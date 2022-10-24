ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

World Series ump crew youngest in years, nod to K-zone tech

Now retired, longtime Major League Baseball umpire Dale Scott scanned the playoff lineup and was startled to spot the names of so many young umps. When he saw the list for the upcoming World Series, he had the same reaction. And then some. I saw hints in previous years. But...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Hal Steinbrenner plans to have Aaron Boone return to Yankees

TAMPA, Fla. -- New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner plans to keep Aaron Boone as his manager. "As far as Boone's concerned, we just signed him and for all the same reasons I listed a year ago, I believe he is a very good manager," Steinbrenner said Wednesday as he left the Yankees player development complex. "I don't see a change there."

Comments / 0

Community Policy