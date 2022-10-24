Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Related
NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News
Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
Another Running Quarterback for the Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have faced scrambling quarterbacks with varying degrees of success in 2022. They were embarrassed by Jalen Hurts in Week 2, but they fared better in Week 5 against Justin Fields. Now, they’ll need to show up against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Playing Arizona the day...
Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys? Jerry Jones Reveals Deion Sanders & 'Hot Water' Takes
“Well, I couldn’t say that,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says with a laugh, answering a question about Odell Beckham Jr. “I think you can get in a little water with that one.”
Tom Just Revealed if He Plans to ‘Quit’ the NFL Amid Rumors Gisele Is ‘Sick’ of His Career ‘Coming Before Their Family’
One way or another. After divorce rumors circulated between him and Gisele, many NFL fans are wondering: Is Tom Brady retiring again? Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly fighting and may be headed towards divorce since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.” The source...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
The Man Vikings Should Target via Trade
If the Minnesota Vikings execute any trades before the November 1st deadline, a cornerback should be obtained for roster depth. It is unclear if general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will set the Vikings up as buyers, sellers, or neither in the next week. But if Adofo-Mensah feels frisky, he should ship...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
LOOK: Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Daughter’s Custom Patrick Mahomes Jacket During 49ers Game
Turning heads with her adorableness, Patrick Mahomes’ daughter, Sterling, was seen rocking a sweet jacket dedicated to her NFL star father during the Kansas City Chiefs versus San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday (October 23rd). While sharing some Game Day snapshots, Patrick Mahomes’ wife showed off her daughter’s super...
thecomeback.com
Former Packers WR slams Aaron Rodgers’ comments
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially called out his teammates on Tuesday, saying that some of them deserved to be benched over poor play. That did not sit well with former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. After...
The Vikings Need to Give George Paton, Broncos a Call
When the Denver Broncos made a blockbuster trade to acquire QB Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and hired Nathaniel Hackett, former Green Bay offensive coordinator, as head coach, they seemed like a surefire playoff team. Alas, through seven weeks, Denver is 2-5 and in the basement of the AFC West.
TDN Sends the Vikings a TE in Latest Mock Draft
The 2023 NFL Draft is still months away, but the top prospects from the upcoming class have begun to reveal themselves and pull away from the pack. Just Monday morning, Joe Marino of The Draft Network released their third mock draft of the season, and he has a draft selection for the Vikings with the 27th overall pick. With that first rounder, Marino sends the Vikings TE Darnell Washington.
Our Staff Prediction for Cardinals at Vikings
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Arizona Cardinals is ready. The Vikings can hit a 6-1 record this weekend for the first time since 2009, a season that nearly netted a Super Bowl appearance. Minnesota is 17-12 (.586) all-time versus the Arizona Cardinals. The...
Vikings Won’t Face Matt Ryan when They Play Colts
In Week 15, the Vikings are scheduled to play against the Indianapolis Colts at home in U.S. Bank Stadium. Surprisingly, head coach Frank Reich made a change at the quarterback position. Matt Ryan will no longer be the starter, and backup Sam Ehlinger will take his spot. Like everyone predicted...
Minnesota Basketball Recruiting: Wisconsin 2025 TJ Stuttley Talks Gopher Visit
Fresh off his invitation and experience with Team USA, Onalaska (WI) shooting guard TJ Stuttley took an unofficial visit to Minnesota last Friday. Gopher Illustrated caught up with Stuttley following his visit to Minneapolis. Stuttley is a 6'4 175 pound wing who is now a sophomore. As an Onalaska freshman,...
Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings odds: NFL Week 8 point spread, moneyline, total
The Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 8 schedule. The Vikings are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Vikings are...
Bleacher Report Tags Vikings for QB in 2023 NFL Draft
The NFL Draft is six months away, but for some football brains, draft scouting never stops. Accordingly, Bleacher Report has an interesting idea for the Minnesota Vikings. Citing Kirk Cousins’s age, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine theorized Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson to the Vikings as a project-type quarterback.
Vikings 2022 Hopes Pivot on One Deed
Barring a 2016-like collapse, the Minnesota Vikings are close to a mathematical shoo-in for reaching the 2022 playoffs. The team’s playoff odds through seven weeks are 92%. And this is thanks to a spiffy 5-1 record — and a jaw-dropping three-game losing streak from the hated Green Bay Packers.
FOX Sports
Cook, Vikings seek consistency after breakthrough TD
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Cook took the handoff to the left, burst through a big hole between the center and the guard, then made a slick cutback to evade an arm tackle and veer right. Finally, he was free. Cook raced untouched the rest of the way for a...
Vikings Seek to Reverse Recent Post-Bye Losing Trend + Week 7 Review
Vikings Hall of Fame Coach Bud Grant had a great saying when it came to schedules, “It’s not who you play but when you play them.”. Bud was, of course, referring to whether an upcoming opponent is playing well and still in playoff contention or whether they are a losing team struggling and trending downward. Also, are their key players healthy when you face them?
Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 8 game
The Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Thursday Night Football in the first game on the NFL Week 8 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 8 picks, predictions:. Ravens vs. Bucs | Broncos vs. Jaguars | Panthers...
Comments / 1