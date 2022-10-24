WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. (KMIZ)

Displaced Wooldridge residents are staying in a Red Cross shelter for another night. The Red Cross said it has helped nine families so far.

The shelter will stay open for anyone who needs it until 10 a.m. Monday. The shelter is at the Open Bible Praise Church in Booneville, and those coming are asked to bring any comfort items they may have.

If you want to help, the Red Cross is always accepting donations and volunteers at their website, www.redcross.org . You can also call their number at 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) to donate or text "REDCROSS" to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

The post Red Cross helps displaced Wooldridge residents after devastating fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS .