Lexington, KY

Columbia Missourian

Missouri vs. No. 19 Kentucky scheduled for 11 a.m.

Missouri’s home game against No. 19 Kentucky on Nov. 5 is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central on the SEC Network, the SEC announced Monday. After their respective games this upcoming Saturday, Missouri will enter the game either 4-4 or 3-5 while Kentucky will be either 6-2 or 5-3.
wymt.com

Viral photo: Coal miner takes son to Blue-White Game in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A picture from this weekend’s University of Kentucky Blue-White Game in Pikeville is going viral. In the photo, it shows a coal miner coming straight from work to the game at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Saturday. It caught the attention of UK Head Basketball...
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky high school football polls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. Others receiving votes: Harlan 4. Paintsville 1. Class 2A. Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs. 1. Beechwood (3) 8-1 74 2. (tie) Mayfield (4) 9-0...
High School Football PRO

Lexington, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Scott County High School football team will have a game with Paul Laurence Dunbar High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
fox56news.com

Lexington mayoral race hits home stretch

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It is the home stretch for incumbent Mayor Linda Gorton and her challenger Councilman David Kloiber. Crime and how to reduce it has emerged as a leading issue in the race, but the candidates have a lot to say when it comes to keeping Lexington affordable and how our city continues to grow.
spectrumnews1.com

Meet Georgetown mayoral candidate Burney Jenkins

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Mayoral candidates from all over the state are getting ready for Election Day. In Georgetown, two long time Scott County residents are looking for votes. Burney Jenkins is running against David Lusby for Georgetown mayor. Jenkins attend Georgetown College and worked for Scott County Schools. If...
smileypete.com

What’s Old is New

George Gatewood has been reclaiming barnwood and then crafting it into something practical for four decades. He grew up in Mt. Sterling on a 600-acre family farm called Longwood Farm and dismantled his first barn as a kid. “I took down an old, falling-down barn when I was 10 years old and built a treehouse out of it in my front yard,” he said.
smileypete.com

Who's Who for November 2022

Matthew J. Zimmerman, M.D., MSPH, has joined Lexington Clinic Cardiology, and Rebecca Geile, M.D., has joined Lexington Clinic in Richmond. Chris Francis, who has served as the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati chief operating officer the past five years has been named the new Kentucky/West Virginia Alliance executive director. Keeneland has...
wdrb.com

UPDATE: Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man who went missing last Thursday was found dead in Shelbyville. Family members alerted Kentucky State Police that 52-year-old Wiley Lee Atwell, from West Palm Beach, Florida, might have been in the Shelbyville area. Investigators say they found Atwell in the area of Taylorsville...
