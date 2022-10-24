ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey 101.5

NJ DOT making big improvements along a major South Jersey highway

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is moving forward with a project designed to relieve congestion and improve safety along a major South Jersey highway. During a news conference in Cherry Hill on Tuesday, Acting Assistant Transportation Commissioner Parth Oza announced the DOT is investing $151 million to improve Route 70, from Route 38 in Pennsauken, through Cherry Hill to Cooper Avenue in Evesham.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck In South Jersey

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on Route 322 westbound near Meetinghouse Road in Woolwich Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. All lanes were closed and detoured, 511nj.org reported. to...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Driver carjacked at Wawa while waiting to use air pump, cops say

A driver was carjacked at a Wawa in Burlington County on Saturday afternoon while she waited to put air in her vehicle’s tires, officials said. One of the three men who approached the woman at about 2:30 p.m. at the convenience store on Route 70 in Medford “physically removed” her from her 2015 Nissan Rogue, Medford police said.
MEDFORD, NJ
travellens.co

20 Best Restaurants in Brigantine, NJ

Brigantine is a quaint city in Atlantic County, New Jersey. This lovely beach city is one of the state’s popular summer destinations, offering plenty of opportunities for leisure in the sun. With stunning beaches, a beautiful shore, and rich waters, it offers visitors various activities to enjoy the waters—from...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey

Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA

The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
