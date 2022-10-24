Minor league report: Goaltender Dustin Tokarksi, Penguins edge Bruins

Goaltender Dustin Tokarski made 30 saves on 31 shots for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a 2-1 road win against the Providence Bruins at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I. on Sunday.

Forwards Ty Glover and Valtteri Puustinen scored goals for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (3-0-1-0).

The Penguins’ next game is a home contest against the Cleveland Monsters on Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.

Goaltender Taylor Gauthier made 20 saves on 24 shots for the Wheeling Nailers in a 4-2 home loss to the Toledo Walleye at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, W.Va.

Forwards Tyler Drevitch and Sean Josling each scored goals for Wheeling (0-2-0-0).

The Nailers’ next game is a home contest against the Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:10 p.m.

