Law & Order: SVU (Season 24 Episode 5) “Breakwater” trailer, release date

A young man asks the SVU for help when he suspects his boss is preying on his sister. Velasco tries to convince a reluctant witness to testify in court. Startattle.com – Law & Order: SVU | NBC. Network: NBC. Episode title: “Breakwater”. Release date: October 27, 2022 at...
R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned (2022 movie) trailer, release date

Recruited by the R.I.P.D., a resurrected sheriff returns to Earth to save humanity from a gateway to hell. Startattle.com – R.I.P.D. 2 movie. Production : Universal 1440 Entertainment / Hero Squared. Distributor : Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE) R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned movie. R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of...
Spirited (2022 movie) Apple TV+, trailer, release date, Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell

This isn’t your great great great grandparents’ Christmas Carol (give or take). It’s modern musical re-imagining of the classic Christmas ghost story, A Christmas Carol. Startattle.com – Spirited 2022. Starring : Ryan Reynolds / Will Ferrell. Genre : Comedy / Family / Musical. Country : United...
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023 movie) trailer, release date, Paul Rudd

Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with many strange creatures and embark on an epic adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Startattle.com – Ant-Man 3 movie. Starring :...
A Cozy Christmas Inn (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

Real estate exec, Erika McNicoll, travels to Alaska during the holidays to acquire a B&B, only to discover it’s owned by her ex. Soon she is falling in love with the town and quite possibly him. Startattle.com – A Cozy Christmas Inn 2022. A Cozy Christmas Inn is...
ALASKA STATE
The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself (Season 1) Netflix, trailer, release date

Caught between two warring clans, the son of a notorious witch responsible for a d-adly m–sacre tries to find his place in the world – and his powers. Startattle.com – The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself | Netflix. Sixteen-year-old Nathan Byrn (Jay Lycurgo) is the illegitimate...
The Devil’s Hour (Season 1) Amazon Prime Video, trailer, release date

Lucy wakes every night at exactly 3:33am. Nothing in her life has made sense for a long time. But the answers are out there, somewhere, at the end of a trail of brutal m—-rs. Startattle.com – The Devil’s Hour | Amazon Prime Video. Network: Amazon Prime Video.
The Friendship Game (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

A group of teenagers in a small town discover a strange object that tests the strength of their friendship. Startattle.com – The Friendship Game 2022. November 11, 2022 : USA (Theaters, On-Demand) The Friendship Game cast. Peyton List. Brendan Meyer as Rob. Jennifer Copping as Zooza’s Mom. Dylan...
Fire Country (Season 1 Episode 4) “Work, Don’t Worry” trailer, release date

The crew engages in a search and rescue mission after a building collapses and Division Chief Sharon is forced to make a gut-wrenching decision. Startattle.com – Fire Country | CBS. This episode was directed by Jacquie Gould and written by Tonya Kong. Network: CBS. Episode title: “Work, Don’t Worry”...
CSI: Vegas (Season 2 Episode 5) “In Harm’s Way” trailer, release date

After all the guests attending an upscale fundraising soiree for the science department at a local university fall ill, the CSI team gears up to investigate. Startattle.com – CSI: Vegas | CBS. Also, Catherine enlists Grace’s roommate to help her find clues after Grace disappears. This episode was directed...
Deadline

Superman Returns, Henry Cavill Confirms In Live Chat And Via Social Media

Henry Cavill, aka The Man of Steel, will once again battle for truth, justice and the American way. Actor Cavill told of his return Wednesday evening during a conversation with MTV’s Josh Horowitz at the 92nd Street Y in New York City. The conversation was captured in numerous reports and was tipped in a brief cameo at the end of the Black Adam film. Earlier, Cavill had posted on social media about reprising the Superman role. “I wanted to make it official: I am back as Superman…Thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded.” During...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

