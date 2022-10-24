ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News

Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
VikingsTerritory

Another Running Quarterback for the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have faced scrambling quarterbacks with varying degrees of success in 2022. They were embarrassed by Jalen Hurts in Week 2, but they fared better in Week 5 against Justin Fields. Now, they’ll need to show up against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Playing Arizona the day...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed if He Plans to ‘Quit’ the NFL Amid Rumors Gisele Is ‘Sick’ of His Career ‘Coming Before Their Family’

One way or another. After divorce rumors circulated between him and Gisele, many NFL fans are wondering: Is Tom Brady retiring again?  Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly fighting and may be headed towards divorce since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.” The source...
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
VikingsTerritory

The Man Vikings Should Target via Trade

If the Minnesota Vikings execute any trades before the November 1st deadline, a cornerback should be obtained for roster depth. It is unclear if general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will set the Vikings up as buyers, sellers, or neither in the next week. But if Adofo-Mensah feels frisky, he should ship...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Former Packers WR slams Aaron Rodgers’ comments

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially called out his teammates on Tuesday, saying that some of them deserved to be benched over poor play. That did not sit well with former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. After...
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Need to Give George Paton, Broncos a Call

When the Denver Broncos made a blockbuster trade to acquire QB Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and hired Nathaniel Hackett, former Green Bay offensive coordinator, as head coach, they seemed like a surefire playoff team. Alas, through seven weeks, Denver is 2-5 and in the basement of the AFC West.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

TDN Sends the Vikings a TE in Latest Mock Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is still months away, but the top prospects from the upcoming class have begun to reveal themselves and pull away from the pack. Just Monday morning, Joe Marino of The Draft Network released their third mock draft of the season, and he has a draft selection for the Vikings with the 27th overall pick. With that first rounder, Marino sends the Vikings TE Darnell Washington.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Our Staff Prediction for Cardinals at Vikings

The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Arizona Cardinals is ready. The Vikings can hit a 6-1 record this weekend for the first time since 2009, a season that nearly netted a Super Bowl appearance. Minnesota is 17-12 (.586) all-time versus the Arizona Cardinals. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Bleacher Report Tags Vikings for QB in 2023 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is six months away, but for some football brains, draft scouting never stops. Accordingly, Bleacher Report has an interesting idea for the Minnesota Vikings. Citing Kirk Cousins’s age, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine theorized Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson to the Vikings as a project-type quarterback.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings 2022 Hopes Pivot on One Deed

Barring a 2016-like collapse, the Minnesota Vikings are close to a mathematical shoo-in for reaching the 2022 playoffs. The team’s playoff odds through seven weeks are 92%. And this is thanks to a spiffy 5-1 record — and a jaw-dropping three-game losing streak from the hated Green Bay Packers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Cook, Vikings seek consistency after breakthrough TD

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Cook took the handoff to the left, burst through a big hole between the center and the guard, then made a slick cutback to evade an arm tackle and veer right. Finally, he was free. Cook raced untouched the rest of the way for a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Seek to Reverse Recent Post-Bye Losing Trend + Week 7 Review

Vikings Hall of Fame Coach Bud Grant had a great saying when it came to schedules, “It’s not who you play but when you play them.”. Bud was, of course, referring to whether an upcoming opponent is playing well and still in playoff contention or whether they are a losing team struggling and trending downward. Also, are their key players healthy when you face them?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

