Kern County, CA

davisvanguard.org

Potentially Dangerous Levels of Arsenic Found in California Prison Drinking Water

DELANO, CA — A study from the University of California, Berkeley and Virginia Tech has found high concentrations of arsenic in the water supply of the Kern Valley State Prison and the surrounding communities in the California Central Valley. By looking at 20 years of water quality data, the study found that for months or even years at a time, arsenic levels in the prison and the communities exceeded the federal limits.
DELANO, CA
KGET

Kern County is the top agricultural producer in nation

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has been bumped from the number one spot of the top agricultural producers in the United States. On Tuesday, officials with the County of Fresno announced that the county has been named as the third top agricultural producer in the nation for 2021. The county had been ranked […]
KTLA.com

The history hidden beneath 3 California lakes

A recent discovery of a World War II boat at the bottom of Shasta Lake has sparked interest in what lies in the deep of California’s lakes. The continued drought has caused water levels to drop, revealing more than just boats. Shasta Lake. A landing boat for the USS...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Windy conditions expected in our mountains and deserts

Fall-like weather continues across Kern County. A system passing over the Great Basin on Wednesday will bring an increase in winds for our mountains and deserts and a little cooling, especially in the morning hours. We should be warming back to near average temps starting Thursday and Friday, then little changes through the weekend. We […]
KGET

A dip in temperatures expected in Kern County

It’s a cool start to the week with temperatures only reaching 73 degrees today. A high-pressure system will bring slightly warmer conditions for much of Kern County on Tuesday, followed by a dip in temperatures halfway through the week due to another inside slider. This will create unsettled weather and bring breezy conditions for our mountains and […]
kernvalleysun.com

Free Debit Cards for Groceries

People eligible for Medicare and full Medi-Cal will have the opportunity this year to change their Medicare Advantage plan from their current plan to one that offers a debit card, a MasterCard or VISA card with a monthly allowance of up to $50 toward “healthy foods.” This benefit includes most groceries, making an exception to pet food, liquor and cigarettes.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

American Jewelry Co. announces plans to close after 124 years

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the spelling of the Carl and Becky Saenger’s last name. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been a good run, to say the least. Now, American Jewelry Company, in business since 1898, is finally calling it quits. But the local company, closing after 124 years, is not […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

New Marriott hotel opens in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A new hotel opened its doors in Tehachapi last week and it is the city’s first extended-stay hotel. The Towneplace Suites by Marriott is located on Magellan Drive off Highway 58 in Tehachapi and features a full-service bar and pet-friendly studios.
TEHACHAPI, CA
ksro.com

Six Counties, Including Sonoma, Could Experience Power Shutoffs Monday

Six California counties are at risk of power outages today. That affects hundreds in the central and northern part of the state. Officials say strong winds combined with drought conditions have increased the chance of a wildfire in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Kern, Lake and Tehama counties. However, strong winds are not expected for Sonoma or Napa Counties. PG&E originally had more on the list for possible weekend shut-offs but scaled back that warning. If the outages do happen, they’ll only last until 3 p.m.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Almost 2,500 PG&E customers without power in Taft

A large power outage is affecting nearly 2,500 PG&E customers in Taft. Power went out at 10:43 to 2,474 homes and businesses covering the western part of downtown and much of Taft Heights. The outage extends west from Fourth Street. PG&E said power should be restored by 2:45 p.m. It...
TAFT, CA
theshafterpress.com

Plans for Wasco Police Department underway

At the City Council meeting on Tuesday, a resolution was unanimously passed to approve police department start-up positions and pay ranges. According to a staff report, the council and staff are moving forward with research, planning and actions leading to establishing a Wasco Police Department. Currently, the city outsources law enforcement to the Kern County Sheriff's Department.

