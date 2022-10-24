ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Violent weekend on the peninsula leaves families concerned

By Danielle Saitta
 6 days ago
Police on the peninsula are investigating two shootings that happened less than 24 hours apart from each other—a homicide that happened overnight on West Mercury Boulevard in Hampton and a shooting involving a teen on Manor Road.

This is the second weekend in a row where shots were fired at a young person, which has made parents in Newport News uneasy

Jasmine Rogers is a soon-to-be mother of two. Rogers told News 3 that she's expecting a bundle of joy, however recent events have caused her to be a bundle of nerves.

"It's ridiculous. Kids can't even be kids anymore because they get their hands on guns and are shooting each other. It's really sad," said Rogers.

The expecting mother believes that it's robbed her daughter and her cousins of playtime. At young ages, the concept of gun violence has to be part of their early education and everyday life.

"She (Roger's daughter) doesn't even come out here outside to play. neither do my nieces or my nephews because there's always something going on like always," explained Rogers.

On Sunday, police covered the apartment complex where Rogers lives.

Police report that the teenager who was shot had to be rushed to a local hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

A short distance from that crime scene, an overnight shooting turned into a homicide investigation on West Mercury Boulevard. Hampton Police released pictures of a suspect they said is connected to this shooting.

Hampton Police Department

While police investigate both shootings, parents like Rogers are left wondering: when it will end?

"It makes you think, where's the structure? where are the parents"? asked Rogers.

Comments / 6

Trish’s Take
6d ago

Well stop getting hyper critical of police trying to enforce the law and looking for a payday when they use force when these young violent individuals refuse to comply. These young kids and young people don’t think twice about using a gun because those violent video games you used to raise them instead of doing something with them have trained them well. They are not affected by violence where it would scare a regular person anymore. They are also a good shot now too. And listen to the lyrics in their music while you are at it. It preaches violence. It is your fault as a parent. It is your fault for looking for a fast payout when the cops are trying to stop the next crime. And it is everyone who owns a gun that is not locked up in a safe in their home or in their car. Many of these guns are stolen from stupid gun owners who are irresponsible with their guns. Want to fix it! Raise your kids. Cut out the violent content in videos and music. Lock up guns.

Reply
8
108,000 Americans_poisoned_by_FENTANYL
6d ago

be concerned as to how your underage kids are getting their hands on guns. if your guns are not properly locked up or have locks on them, and someone gets ahold of it you should loose the weapon AND be fined. And the incident should be tagged to you when you try to legally purchase another one

Reply
5
Dave whodat
6d ago

Lower the age of these violent teenagers too be trailed as an adult at least 14or 15 years old put them in hard military jail then when they say the new age as an adult the big house . Stop blaming these police officers for your BeNe kids that can’t obey rules or civilized life start taking away there government assistance if convicted.

Reply
2
 

