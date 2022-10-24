Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Just In: Tennessee Announces Uniform Combo for Saturday Night Clash With Kentucky
No.3 Tennessee will host No.19 Kentucky inside of Neyland Stadium on Saturday night at 7pm ET. The Vols and Cats had an instant classic in Lexington in 2021, and this game in Knoxville is one that fans on both sides have been looking toward to since the off-season. For Vols fans, Neyland at night ...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri vs. No. 19 Kentucky scheduled for 11 a.m.
Missouri’s home game against No. 19 Kentucky on Nov. 5 is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central on the SEC Network, the SEC announced Monday. After their respective games this upcoming Saturday, Missouri will enter the game either 4-4 or 3-5 while Kentucky will be either 6-2 or 5-3.
Photo of soot-covered miner at Kentucky game with his son goes viral
A photo of a coal miner covered in soot with his son at the University of Kentucky Blue-White basketball game went viral Monday, eventually earning the pair a shout-out from head coach John Calipari.
WUKY
The late Leslie Jordan's road to fame wound its way through Lexington 'on a whim'
Fans are remembering Will & Grace actor and Tennessee native Leslie Jordan, who died Monday in a car accident in Los Angeles. But the jockey-sized jokester had some Kentucky connections as well. A Chattanooga native, Leslie Jordan may be best known for his time under the spotlight in television –...
Look: College Basketball World Reacts To Viral Kentucky Fan
John Calipari was moved by one fan in particular at Kentucky's Blue-White game over the weekend. Taking to Twitter, coach Cal shared a photo of a man who reportedly raced to Rupp Arena from work so that he could enjoy some basketball with his son. Something that Calipari says hit deep.
wymt.com
Viral photo: Coal miner takes son to Blue-White Game in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A picture from this weekend’s University of Kentucky Blue-White Game in Pikeville is going viral. In the photo, it shows a coal miner coming straight from work to the game at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Saturday. It caught the attention of UK Head Basketball...
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky high school football polls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. Others receiving votes: Harlan 4. Paintsville 1. Class 2A. Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs. 1. Beechwood (3) 8-1 74 2. (tie) Mayfield (4) 9-0...
Lexington, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Scott County High School football team will have a game with Paul Laurence Dunbar High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
Kentucky man tied to missing person’s case fatally shot in Mississippi
A Kentucky man—who state police said was last seen with a Laurel County woman who was missing—is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Mississippi.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
fox56news.com
Lexington mayoral race hits home stretch
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It is the home stretch for incumbent Mayor Linda Gorton and her challenger Councilman David Kloiber. Crime and how to reduce it has emerged as a leading issue in the race, but the candidates have a lot to say when it comes to keeping Lexington affordable and how our city continues to grow.
aseaofblue.com
John Calipari offers a VIP Rupp Arena experience to a Pike County coal miner’s family
The Kentucky Wildcats held this year’s Blue-White Game on Saturday in Pikeville to raise money for the region after it was devastated by floods back in July. It was a night that brought some enjoyment for the 7,000 fans at the arena, and the team also presented a check for $162,450 for flood relief.
spectrumnews1.com
Meet Georgetown mayoral candidate Burney Jenkins
GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Mayoral candidates from all over the state are getting ready for Election Day. In Georgetown, two long time Scott County residents are looking for votes. Burney Jenkins is running against David Lusby for Georgetown mayor. Jenkins attend Georgetown College and worked for Scott County Schools. If...
smileypete.com
What’s Old is New
George Gatewood has been reclaiming barnwood and then crafting it into something practical for four decades. He grew up in Mt. Sterling on a 600-acre family farm called Longwood Farm and dismantled his first barn as a kid. “I took down an old, falling-down barn when I was 10 years old and built a treehouse out of it in my front yard,” he said.
smileypete.com
Who's Who for November 2022
Matthew J. Zimmerman, M.D., MSPH, has joined Lexington Clinic Cardiology, and Rebecca Geile, M.D., has joined Lexington Clinic in Richmond. Chris Francis, who has served as the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati chief operating officer the past five years has been named the new Kentucky/West Virginia Alliance executive director. Keeneland has...
WLWT 5
Kentucky’s prognosticating woolly worm to give its winter forecast
All hail the woolly worm, harbinger of winter. The annual migration of the wooly worm caterpillar has begun, a sure sign that autumn is upon us. Also known as Pyrrharctia Isabella or a woolly bear, the larvae emerge from the earth in the colder months -- brown and black hair cover the bodies.
wymt.com
Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, dies at 94
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Wilma Haverly Barnstable, who co-founded the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, has died at the age of 94. Barnstable was born in Corbin and moved to Lexington at the age of 16, where she attended the University of Kentucky. The gala she started with her daughters has...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man who went missing last Thursday was found dead in Shelbyville. Family members alerted Kentucky State Police that 52-year-old Wiley Lee Atwell, from West Palm Beach, Florida, might have been in the Shelbyville area. Investigators say they found Atwell in the area of Taylorsville...
WKYT 27
Potential ‘tripledemic’ causing concern for Lexington health officials
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington health officials say they are preparing for three big illnesses to make their mark on the city. COVID-19, flu and RSV cases have leaders concerned that hospitals could fill up during the cold weather months. The three viruses can all look and feel the same.
Comments / 0