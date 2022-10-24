This Thursday night, LSU alumnus Leonard Fournette, along with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, will be in action against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. It is no secret that both Fournette and the Bucs have struggled this season. Fournette is averaging 3.7 yards per carry with just 1 touchdown all season, but sometimes you just have a feeling that a player with as much ability as Fournette will bounce back. If you think that this game will be that rebound for Fournette and that he will score the first touchdown of the game, then Caesars has a wager for you.

TAMPA, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO