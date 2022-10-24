ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Dave's Hot Chicken is giving out free chicken for Drake's 36th birthday

By Chandra Fleming, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iNZFH_0ik2adS500

A hot chicken chain with locations in metro Detroit is celebrating Drake's birthday on Monday by giving away freebies.

Drake fans and Dave's Hot Chicken lovers can get a free slider or tender at any location on Monday in honor of the rapper.

How to get the free tender or slider

All fans have to do is show the restaurant that they follow Dave Hot's Chicken on Instagram or TikTok. The offer is only available in-store and while supplies last. It is not available online or on any third-party food ordering services.

What is Dave's Hot Chicken?

A hot chicken business and they keep it simple -- they only sell tenders and sliders. The chicken is dressed in their famous sauce that ranges from no spice to "the reaper," which requires a waiver to be signed due to the level of spicy heat.

The restaurant got its start in 2017 by four best friends who saved up $900 to set up a tiny stand in an East Hollywood parking lot, by the company's account on their website. They developed a social media presence and once the food blog platform Eater LA came out to try to the food, the little stand became big news.

In October 2021, the first Michigan location opened up on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn with more than 50 people waiting in line to try the food. That was followed by locations opening in Troy and Howell.

Why Drake's birthday?

Well, the rapper became another celebrity investor for the brand in 2021, according to Bloomberg.

More: Dave's Hot Chicken opens its first Michigan restaurant in Dearborn

Dave's Hot Chicken Michigan locations

  • 22208 Michigan Ave., Dearborn
  • 624 W. Big Beaver Road., Troy
  • 3667 E. Grand River Ave., Howell

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day but the Troy location is not opened on Thursdays.

More: 'The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast' delves into lives of Detroit brothers

