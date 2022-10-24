Read full article on original website
Related
WJBF.com
Bell Auditorium to close for 10 months
Richmond Co. Commissioners urge BOE to change early …. District 1 Commissioner Jordan Johnson and State Senator Harold Jones said at a news conference on Wednesday that early voting hours need to expand from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays. Women To Watch:...
WJBF.com
Augusta commissioner expresses frustration after budget work session
A budget work session left some city leaders frustrated looking for answers to the proposed 2023 spending plan. Augusta commissioner expresses frustration after …. A budget work session left some city leaders frustrated looking for answers to the proposed 2023 spending plan. Richmond Co. Commissioners urge BOE to change early...
wfxg.com
Commission approves new name of 5th Street Bridge, replacing Jefferson Davis
Augusta, Ga. (WFXG) - SOON, THE 5TH STREET BRIDGE WILL BECOME FREEDOM BRIDGE. aT tuesday's AUGUSTA COMMISSION MEETING, THE ENGINEERING SERVICES COMMITTEE VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO REMOVE THE JEFFERSON DAVIS MEMORIAL CURRENTLY AT THE ENTRANCE. THIS ITEM WAS REQUESTED BY COMMISSIONER BEN HASAN WHO BELIEVES THE $11 MILLION PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE PROJECT...
WRDW-TV
Stallings Island student cuts classmate; Harlem High sees disruption
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, a Stallings Island Middle School student was charged with cutting another student, and separate incidents caused disruptions at Harlem High School. The Columbia County School District said a teacher at the middle school on Blackstone Camp Road learned that a student had a retractable...
Renaming of 5th Street Bridge approve by commission committee
A commission committee is recommending Freedom Bridge as the new name of the 5th Street bridge and removing the plaques recognizing Jefferson Davis. the bridge's former namesake
wfxg.com
Amazon to hold hiring event in Augusta on Wednesday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Amazon will be holding a one-day hiring event for hundreds of seasonal full-time and part-time roles at its Appling facility. The event will be held Wednesday, October 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Sheraton Hotel on Stevens Creek Road in Augusta. Amazon says...
Fentanyl deaths outnumber traffic fatalities in Richmond, Aiken Counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There is an alarming number of people dying from a specific type of opioid. These types of deaths even outnumber traffic fatalities. “You never know whether this pill here is going to be your last one,” said Mark Bowen, Richmond County Coroner. It’s the unexpected drug killing people now. Opioid death […]
WJBF.com
Gateway sculpture plan clears commission hurdle
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Sand Bar Ferry Road is where a commission committee is recommending the site for a large city sculpture. “The gateway sculpture is an amazing addition to East Augusta, the Sand Bar Ferry Road area is a gateway, a welcome mat for the city of Augusta,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.
Unidentified man wanted for questioning in Peach Orchard Road murder
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for questioning in a recent murder. It happened October 10th at the Circle K on Peach Orchard Road. 29-year-old Nathaniel Mack of Augusta was shot and killed. The subject is described as a black man wearing a […]
wgac.com
Man Shot, Bullets Nearly Strike Sleeping Children Nearby in North Augusta
A man was shot multiple times while leaving a home late Tuesday night in the 100 block of Chalet North Court Near Bradleyville Road in North Augusta. The victim was taken to a local hospital, but there’s no word on his condition. Meanwhile, investigators say it was a close...
WRDW-TV
Thief strikes Salvation Army in Augusta just ahead of fall festival
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thief struck the Salvation Army’s Kroc Center, taking some key items the organization needed for this weekend’s fall festival. In a break-in, the thief took two golf carts and a generator, the center reported Tuesday morning. The generator was still in the box...
Actor, Mark Wahlberg, visits 24/7 gym in Aiken, only to find it closed
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Marky Mark was not feeling ANY good vibrations from Workout Anytime Gym in Aiken. In a social media post, the former rapper turned actor said he stopped by the establishment on Richland Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning and it was closed. He claimed a member of his team had requested […]
WRDW-TV
‘Nothing will ever be the same’: Mother honors son lost to suicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A mother is trying to find a way after her son’s death three months ago. “No way. Not my kids. Like, it was never an issue, never a thought that crossed my mind,” said Julie Jennings, Treyvon Jennings’ mother. We’re checking back in...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Roadside Produce Stand, Putnam County
The “PECHES” sign on U.S. Highway 441 near Rock Eagle has always caught my attention. I believe this produce stand was in business as far back as my college days in the early 1990s, and possibly long before that. The owners have obviously repainted the sign, and I’m sure theu know by now that “peaches” is misspelled, but everyone has gotten so used to it that they wouldn’t have any other way. It truly is a landmark of the area.
wfxg.com
Columbia County addresses safety concerns in wake of William Few Parkway pedestrian death
(GROVETOWN, GA) - The death of a Columbia County man has a family and community asking if this was an accident waiting to happen. FOX54’S Lauren Young took their concerns to a county official Tuesday to find out if there are plans to address safety concerns along a busy Grovetown road.
WRDW-TV
Mom’s attack on day-care teacher to be handled by Augusta DA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County district attorney’s office has bowed out of prosecuting a mother accused of attacking her child’s day-car instructor last year in a video that went viral nationally. Columbia County DA Bobby Christine has a conflict of interest, so the case against mother...
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office hosting drug take back event
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a “Drug Take Back” event. It is a part of the DEA National Medical Prescription Drug Take Back campaign. Authorities are asking the public to clean out and take back any prescription drugs that are old or unused. The take back event will […]
wfxg.com
Student injures another student with a blade at Stallings Island Middle School
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WFXG) - A Stallings Island Middle School student was charged Wednesday morning after they allegedly used a "retractable breakaway blade" to cut the hand of another student, the school district says. The district says teachers and administrators were notified and were able to confiscate the weapon without further...
wfxg.com
Family and neighbors remember crash victim, plead for change
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - A N ACCIDENT INVOLVING A VEHICLE AND A PEDESTRIAN ENDED IN TRAGEDY ALONG A BUSY STRETCH OF ROAD IN COLUMBIA COUNTY. TO FAMILY, cj herrin WAS A GENTLE GIANT AND TO NEIGHBORS, A HARDWORKING YOUNG MAN EVERYONE KNEW OF AND ADMIRED. HE WAS 26-YEARS-OLD WHEN HE DIED. HE WAS ON HIS WAY TO HIS MORNInG SHIFT AT THE LOCAL MCDONALDS, JUST UP THE STREET.
Women To Watch: Janee Dock
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Most people come to the hospital to receive healing. For 19 years, Janee Dock has come here to give it. She explains, “I started as a PCA and then got my nursing license worked for a couple of years on night shift on the orthopedic floor. I did some relief charge […]
Comments / 0