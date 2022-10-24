Violent weekend on the peninsula leaves families concerned

Police on the peninsula are investigating two shootings that happened less than 24 hours apart from each other—a homicide that happened overnight on West Mercury Boulevard in Hampton and a shooting involving a teen on Manor Road.

This is the second weekend in a row where shots were fired at a young person, which has made parents in Newport News uneasy

Jasmine Rogers is a soon-to-be mother of two. Rogers told News 3 that she's expecting a bundle of joy, however recent events have caused her to be a bundle of nerves.

"It's ridiculous. Kids can't even be kids anymore because they get their hands on guns and are shooting each other. It's really sad," said Rogers.

The expecting mother believes that it's robbed her daughter and her cousins of playtime. At young ages, the concept of gun violence has to be part of their early education and everyday life.

"She (Roger's daughter) doesn't even come out here outside to play. neither do my nieces or my nephews because there's always something going on like always," explained Rogers.

On Sunday, police covered the apartment complex where Rogers lives.

Police report that the teenager who was shot had to be rushed to a local hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

A short distance from that crime scene, an overnight shooting turned into a homicide investigation on West Mercury Boulevard. Hampton Police released pictures of a suspect they said is connected to this shooting.

Hampton Police Department

While police investigate both shootings, parents like Rogers are left wondering: when it will end?

"It makes you think, where's the structure? where are the parents"? asked Rogers.

