NJ DOT making big improvements along a major South Jersey highway
The New Jersey Department of Transportation is moving forward with a project designed to relieve congestion and improve safety along a major South Jersey highway. During a news conference in Cherry Hill on Tuesday, Acting Assistant Transportation Commissioner Parth Oza announced the DOT is investing $151 million to improve Route 70, from Route 38 in Pennsauken, through Cherry Hill to Cooper Avenue in Evesham.
Shore town fixed eroded beach despite denial from New Jersey
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — When the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed by the Jersey Shore earlier this month, chewing huge chunks out of protective sand dunes, North Wildwood asked New Jersey environmental officials for permission to do an emergency reconstruction of the sand piles. The state said no.
Beach Haven NJ Lottery Player Scores $200,000 Winning Ticket
As the Powerball game jackpot continues to grow in New Jersey and elsewhere - it's currently at $700 Million - there's a very happy lottery player who bought a winning ticket in Ocean County. New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning ticket from the Monday, October 24 drawing is worth...
Can History Be Made In Atlantic County, NJ District 1?
Democrats like Ernest Coursey have held the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners seat in District 1 for its entire existence. It’s been a guaranteed outcome, as a result of the near monolithic voting for the Democratic Nominee by voters in Atlantic City and Pleasantville. However, the upcoming November 8,...
Pedestrian Struck In South Jersey
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on Route 322 westbound near Meetinghouse Road in Woolwich Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. All lanes were closed and detoured, 511nj.org reported. to...
Check Out NJ’s Oldest Log Cabin Now For Sale In Gloucester County
While some would argue that this isn't exactly the best time to be house hunting here in the Garden State, sometimes there's a property that comes along that you just can't pass up. Sure, some are still paying tens of thousands over asking price for their homes here in New...
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named The Family-Friendliest In New Jersey
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
NJ politics: County’s hottest issue is mysterious death of official’s dogs
A trainer who donated the K-9 that died in the back of the Gloucester County fire marshal's vehicle this summer told county commissioners that he was the one who buried Ember in the official's backyard and slammed fellow Republicans for creating "conspiracy theories" about the incident. The acknowledgment is the...
Philadelphia, PA, Man Pleads Guilty to Distribution of Cocaine, Eluding Police at 124 MPH on Atlantic City Expressway
A man from Philadelphia has pleaded guilty to charges of eluding stemming from when he fled from police on the Atlantic City Expressway in 2018 at speeds that reached 124 MPH and cocaine distribution the year prior. 30-year-old Tyree Bey entered a guilty plea Wednesday to second-degree eluding in exchange...
Atlantic City, NJ Democratic Council President Endorses Republican
Atlantic City Council President George Tibbitt, who has been a prominent registered Democrat for more than two decades, has taken the extraordinary step to formally and publicly endorse Republican Vern Macon for Atlantic County Commissioner in the first district. Tibbitt’s announcement came live, on-the-air on Monday, October 24, 2022 during...
Driver carjacked at Wawa while waiting to use air pump, cops say
A driver was carjacked at a Wawa in Burlington County on Saturday afternoon while she waited to put air in her vehicle’s tires, officials said. One of the three men who approached the woman at about 2:30 p.m. at the convenience store on Route 70 in Medford “physically removed” her from her 2015 Nissan Rogue, Medford police said.
70and73.com
Frustrated by Route 70 rebuild? We're looking at 5 years of irritation before $151M project is complete.
Each day, an average of 50,000 motorists drives on Route 70 in Cherry Hill and, in recent weeks, many have dodged orange barriers, merged when lanes were closed and slowed as construction crews dug out the median. "When will this all end?" they may ask. The answer: In about five...
These 3 New Jersey Towns That Are Magical at Christmastime, Chosen By You
New Jereyans chose these three towns as the most magical towns at Christmas in New Jersey. I have to tend to agree, Christmas in New Jersey is beautiful and many towns decorate, hang lights, have Christmas festivals, and so much more. But, there are those special towns that go that little extra mile.
travellens.co
20 Best Restaurants in Brigantine, NJ
Brigantine is a quaint city in Atlantic County, New Jersey. This lovely beach city is one of the state’s popular summer destinations, offering plenty of opportunities for leisure in the sun. With stunning beaches, a beautiful shore, and rich waters, it offers visitors various activities to enjoy the waters—from...
Uma Thurman, Joe Manganiello Film In Ocean County
LAVALLETTE – Hollywood stars Uma Thurman and Joe Manganiello enjoyed local summer as they filmed the final scenes of 2023’s “The Kill Room” at the Jersey shore on October 7. The description on IMDB.com summarizes: “A hitman, his boss, an art dealer and a money-laundering scheme...
Driver in fatal Toms River, NJ hit-and-run stopped to look at victim, sped off
TOMS RIVER — The driver of a car that struck a pedestrian on Route 70 early Sunday morning got out of his vehicle, looked at the woman he hit, and then drove away, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. Toms River police responded to the area near the...
Atlantic County, NJ Prosecutor & Team Are Keeping Dizzying Pace
New Jersey Senator Vince Polistina knew exactly what he was doing when he fought hard for Will Reynolds to become Atlantic County Prosecutor. To his credit, Governor Murphy demonstrated how fair he can be by changing his prior plans to nominate Kimberly Holmes, and, instead going along with Polistina’s recommendation.
The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey
Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
Amazing New Jersey Town Makes America’s Most Expensive Zip Code List
We all know there is a lot of money floating around New Jersey. Most of us are unsuccessfully searching for it each day. According to a recent report, one Garden State town is among the richest in the whole country. We have heard plenty of stories about the rich towns...
Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA
The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
