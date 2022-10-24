ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

KAKE TV

Chemical leak at north Wichita business causes evacuation

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An ammonia leak at Perfekta in north Wichita has caused the building to evacuated. Perfekta is located east of the 21st and Broadway intersection. Police initially responded to a gas leak call around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday after three people complained of feeling ill. It was discovered that the leak was coming from a trailer west Perfekta, but it has since been shut off.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Early morning fire at Bradley Fair On The Border

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Fire department responded to a structure fire early Sunday morning in the 2000 block of north Rock road. Authorities say they were alerted to the fire around 4:30 a.m. and crews from Firehouse 18 were first on scene. The fire began outside of the On the Border restaurant in Bradley Fair and spread to its outer walls. Firefighters opened the walls and found that they fire had been contained to the outer walls and had not spread inside.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Fire breaks out early Sunday outside Wichita restaurant

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department responded to a fire early Sunday morning off of Rock Road. The fire was in the 2000 block of N. Rock Road outside of On the Border restaurant. According to WFD, the fire was on the outside of the building, and...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Multi-vehicle crash in E. Wichita injures 8, 1 critical

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Fire Department (WFD) says eight people were injured and one seriously hurt in a four-vehicle crash at 143rd Street East and Kellogg in far east Wichita Sunday afternoon. WFD says it responded to the crash at about 4 p.m. and found a person was pinned...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Overnight fire damages house in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A house suffered extensive damage after it caught fire in Hutchinson on Friday night. According to a news release from the Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD), firefighters were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block of N. Adams St. in Hutchinson around 10:35 on Friday night. When units arrived they found […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Skimmers found on pumps at north Salina travel center

Two skimmers have been located on pumps at a north Salina travel center. Officers were first sent to Flying J Travel Center, 2250 N. Ohio Street, on Friday for the report of a skimmer on a pump, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported Tuesday. Flying J had received an alarm on a pump, which also shut off the pump.
SALINA, KS
adastraradio.com

Hutchinson/Reno County Fire Crews Work House Fire, Small Brush Fire Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A home northeast of Hutchinson received significant damage in a late Sunday afternoon fire that also burned about an acre of grass and brush. First arriving units from the Hutchinson Fire Department and Reno-Harvey County Joint District 2 at 3312 East 56th found heavy fire showing outside the home and in the surrounding brush. While the outside fire was knocked down quickly, it extended to the inside of the structure. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
HUTCHINSON, KS
WIBW

Undercover cops arrest Salina men after stolen tractor, meth, marijuana found

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Salina men are behind bars after undercover cops found them in possession of a stolen tractor, meth and marijuana. The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, Oct. 25, it was contacted with reports of a suspicious Craigslist post that involved a John Deere 4044R. Further investigation found that the tractor - valued at $36,645 - had been stolen from Prairieland Partners in Abilene.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

Park City water main leak fully repaired

PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - 6:45 a.m. update: The City of Park City confirmed that water repairs were completed at 4:15 am Wednesday morning. All locations should be back in service, but we expect there could be areas with low pressure this morning. 5:00 a.m.: A spokesperson with the City...
PARK CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

Teen charged in fatal car-chase shooting of Kansas girl

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man accused in the Sept. 2021 drive-by shooting made his first court appearance last week. Kayden Wilson, 18 of Wichita, is charged with 1st degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, 5 counts of aggravated assault, and criminal use of weapons, a misdemeanor, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
WICHITA, KS
KVOE

Details pending about Sunday’s Middle Creek Fire along Chase, Marion county lines

Thankfully, the areawide fire danger is out of the picture for now, but the past few days have seen significant fire activity across several area counties. The largest fire affecting part of the area developed Sunday, when the so-called Middle Creek Fire started along Kansas Highway 150 between Chase County C Road and Marion County Clover Road. The fire moved to the northeast, driven into areas of rough terrain and poor road networks by winds gusting to 40-60 mph.
MARION COUNTY, KS

