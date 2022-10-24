Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
A Walk in His Shoes: Padres Pitcher Joe Musgrove Gifts Girl, 9, One-of-a-Kind Souvenir
Despite a tough loss that knocked the San Diego Padres out of the postseason, faithful fans lined the gates of Petco Park to welcome their team home Sunday, including a nine-year-old girl who couldn't have predicted what happened next. Ingrid Janssens-Lozano was one of hundreds of fans who ushered the...
San Diego mayor pays up after Phillies eliminate Padres
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are busy getting ready for the World Series to start Friday, but they weren't the only big winners on Sunday. The Phillies' victory over the Padres means Mayor Jim Kenney won his friendly wager with San Diego's mayor.To settle up, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will make a donation to Philabundance.Kenney says he's still going to donate to the YMCA in San Diego.The Philadelphia mayor hasn't said if he'll place another wager with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner for the Phils to win it all.
What's next for the Padres' roster after their improbable postseason run?
The Padres made it to the NLCS for the first time since 1998, but their season came to a close yesterday when they were knocked off by the Phillies in five games. San Diego now turns its attention to the offseason, where they’ll face a decent amount of possible roster turnover around a star-studded core.
NBC San Diego
Friar Faithful Welcome Post-Playoff Padres Back to Petco Park
The Friar Faithful showed their devotion to their beloved San Diego Padres late on Sunday night after the team's heartbreaking loss in Philadelphia earlier in the day. After they fell to the Phillies in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, the Padres flew back to San Diego, arriving in buses at Petco Park just after midnight.
News 8 KFMB
When Philadelphia wins, economy seems to lose
PHILADELPHIA — As if it's not bad enough that the Phillies shattered our World Series dreams by beating the Padres, now history shows us we're about to lose big again, this time in our wallet. A social media editor from the Morning Brew made a disturbing discovery: The last four times a team from Philadelphia has won the World Series, the economy has gone into the tank.
Astros player from West Chester, Pa. facing hometown team in World Series
Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is a West Chester native who hit two home runs for the Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS.
