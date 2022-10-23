ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Best photos from Seahawks at Chargers Week 7

By Liz Mathews
 3 days ago
Oct 23, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) sets to pass the ball in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll watches game action against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Jason Moore Jr. (11) is greeted by tight end Will Dissly (89) after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs for a first down before he is stopped by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks (56) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) drops back to pass as Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyle Van Noy (8) moves in during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll watches game action against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Forrest Merrill (91) holds on to the ball for a first down in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Ryan Neal (26) breaks up a pass for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) in the end zone in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant (87) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) catches a touchdown pass against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas (31) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers safety Nasir Adderley (24) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) celebrates after a touchdown in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

