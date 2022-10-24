ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is Blackpot Festival? Celebration returns to Vermilionville for 16th year

By Ashley White, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago

It's a recipe for a perfect South Louisiana weekend — camping, music and sampling food from dozens of dishes cooked in black pots.

Blackpot Festival returns Oct. 28-29 to Vermilionville. The festival is a cooperative of Louisiana musicians, artists and southern culture enthusiasts.

This is the first in-person Blackpot Festival since 2019. The festival was virtual in 2020 and was not held in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike other festivals, fans are encouraged to stay overnight for camping, cooking at midnight and jam sessions that can last until the sun comes up.

Saturday's cook-off includes anything that can be made in a black pot and categories include gravy, jambalaya and dessert.

Nearly 30 artists from Bluegrass, blues, Cajun and zydeco will take the stage over the weekend, including the Pine Leaf Boys, Daquiri Queens, The Revelers and Forest Huval.

When is the Blackpot Festival and how to purchase tickets

Festivities start at 6 p.m. and go on until midnight Friday. A Friday day pass is $30. It starts again at noon and goes until midnight Saturday. A Saturday day pass is $40 and includes cook-off sampling, which starts Saturday afternoon. Kids under 12 are free. A weekend pass is $70.

The festival will be held rain or shine and there are no refunds.

You cannot camp without a weekend pass. Tickets can be bought online .

More: Blackpot Festival a reflection of the community

Camping at Blackpot Festival

Reservations aren't required for campsites on the open baseball field, but festival organizers recommend arriving as early as possible on Friday. Access is available starting at 3 p.m. Final cleanup is by noon on Sunday.

Those camping will need to purchase a weekend pass, which is $70.

RV camping is not available at the festival site. Cars won't be allowed in the camping area. Dogs aren't allowed at the festival.

How to enter the cookoff

Anyone from amateur to professional can enter the cook-off, which takes place on Saturday. Categories include gravy, gumbo, cracklins, jambalaya and dessert.

Winners can receive a plaque and cash prizes. Participants are encouraged to provide samples for festival goers.

Register for the cook-off and read the rules at www.blackpotfestival.com .

Looking for a festival, pumpkin patch or haunted trail? Enjoy this fall fun near Lafayette

Volunteering

Volunteers who sign up for a three-hour shift will get a one-day festival pass. Volunteers who work two or more shifts will get a full festival pass.

Email blackpotvolunteers@gmail.com for more information about volunteering.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: What is Blackpot Festival? Celebration returns to Vermilionville for 16th year

