Championship MVPs and game-winners: Vote for the Tennessean girls athlete of the week

Katie Bowers, Creek Wood: Bowers was the Class AA championship match MVP recording 23 kills and nine digs.

Ansley Burleson, Summertown: Burleson was named the Class A championship match MVP recording 17 kills and 8 digs.

Taryn Childers, Livingston Academy: Childers recorded a hat trick against Kingston, another hat trick against Anderson County and twice against Signal Mountain including the game-winner in overtime.

Gianna Cruz, Merrol Hyde: Cruz recorded two hat tricks and finished with seven total goals in wins over Community, Smith County and Watertown.

Alyssa Kini, Central Magnet: Kini made two crucial saves in a shootout win over Valor Prep to qualify for the state tournament.

Isabelle Northam, BGA: Northam was named the Division II-A championship match MVP recording 29 digs and four assists.

Baylor Russell, Franklin County: Russell recorded a hat trick in a 7-0 win over Walker Valley and scored twice in a 5-0 win over Shelbyville.

Gracie Segundo, Page: Segundo scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Central Magnet and twice in the Lady Patriots' 6-0 sectional win over Hume-Fogg.

Dylan Sulcer, Brentwood: Sulcer recorded 206 assists, 35 digs, 19 kills and six aces in five state tournament matches.

Ellie Walker, Siegel: Walker scored the game-winning goal against Mt. Juliet and scored the game-winner again in the Lady Stars' 1-0 sectional win over Shelbyville.

