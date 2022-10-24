Read full article on original website
Related
KING-5
Seahawks stomp Chargers 37-23
SEATTLE — The Seahawks got a big win on the road this week to get to 4-3 on the season. They are now the only team in the NFC West with a winning record. “It was incredible,” Terry Hollimon said. “Everything finally kind of clicked for the Seahawks. They got the offense rolling, which has been rolling all year under Geno Smith. But most importantly, they got the defense going, which has been the Achilles heel of this team all season.”
Pete Carroll, Seahawks players call for natural grass on all NFL fields after SoFi Stadium injuries: 'It's the freakin' surface'
After a spate of injuries at Sofi Stadium on Sunday, Seattle Seahawks players and head coach Pete Carroll are renewing calls for natural turf at all NFL stadiums. The Seahawks lost receiver DK Metcalf to a knee injury against the Los Angeles Chargers when he planted his foot on a catch. He avoided ligament damage, but remains sidelined at practice with his timeline to return unclear.
Comments / 0