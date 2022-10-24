Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Family-friendly events planned at Orange Park’s Thrasher-Horne CenterDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport growsAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activityDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
WATCH: People with disabilities overjoyed as coffee shop announces, ‘You are hired!'Live Action NewsJacksonville, FL
Related
Giants’ Brian Daboll, Saquon Barkley unhappy about potential game-changing mental lapse
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When you’re not good, you don’t worry about style points. You take the win and you’re thrilled to have it because the popular cliche that “it’s hard to win in the NFL” is true. The Giants have five hard years of evidence to prove it.
Eagles went shopping for trade deadline ‘discount’ on Pro Bowler, NFL insider says
Howie Roseman is leaving no stone unturned. SI’s Albert Breer reports the Philadelphia Eagles general manager took a swing at trading for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey before the Carolina Panthers sent him to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday. Last Monday, GM Scott Fitterer pulled McCaffrey aside to...
Giants’ Daniel Bellinger gets eye injury update
Daniel Bellinger suffered a scary injury Sunday. The rookie Giants tight end was taken to the hospital Sunday after being poked in the eye late in the first half of his team’s 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan...
Ex-Yankees slugger could join Cardinals’ coaching staff, report says
The more things change, the more they stay the same. St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol needs a new bench coach after Skip Schumaker left Tuesday to become skipper of the Miami Marlins. That could open the door for a former Cardinals star to return home. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch...
Eagles-Bears Robert Quinn deadline deal: Grading the trade
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles general manager Howie Roseman likes to check in with the 31 other teams around the league to get the pulse of what players could be available before the trade deadline. When Roseman called the Chicago Bears to inquire about players, defensive end Robert Quinn came up....
Phillies announce World Series starters for Games 1 and 2 vs. Astros
The 2022 World Series is quickly approaching. Starting Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros for the championship title. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. There’s some insight into the Phillies pitching plans now. The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reported Wednesday: Aaron Nola will start Game 1 of...
What are Giants’ playoff chances after they beat Jaguars to improve to 6-1?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The shocking Giants are moving closer to their first playoff appearance since 2016. They are 6-1 after Sunday’s win at the Jaguars. With 10 games left in the regular season, they have an 86% chance of reaching the playoffs, according to The New York Times’ statistical projection.
NBC Sports
How to watch Broncos vs. Jaguars in London
The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading back to their home away from home. London is hosting its third NFL game of 2022 on Sunday when the Jaguars face the Denver Broncos. This will be the Jags’ ninth time playing in London, while the Broncos are visiting for the first time in over a decade.
Ex-NFL GM: There’s a ‘great chance’ Giants’ Daniel Jones lands long-term contract extension
How long will the Giants keep Daniel Jones around?. New York declined to pick up its fifth-year option on the quarterback, which means he is set to be free agent in 2023. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But so far in the 2022 season, Jones has helped...
Eagles trade deadline 2022: Howie Roseman get Pro Bowl defensive end | What it means
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles have been looking to add to the pass-rushing depth after the injury to defensive end Derek Barnett. The team hopes they have solved the issue with a trade made Wednesday. According to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Eagles sent a 2023...
Giants’ injury report: Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney practice updates
The Giants knew before they started the practice week that they’d be shorthanded for their Week 8 game against the Seahawks in Seattle. On Wednesday, coach Brian Daboll made it clear that reinforcements, for the most part, were not on the way. They do have the feel-good story about...
Jets trade deadline 2022: 3 targets to replace injured Breece Hall after initial diagnosis on knee ‘not good’
DENVER – There was every reason to believe that Jets rookie Breece Hall could be the young star they build their offensive identity around because since the calendar turned to October that’s precisely what he was. In the three games before the Jets beat the Broncos on Sunday,...
NFL
Broncos coach Nathanial Hackett says Russell Wilson (hamstring) trending toward playing vs. Jaguars
Russell Wilson's injury-related absence might come to an end rather quickly. Wilson (hamstring) was a limited participant in Denver's Wednesday practice in London, head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters. Wilson is trending toward playing against the Jaguars and did "quite a bit today," Hackett added. Wilson spoke shortly after his...
NFL trade deadline 2022: Latest Eagles rumors | Pass rush help? Trade bait?
UPDATE (5:13 p.m.): The Eagles traded for Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn. Read more about that here. If you’re Howie Roseman, general manager of the 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles, you do it by working the phones ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports “Chicago’s Robert...
Ex-Phillies, Mets pitcher steps down as Cardinals coach
The St. Louis Cardinals are changing things up. A slew of changes to the coaching staff were announced on Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Katie Woo tweeted: NEWS: Jeff Albert has elected to not return as the Cardinals hitting coach in 2023. Pitching coach...
COLUMN: Bears' surprising victory gives fans hope
This is not the goofy I expected to be writing today. After the Packers’ debacle against the Commanders, I figured I would be writing something about how bad both franchises are and that they can be basement dwellers together because, I mean, there was no way this team was beating the Patriots in Foxboro. It wasn’t just that, either. It was a primetime game. Monday Night Football. The Bears were 0-9 on their last nine prime time games. Zero. And. Nine. ...
Giants’ biggest trade deadline questions, including Saquon Barkley, Kadarius Toney, more
Less than a week remains until the NFL trade deadline, Tuesday at 4 p.m. So let’s break down the biggest questions for Joe Schoen, the Giants’ rookie general manager. Look, it surely isn’t going to happen. The Giants are 6-1 and chasing their first playoff berth since 2016. Barkley is back to his old, dominant self. He leads the NFL with 906 total yards (rushing/receiving) — well ahead of the Browns’ Nick Chubb (807). So the Giants absolutely need him, as they push for the playoffs. Trading him would not go over well in the locker room.
Cowboys trade for ex-Giants defensive lineman
The Cowboys are getting things done ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Las Vegas Raiders would be trading defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to Dallas in exchange for draft pick compensation. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. NFL...
Yankees face big coaching staff decision
It’s decision time for the New York Yankees. Yes, much of the focus will be on the futures of general manager Brian Cashman, manager Aaron Boone and slugger Aaron Judge. But there are many smaller yet significant issues facing the club, including what to do with pitching coach Matt Blake.
‘ManningCast’ enjoys visit with ex-President: Giants’ Eli Manning gets his ‘dream guest’
The Manning boys are back. Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning returned this season to anchor ESPN’s alternate broadcasts of Monday Night Football. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. During Monday’s coverage of the Chicago Bears’ 33-14 beatdown...
NJ.com
NJ
226K+
Followers
130K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0