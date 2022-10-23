LOOK: Best photos from Seahawks at Chargers Week 7

Related
Pete Carroll calming Geno Smith is a perfect illustration of why the Seahawks lead the NFC West
The Seattle Seahawks were not supposed to be good in 2022. They’d traded away Russell Wilson. They shed veteran players toward the end of the 2021 season like they were approaching a rebuild. They lost their top defensive star, safety Jamal Adams, to injury only 15 snaps into the season.
First look: New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks odds and lines
The New York Giants (6-1) are on the road in Week 8 to the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) Sunday. Kickoff from Lumen Field is at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Giants vs. Seahawks odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Giants...
Vikings vs Cardinals initial injury report looks great for Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon and the initial injury report looks incredibly lopsided for the home team. The Vikings only had one player on the report in wide receiver Jalen Nailor and he was a full participant with a lingering hamstring injury. The Cardinals...
Ravens announce uniform combination for Week 8 matchup vs. Buccaneers
The Baltimore Ravens have a short week as they travel for a Thursday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Ravens currently sit at 4-3, with the Buccaneers boasting a 3-4 record. A future first ballot Hall-of-Fame quarterback in Tom Brady will be going up against the 2019 MVP in quarterback Lamar Jackson. It’s an important game for both sides, and could give Baltimore some much-needed momentum assuming they win.
Bills already hand Packers QB Aaron Rodgers a tough blow
The Buffalo Bills are coming out of their bye fresh and ready to face the Green Bay Packers. While the game is still a week away, the Bills have already handed the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers a “L.”. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, when Green Bay heads to...
Ravens release final injury report for Week 8 matchup vs. Buccaneers
The Baltimore Ravens travel to Tampa Bay for a Thursday night showdown in Week 8 of the 2022 season. The last time the Ravens played in Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers was in 2014 when Joe Flacco was the starting quarterback. Flacco threw five touchdowns in the 48-18 win.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson discusses Instagram post about him from Buccaneers QB Tom Brady
The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Week 8 showdown on “Thursday Night Football”. It will be the second matchup between Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson and Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, with the first resulting in a Ravens win back in 2019. On...
Tight end Jordan Akins says bye week preparation gave Texans offense a spark against Las Vegas
The Houston Texans might have lost against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, but they made a point to take note of every part of their game plan that gave them an edge. New contributors made a considerable impact on the team on Sunday, and they managed to deploy their available talent in new ways that they hoped would gain them an edge.
Falcons vs. Panthers: Week 8 injury report
The Atlanta Falcons (3-4) and Carolina Panthers (2-5) will face off on Sunday, and for the first time all year, the Falcons are favored to win. Atlanta was blown out by Cincinnati in Week 7, while the Panthers shocked the NFL world by upsetting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just a few days after trading away running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Robbie Anderson.
Seahawks Week 8 injury report: DK Metcalf among non-participants on Wednesday
The Seahawks had a couple injured players return to practice today: running back Travis Homer and cornerback Tre Brown have been desginated to return from IR and are back in action with their teammates. Meanwhile, six players were listed as non-participants for today’s practice, including DK Metcalf. Six others were listed as limited.
Seahawks rise 5 more spots in NFL.com's weekly power rankings
The Seahawks are starting to make people notice. Their offense is humming along, their defense is improving and they’re in first place in the NFC West. In the latest weekly power rankings from NFL.com, Seattle rose five spots. Here are their complete rankings for all 32 teams.
LOOK: Ducks unveil uniforms for road game vs. California Golden Bears
We knew what the cleats were gonna look like for this road game against the California Golden Bears. Now we know what the rest of the ensemble will look like as well. On Wednesday evening, the Oregon Ducks released their uniform combination for this week’s game against California, going with a white and green look that matches the cleats. On Tuesday, Oregon released images of their new cleats, which are a football version of the beloved classic Deion Sanders Vapor DT Max ’96. After donning the pink “Stomp Out Cancer” uniforms last week against UCLA with ESPN’s College GameDay in town, you knew it would be a high bar to clear for the Ducks this week. Here’s a look at what they will be wearing down in Berkley. Oregon Ducks Uniforms vs. CaliforniaOregon Ducks Uniforms vs. CaliforniaOregon Ducks Vapor DT Max '96Oregon Ducks Uniforms vs. CaliforniaOregon Ducks Uniforms vs. CaliforniaOregon Ducks Vapor DT Max '96Oregon Ducks Uniforms vs. CaliforniaOregon Ducks Vapor DT Max '96Oregon Ducks Uniforms vs. CaliforniaOregon Ducks Vapor DT Max '9611
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
164K+
Followers
219K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.https://www.usatoday.com/sports
Comments / 0