Minor league report: Goaltender Dustin Tokarksi, Penguins edge Bruins

By Seth Rorabaugh
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Goaltender Dustin Tokarski made 30 saves on 31 shots for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a 2-1 road win against the Providence Bruins at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I. on Sunday.

Forwards Ty Glover and Valtteri Puustinen scored goals for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (3-0-1-0).

Highlights:

The Penguins’ next game is a home contest against the Cleveland Monsters on Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.

Goaltender Taylor Gauthier made 20 saves on 24 shots for the Wheeling Nailers in a 4-2 home loss to the Toledo Walleye at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, W.Va.

Forwards Tyler Drevitch and Sean Josling each scored goals for Wheeling (0-2-0-0).

Highlights:

The Nailers’ next game is a home contest against the Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:10 p.m.

NESN

Latest Brad Marchand Update Certainly Will Excite Bruins Fans

Brad Marchand probably is itching to get back to the Bruins, especially with how they’ve started the season. Boston is 6-1-0 and atop the NHL standings thanks to strong goaltending, defense and offensive contributions from each of the four lines. Marchand underwent double hip surgery in the offseason and...
BOSTON, MA
CBS News

Penguins Perspectives: The depths of a championship team

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The inaugural Penguins Perspectives column last week was just that – perspective. It was about appreciating what we've got, and understanding that this is truly the golden age for Penguins hockey and that it is much closer to its conclusion than its beginning. This week,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Bergeron, Marchand dress as Mario Bros. for Bruins hospital visits

BOSTON -- Two iconic Boston Bruins forwards turned into another legendary duo Monday, with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand morphing into Mario and Luigi. For the past 12 seasons, the Bruins have dressed up in themed costumes around Halloween and headed to local hospitals to cheer up sick kids, a tradition that had to go virtual for the past few years.
WFMZ-TV Online

Flyers acquire Evan Barratt from Chicago, assign him to Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired Evan Barratt from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Cooper Zech. Barratt has been assigned to Lehigh Valley following the completion of the deal. Barratt is a local product from Bristol, Pennsylvania, and played collegiate hockey at Penn State University for three...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WKMI

Kalamazoo Wings Apart of ECHL’s First Battle Between Black Coaches

The Kalamazoo Wings continue to set history in the ECHL but also just in the general game of hockey. Last year, they hosted and were a part of the first game to be played on rainbow ice during their pride night. This year, they decided to get the party started early this year as they etch their name into the history books again just two games in.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Yardbarker

Penguins Should Give Sam Poulin NHL Debut in Calgary

In the game in Edmonton, it was Caggiula who got the nod and appeared in his first NHL action in 11 months. Suffering from a back injury last year, Caggiula’s last NHL game was played on November 22, 2021 as a member of the Buffalo Sabres. Caggiula played 7:28...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Black coaches make hockey history in ECHL game

First such matchup in league history, believed to be first in North American men's pro hockey. Hockey history was made Wednesday when coaches Jason Payne and Joel Martin faced off against each other in an ECHL game in Kalamazoo, Michigan. It's the first time in the history of the ECHL...
KALAMAZOO, MI
ESPN

Avalanche top Rangers as Alexandar Georgiev stifles former team

NEW YORK -- Alexandar Georgiev skated out of his crease, pumped his fist and celebrated on the ice at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. Only this time, the fans weren't cheering his victory. Georgiev made 44 saves and stopped three of four shootout attempts to lead the Colorado Avalanche...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
