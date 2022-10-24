ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego mayor pays up after Phillies eliminate Padres

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are busy getting ready for the World Series to start Friday, but they weren't the only big winners on Sunday. The Phillies' victory over the Padres means Mayor Jim Kenney won his friendly wager with San Diego's mayor.To settle up, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will make a donation to Philabundance.Kenney says he's still going to donate to the YMCA in San Diego.The Philadelphia mayor hasn't said if he'll place another wager with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner for the Phils to win it all.
Friar Faithful Welcome Post-Playoff Padres Back to Petco Park

The Friar Faithful showed their devotion to their beloved San Diego Padres late on Sunday night after the team's heartbreaking loss in Philadelphia earlier in the day. After they fell to the Phillies in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, the Padres flew back to San Diego, arriving in buses at Petco Park just after midnight.
When Philadelphia wins, economy seems to lose

PHILADELPHIA — As if it's not bad enough that the Phillies shattered our World Series dreams by beating the Padres, now history shows us we're about to lose big again, this time in our wallet. A social media editor from the Morning Brew made a disturbing discovery: The last four times a team from Philadelphia has won the World Series, the economy has gone into the tank.
