A Sociologist Photographed 100 Chicago Buildings Just Before They Were Torn Down. What Happened To The Sites 10 Years Later?
CHICAGO — A historical two-flat in North Lawndale is now a vacant lot. So is a former check cashing store in Englewood. Three homes in Lincoln Park have combined into one mansion. The contrast of then-and-now — and how location plays a leading role — is part of a...
With bills in the thousands, Chicago families want answers from the city
WGN Investigates previously reported how a North Side condo building saw their water bill jump from a monthly average of up to $800, to more than $10,000. I
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot in head lying on street on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was found on a street in Little Village with a gunshot wound to the head early Saturday morning. Chicago police say the victim was found in the 2800 block of West 23rd Street around 2:41 a.m. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital by...
Where to get the best pizza in Chicago
photo of pizzaPhoto by manvi mathur (Creative Commons) Where should go you when you're craving some amazing pizza in Chicago? There are so many choices it can be overwhelming. Here are my favorite choices for a great slice of pie.
Someone Has Been Destroying Native Plant Fences At Northwest Side Forest Preserves: ‘This Is A Serious Setback’
LABAGH WOODS — LaBagh Woods volunteers are trying to figure out why someone is tearing down dozens of fences around native plants, undermining the group’s preservation work. Fencing around vulnerable native plants at LaBagh and Forest Glen Woods have been repeatedly dismantled over the past few weeks, according...
American pioneer's name will no longer grace school on North Side
A North Side school has a new name. Its old name was dropped because it honored a slaveowner. The Chicago Public Schools board has approved a request to change the name of Daniel Boone School to Mosaic School of Fine Arts.
Concrete-Protected Bike Lanes Come To Milwaukee Avenue On Northwest Side, But Some Are Already Damaged
OLD IRVING PARK — Concrete-protected bike lanes are being installed along stretches of Milwaukee Avenue, but the barriers are already showing damage. Small concrete barriers were installed last week on parts of Milwaukee Avenue starting at Addison Street, a component of the city’s promise to improve infrastructure for bicyclists in an area that has seen two fatal crashes in the past five years.
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson Is Running For Chicago Mayor: ‘We Are Going To Bring A Revival To This City’
CHICAGO — Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, long floated as a potential mayoral candidate, has launched his bid for City Hall. Johnson, a middle school teacher and Chicago Teachers Union organizer, announced his candidacy for mayor at a kickoff event Thursday morning at Seward Park, 375 W. Elm St.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn about burglars breaking in through windows, back doors
CHICAGO - Chicago police say there have been at least two home burglaries in Englewood this month in which someone broke in through a window or rear door. The burglaries happened on South Honore near West 62nd Street in Chicago:. October 7, 10:30 a.m. October 27, 1:12 a.m. Police said...
