LOOK: Best photos from Seahawks at Chargers Week 7

We knew what the cleats were gonna look like for this road game against the California Golden Bears. Now we know what the rest of the ensemble will look like as well. On Wednesday evening, the Oregon Ducks released their uniform combination for this week's game against California, going with a white and green look that matches the cleats. On Tuesday, Oregon released images of their new cleats, which are a football version of the beloved classic Deion Sanders Vapor DT Max '96. After donning the pink "Stomp Out Cancer" uniforms last week against UCLA with ESPN's College GameDay in town, you knew it would be a high bar to clear for the Ducks this week. Here's a look at what they will be wearing down in Berkley.

EUGENE, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO