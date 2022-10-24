SEATTLE — The Seahawks got a big win on the road this week to get to 4-3 on the season. They are now the only team in the NFC West with a winning record. “It was incredible,” Terry Hollimon said. “Everything finally kind of clicked for the Seahawks. They got the offense rolling, which has been rolling all year under Geno Smith. But most importantly, they got the defense going, which has been the Achilles heel of this team all season.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO