Chemical leak at north Wichita business causes evacuation
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An ammonia leak at Perfekta in north Wichita has caused the building to evacuated. Perfekta is located east of the 21st and Broadway intersection. Police initially responded to a gas leak call around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday after three people complained of feeling ill. It was discovered that the leak was coming from a trailer west Perfekta, but it has since been shut off.
Chemical spill at north Wichita facility
Emergency crews have responded to an ammonia spill at a manufacturing facility in north Wichita.
More skimmers found on Kansas gas pumps, this time in Salina
The Salina Police Department is investigating after card skimmers were found on gas pumps at two busy travel centers.
Police standoff ends in Goddard
Law enforcement officers in Goddard blocked streets while trying to contact a man who was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident.
Early morning fire at Bradley Fair On The Border
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Fire department responded to a structure fire early Sunday morning in the 2000 block of north Rock road. Authorities say they were alerted to the fire around 4:30 a.m. and crews from Firehouse 18 were first on scene. The fire began outside of the On the Border restaurant in Bradley Fair and spread to its outer walls. Firefighters opened the walls and found that they fire had been contained to the outer walls and had not spread inside.
Fire breaks out early Sunday outside Wichita restaurant
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department responded to a fire early Sunday morning off of Rock Road. The fire was in the 2000 block of N. Rock Road outside of On the Border restaurant. According to WFD, the fire was on the outside of the building, and...
Multi-vehicle crash in E. Wichita injures 8, 1 critical
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Fire Department (WFD) says eight people were injured and one seriously hurt in a four-vehicle crash at 143rd Street East and Kellogg in far east Wichita Sunday afternoon. WFD says it responded to the crash at about 4 p.m. and found a person was pinned...
Overnight fire damages house in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A house suffered extensive damage after it caught fire in Hutchinson on Friday night. According to a news release from the Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD), firefighters were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block of N. Adams St. in Hutchinson around 10:35 on Friday night. When units arrived they found […]
Fire crews busy on Saturday, preparing for windy Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to the Hutchinson Fire Department, on Saturday, they responded to four small fires and Reno County crews responded to two more. No one was hurt, but they are asking that no one do any burning on Sunday given the dry and windy conditions. A Red...
Georgia woman seriously injured in car crash northwest of Wichita
A woman from Georgia was seriously injured in a car crash early Tuesday morning.
Skimmers found on pumps at north Salina travel center
Two skimmers have been located on pumps at a north Salina travel center. Officers were first sent to Flying J Travel Center, 2250 N. Ohio Street, on Friday for the report of a skimmer on a pump, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported Tuesday. Flying J had received an alarm on a pump, which also shut off the pump.
Wet road conditions lead to Wichita woman being seriously injured in single-car crash
Wet road conditions lead to a Wichita woman being seriously injured in a single-car crash on the morning of Monday, Oct. 24.
Police identify woman who died after being hit by SUV in front of Robinson Middle School
The collision happened at the intersection of Second Street and Oliver.
Hutchinson/Reno County Fire Crews Work House Fire, Small Brush Fire Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A home northeast of Hutchinson received significant damage in a late Sunday afternoon fire that also burned about an acre of grass and brush. First arriving units from the Hutchinson Fire Department and Reno-Harvey County Joint District 2 at 3312 East 56th found heavy fire showing outside the home and in the surrounding brush. While the outside fire was knocked down quickly, it extended to the inside of the structure. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Undercover cops arrest Salina men after stolen tractor, meth, marijuana found
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Salina men are behind bars after undercover cops found them in possession of a stolen tractor, meth and marijuana. The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, Oct. 25, it was contacted with reports of a suspicious Craigslist post that involved a John Deere 4044R. Further investigation found that the tractor - valued at $36,645 - had been stolen from Prairieland Partners in Abilene.
Park City water main leak fully repaired
PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - 6:45 a.m. update: The City of Park City confirmed that water repairs were completed at 4:15 am Wednesday morning. All locations should be back in service, but we expect there could be areas with low pressure this morning. 5:00 a.m.: A spokesperson with the City...
Sedgwick County Jail deputy hospitalized after inmate assault
A Sedgwick County Detention Deputy has been hospitalized after being assaulted by an inmate, according to a news release by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office.
Teen charged in fatal car-chase shooting of Kansas girl
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man accused in the Sept. 2021 drive-by shooting made his first court appearance last week. Kayden Wilson, 18 of Wichita, is charged with 1st degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, 5 counts of aggravated assault, and criminal use of weapons, a misdemeanor, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Details pending about Sunday’s Middle Creek Fire along Chase, Marion county lines
Thankfully, the areawide fire danger is out of the picture for now, but the past few days have seen significant fire activity across several area counties. The largest fire affecting part of the area developed Sunday, when the so-called Middle Creek Fire started along Kansas Highway 150 between Chase County C Road and Marion County Clover Road. The fire moved to the northeast, driven into areas of rough terrain and poor road networks by winds gusting to 40-60 mph.
Wind gusts close to 70 mph reported in Kansas
The National Weather Service is reporting the highest wind speeds so far on Sunday.
