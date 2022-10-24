ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Championship MVPs and game-winners: Vote for the Tennessean girls athlete of the week

By Joseph Spears, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
Vote now for The Tennessean's high school girls athlete of the week.

Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll ends at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Katie Bowers, Creek Wood: Bowers was the Class AA championship match MVP recording 23 kills and nine digs.

Ansley Burleson, Summertown: Burleson was named the Class A championship match MVP recording 17 kills and 8 digs.

Taryn Childers, Livingston Academy: Childers recorded a hat trick against Kingston, another hat trick against Anderson County and twice against Signal Mountain including the game-winner in overtime.

Gianna Cruz, Merrol Hyde: Cruz recorded two hat tricks and finished with seven total goals in wins over Community, Smith County and Watertown.

Alyssa Kini, Central Magnet: Kini made two crucial saves in a shootout win over Valor Prep to qualify for the state tournament.

Isabelle Northam, BGA: Northam was named the Division II-A championship match MVP recording 29 digs and four assists.

Baylor Russell, Franklin County: Russell recorded a hat trick in a 7-0 win over Walker Valley and scored twice in a 5-0 win over Shelbyville.

Gracie Segundo, Page: Segundo scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Central Magnet and twice in the Lady Patriots' 6-0 sectional win over Hume-Fogg.

Dylan Sulcer, Brentwood: Sulcer recorded 206 assists, 35 digs, 19 kills and six aces in five state tournament matches.

Ellie Walker, Siegel: Walker scored the game-winning goal against Mt. Juliet and scored the game-winner again in the Lady Stars' 1-0 sectional win over Shelbyville.

Reach Joe Spears at jspears2@gannett.com. Follow him on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter @joe_spears7.

