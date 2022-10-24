ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 10 standouts: Vote for the Tennessean boys athlete of the week

By Joseph Spears, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
Vote now for The Tennessean's high school boys athlete of the week.

Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll ends at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Hank Brown, Lipscomb Academy: Brown was 34-of-42 passing for 464 yards and five touchdowns in a 43-21 win over CPA.

Justin Brown, Blackman: Brown, a Mississippi State commitment, had 10 catches for 207 yards and three touchdowns in a 47-21 win over Cookeville.

Kaleb Carver, Green Hill: Carver had nine catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-14 win over Station Camp.

Jaron Elkins, Goodpasture: Elkins had 21 carries for 180 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-17 win over Dekalb County.

Easton Elliott, Waverly: Elliott ran for 252 yards and scored four touchdowns on 22 carries in a 42-14 rout of Cheatham County.

Chance Fitzgerald, Nolensville: Fitzgerald had nine catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-20 win over Franklin.

Caleb Floyd, Stewarts Creek: Floyd had 21 carries 203 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-14 win over Wilson Central.

Ashton Jones, DCA: Jones had 25 carries for 294 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-7 win over GCA.

Marcel Reed, MBA: Reed was 14-of-27 passing for 306 yards and two touchdowns and had 13 carries for 83 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-34 win over Baylor.

Silas Teat, Marshall County: Teat was 6-of-9 passing for 169 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-7 win over Montgomery Central.

Reach Joe Spears at jspears2@gannett.com. Follow him on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter @joe_spears7.

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

