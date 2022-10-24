ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
VikingsTerritory

Another Running Quarterback for the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have faced scrambling quarterbacks with varying degrees of success in 2022. They were embarrassed by Jalen Hurts in Week 2, but they fared better in Week 5 against Justin Fields. Now, they’ll need to show up against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Playing Arizona the day...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

4 Buccaneers takeaways from Week 7 loss vs. Panthers as Tom Brady struggles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reached a new low this season after losing in embarrassing fashion to the Carolina Panthers Sunday, 21-3. The Buccaneers entered the day as the biggest favorite to win, laying 13.5 points. The line jumped mid-week after news surfaced that the Panthers had traded their best player, Christian McCaffrey, to the San Francisco 49ers.
TAMPA, FL
VikingsTerritory

The 2022 Vikings, According to All National Power Rankings: Week 8

Each week, VikingsTerritory catalogs the Minnesota Vikings placement in national power rankings. Eleven sources are vetted, detailed, and plopped here for reference. The Vikings defeated the Miami Dolphins in Week 6, 24-16, with a win that secured the team a 2.5-game lead atop the NFC North after the Green Bay Packers dropped a third consecutive game during Minnesota’s bye. In Miami, Minnesota’s offense was horrid early on, but thankfully for the team’s sake, the defense displayed its best game of 2022. All told, Ed Donatell’s defense forced three turnovers while allowing just 16 points.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NOLA.com

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Boost Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday Night Football

This Thursday night, LSU alumnus Leonard Fournette, along with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, will be in action against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. It is no secret that both Fournette and the Bucs have struggled this season. Fournette is averaging 3.7 yards per carry with just 1 touchdown all season, but sometimes you just have a feeling that a player with as much ability as Fournette will bounce back. If you think that this game will be that rebound for Fournette and that he will score the first touchdown of the game, then Caesars has a wager for you.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Panthers-Falcons, pick

The Carolina Panthers (2-5) take a trip to Georgia in Week 8 to square off against the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) in an NFC South showdown. The Panthers are coming off a stunning 21-3 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Falcons fell to the Cincinnati Bengals, 35-17. Here's everything...
ATLANTA, GA
VikingsTerritory

Bleacher Report Tags Vikings for QB in 2023 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is six months away, but for some football brains, draft scouting never stops. Accordingly, Bleacher Report has an interesting idea for the Minnesota Vikings. Citing Kirk Cousins’s age, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine theorized Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson to the Vikings as a project-type quarterback.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin hoops lands 2024 commitment from SF out of Minnesota

Wisconsin basketball and head coach Greg Gard landed a nice commitment Tuesday, edging out multiple B1G programs in the process. The commitment comes from Jack Robison, a 6-foot-6 small forward out of Lakeville North High School in Lakeville, Minnesota. Robison also held offers from Minnesota, Nebraska, USF and St. Thomas at the time of his commitment.
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final Four run pays off for Hubert Davis ahead of 2022-23 season

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis is being rewarded for his run to the national championship game a year ago. As Davis enters his second year as head coach of the Tar Heels, he’s doing so on a new deal.7 Per the Associated Press, Davis signed a new six-year deal that runs through 2027-28 and is worth $16.7M. The new deal was signed back at the end of August. As part of this new deal, Davis is set to earn $2.8M per year on averaging beginning with the $2.3M for this season. He will get $3.1M in his final year and has...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
lastwordonsports.com

NHL Rumour: Minnesota Wild Defencemen Could Be On His Way Out

If there is one surprise team right now, it is the Minnesota Wild. Not getting off to the hot start everyone expected, concerns surrounding their future are in question. One player to watch out for is Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba. Depending on how the season goes, he could become a trade target around the deadline.
SAINT PAUL, MN

