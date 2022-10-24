Read full article on original website
Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Garden Grove, CA
University of La Verne Adds Career Readiness Programs in Six In-Demand Medical FieldsUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Yue Yu: Given supervised visits with children, no charges after poisoning accusationsLavinia ThompsonIrvine, CA
California witness says UFO ejected smaller object that moved closeRoger MarshAzusa, CA
NBC Los Angeles
Three Killed in Fiery Wrong-Way Crash on Southbound 15 Freeway; Traffic Backed Up for Miles
A deadly crash in the southbound lanes of the 15 Freeway late Monday night killed three people and snarled traffic in Fontana for hours into Tuesday morning. Two vehicles collided in the middle of the southbound side of the freeway, in an impact so powerful that one of the cars burst into flames.
3 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Fontana (Fontana, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday morning in Fontana. The officials stated that the crash happened near Sierra Avenue.
Man dies after fire breaks out in Beaumont home
A man has died after a fire broke out at his home in Beaumont Wednesday morning. The fire was reported at approximately 8:07 a.m. on the 1200 block of Beaumont Avenue. A caller told first responders that smoke coming from a dwelling unit behind a residence. Beaumont police and Cal Fire units arrived and found The post Man dies after fire breaks out in Beaumont home appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Three Semis Collide in Banning Injuring Two
(CNS) – One person was seriously injured after a collision involving three semi-trucks Wednesday in Banning. Firefighters responded at 4:30 a.m. to Highland Springs Avenue and the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway where they found the collision had trapped two people and were able to extricate both, said the Riverside County Authority.
Fiery wrong-way crash leaves 3 dead on 15 Freeway in Fontana
Authorities are investigating the cause of a horrific crash involving a wrong-way driver that left three people dead on the 15 Freeway in Fontana. The crash was reported around 11:40 p.m. when a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes collided with another vehicle just south of Sierra Avenue, the California Highway Patrol said. A […]
Residents Safely Escape Pomona Home Consumed by Flames
Pomona, Los Angels County, CA: Responding firefighters located residents who escaped safely from a burning home early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, in the city of Pomona. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Pomona Police officers responded to a reported garage fire around 5:05 a.m. that spread to the house in the 2400 block of South Marquette Avenue.
menifee247.com
Contract awarded for construction of fire station
The Menifee City Council last week approved a contract agreement with Act 1 Construction for construction of a new fire station in Quail Valley. The new Fire Station 5, to be located on Goetz Road near Vista Way, will replace the existing fire station located at Goetz Road and Avenida Robles. The existing station was built in the 1950s and has an outdated septic system that requires frequent maintenance and pumping. The outdated structure cannot support additional staff required to meet the area’s needs, according to city documents.
Man killed after crashing into oncoming traffic in Fullerton
A male driver lost his life Sunday after getting into a traffic collision in Fullerton. The fatal crash took place at La Entrada Place and Harbor Boulevard just before 3:00 p.m., according to the Fullerton Police Department. There were multiple injuries reported in addition to the driver who died. A total of three cars were involved in the fatal crash. It's unclear at this moment if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. The male who died is believed to be in his 20s. His identity has not been released.
KTLA.com
Man dead, 3 injured after multi-car crash in Fullerton
A 29-year-old man died after he was involved in a three-car crash in Fullerton Sunday afternoon. The crash at Harbor Boulevard and La Entrada Place took place at about 2:45 p.m., the Fullerton Police Department said in a press release. According to authorities, the 29-year-old man was driving a dark...
metro-magazine.com
California's Arrow Commuter Rail Line Begins Service
Calif.’s San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) launched its new Arrow commuter rail system into service on Monday, which will be operated by Metrolink. Arrow has been more than a decade in the making, featuring new tracks, enhanced street crossings, quiet zones, and five stations along the nine-mile route between downtown San Bernardino and downtown Redlands. Bringing state-of-the-art clean-air rail technology to one of the world’s busiest transportation corridors, Arrow will transform how passenger rail is operated in the Inland Empire and across the state.
Pedestrian Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Whittier
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, in the city of Whittier. The… Read more "Pedestrian Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Whittier"
1 Person Killed, 3 Others Injured In Multi Vehicle Accident In Fullerton (Fullerton, CA)
The Fullerton Police Department reported a multi vehicle accident on Sunday. The collision began with the speeding of a Kia Forte northbound on Harbor Boulevard when it struck a Volkswagen Passat. The cars collided into a wall before spinning out and coming to a rest some distance away. A Dodge Neon also joined the collision when it tried to avoid the two cars and veered out of control.
Driver Flees Scene of Pickup Truck Crash Through Front Yard of Home
Hacienda Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver fled the scene of a collision leaving a pickup truck behind which had crashed through a front yard of a residence in the Hacienda Heights community early Sunday morning, Oct. 23. California Highway Patrol Santa Fe Springs Station, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s...
Climbers rescued in Riverside County after being stuck in overnight storm
Search and rescue crews saved a pair of rock climbers who got stranded following an overnight storm in Riverside County. A helicopter from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau responded to Tahquitz Peak Sunday morning to assist their counterparts in Riverside County in their effort to rescue the climbers. Rescuers and paramedics […]
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected of Starting Fire in Hemet Police Station
A 25-year-old man allegedly started a fire inside the Hemet Police Station Wednesday, causing damage and culminating in a fight between the suspect and several officers, who ultimately subdued him. Bryan Alfaro of Fontana was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on Wednesday morning on suspicion...
Magnitude 2.9 earthquake reported in Riverside County
A 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck Riverside County early Wednesday morning. The temblor struck at 1:14 a.m. about 5 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was also about 14 miles southeast of Hemet. There were no immediate reports of injury or damage as a […]
menifee247.com
City Council approves Menifee Commerce Center project
The Menifee Commerce Center got the final approval it needed, receiving unanimous support from the City Council last week. The project, first approved by the Planning Commission, will consist of two buildings covering 1.25 million square feet and 385,000 square feet. The complex will be located on what is now vacant land bordered by Ethanac Road to the north, Trumble Road to the west, and Dawson Road to the east. To the south is a portion of undeveloped McLaughlin Road, along with a county flood control channel and an SCE easement.
Fontana Herald News
Man is shot to death in Redlands
A 31-year-old man was shot to death in Redlands on Oct. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Deputies from Sheriff’s Loma Linda/Central Station responded to the 26200 block of Redlands Boulevard at 9:42 p.m. after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the area. Deputies arrived and...
NBC Los Angeles
Utility Companies Warn of Possible Power Shutoffs Due to Gusty Winds, Increased Fire Danger
Some parts of Southern California are off to a windy start on Monday morning, and utility companies are warning customers that they may need to shut off power in certain areas to reduce the risk of wildfires. Aside from the power outages, commuters faced hazardous conditions during the morning drive....
vvng.com
37 suspects arrested during Operation Consequences week of October 16-21st
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Officials said they arrested 37 suspects on felony charges during the latest round of Operation Consequences, a targeted crime suppression operation focused on the Victor Valley and surrounding areas. Between October 16, 2022, and October 21, 2022, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s...
