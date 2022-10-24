Pet dies following Topeka Apartment fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka apartment complex was engulfed in flames Sunday evening. It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Pines Apartments near Southwest Gage Boulevard in west Topeka.

An apartment fire in the 200 block of S.W. Gage blocked the road Sunday night as crews worked to extinguish the fire. (Courtesy Photo/Topeka Fire Department)

While emergency crews were fighting the fire in the 200 block of S.W. Gage the road was closed. Fire Marshal Alan Stahl said eventually only two lanes of Gage were blocked.

Stahl said firefighters cut holes in the roof to confirm the two-alarm fire was out.

According to Battalion Chief Ronald Rutherford, the fire was contained to one unit.

The Topeka Fire Department, Topeka Police Department, and AMR were called to the scene as residents were evacuated.

There are no reports of injuries at this time and the investigation into the start of the fire is still active.

Stahl did say that several pets received care from firefighters. One pet did die, according to the Topeka Fire Department.

Stahl warned residents to be careful that fire danger has been high recently.

“It’s really hard to start fires on the outsides of buildings, but the weather conditions are prime for that,” Stahl said.

