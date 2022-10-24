Read full article on original website
Related
davisvanguard.org
Potentially Dangerous Levels of Arsenic Found in California Prison Drinking Water
DELANO, CA — A study from the University of California, Berkeley and Virginia Tech has found high concentrations of arsenic in the water supply of the Kern Valley State Prison and the surrounding communities in the California Central Valley. By looking at 20 years of water quality data, the study found that for months or even years at a time, arsenic levels in the prison and the communities exceeded the federal limits.
Multiple rest areas reportedly closed throughout California
Truck drivers say the construction closures are forcing them to find other places to take a break, putting all drivers in potential danger.
Kern County is the top agricultural producer in nation
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has been bumped from the number one spot of the top agricultural producers in the United States. On Tuesday, officials with the County of Fresno announced that the county has been named as the third top agricultural producer in the nation for 2021. The county had been ranked […]
KTLA.com
The history hidden beneath 3 California lakes
A recent discovery of a World War II boat at the bottom of Shasta Lake has sparked interest in what lies in the deep of California’s lakes. The continued drought has caused water levels to drop, revealing more than just boats. Shasta Lake. A landing boat for the USS...
'Notable' earthquake shakes Northern California Tuesday
Officials say that a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit California Tuesday afternoon.
Windy conditions expected in our mountains and deserts
Fall-like weather continues across Kern County. A system passing over the Great Basin on Wednesday will bring an increase in winds for our mountains and deserts and a little cooling, especially in the morning hours. We should be warming back to near average temps starting Thursday and Friday, then little changes through the weekend. We […]
A dip in temperatures expected in Kern County
It’s a cool start to the week with temperatures only reaching 73 degrees today. A high-pressure system will bring slightly warmer conditions for much of Kern County on Tuesday, followed by a dip in temperatures halfway through the week due to another inside slider. This will create unsettled weather and bring breezy conditions for our mountains and […]
kernvalleysun.com
Free Debit Cards for Groceries
People eligible for Medicare and full Medi-Cal will have the opportunity this year to change their Medicare Advantage plan from their current plan to one that offers a debit card, a MasterCard or VISA card with a monthly allowance of up to $50 toward “healthy foods.” This benefit includes most groceries, making an exception to pet food, liquor and cigarettes.
American Jewelry Co. announces plans to close after 124 years
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the spelling of the Carl and Becky Saenger’s last name. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been a good run, to say the least. Now, American Jewelry Company, in business since 1898, is finally calling it quits. But the local company, closing after 124 years, is not […]
Report: Ming Avenue, New Stine Road most dangerous intersection in Bakersfield
According to a Bakersfield law office, Ming Avenue and New Stine Road is the most dangerous intersection in the city.
New Marriott hotel opens in Tehachapi
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A new hotel opened its doors in Tehachapi last week and it is the city’s first extended-stay hotel. The Towneplace Suites by Marriott is located on Magellan Drive off Highway 58 in Tehachapi and features a full-service bar and pet-friendly studios.
Change is hard: City reverts back to head-first diagonal parking on 3-block section of 18th Street
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some habits die hard. That’s the moral of the story along a three-block stretch of 18th Street in Downtown Bakersfield, where the city has aborted plans to implement a different style of parking. Despite evidence that backing into a diagonal parking space is safer than driving in head-first, the city of […]
ksro.com
Six Counties, Including Sonoma, Could Experience Power Shutoffs Monday
Six California counties are at risk of power outages today. That affects hundreds in the central and northern part of the state. Officials say strong winds combined with drought conditions have increased the chance of a wildfire in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Kern, Lake and Tehama counties. However, strong winds are not expected for Sonoma or Napa Counties. PG&E originally had more on the list for possible weekend shut-offs but scaled back that warning. If the outages do happen, they’ll only last until 3 p.m.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Dahle visits Bakersfield.
Brian Dahle is currently California State Senator for District 1. He says he wants to rebuild the middle class so "Californians can stay in California."
Frugatti’s Restaurant is expanding, will stay ‘real Italian by real Italians’
Frugatti's owner Ralph Fruguglietti announces a new property purchase and plans for an expanded restaurant in Bakersfield.
PG&E warning customers across state for potential shutoffs
Safety shutoffs are still possible for approximately 2,000 customers in portions of Kern, Fresno, San Benito, Napa, Lake, Sonoma, Tehama and Butte counties. PG&E has directly notified these customers of the potential shutoffs.
Measure K would create one-cent sales tax
Kern County supervisors placed Measure K on the mid-term ballot over the summer. It's a one-cent or one percent sales tax on retail sales in unincorporated areas of Kern County.
Taft Midway Driller
Almost 2,500 PG&E customers without power in Taft
A large power outage is affecting nearly 2,500 PG&E customers in Taft. Power went out at 10:43 to 2,474 homes and businesses covering the western part of downtown and much of Taft Heights. The outage extends west from Fourth Street. PG&E said power should be restored by 2:45 p.m. It...
Bakersfield Californian
Residents in downtown Bakersfield light up the dark for Halloween, and for themselves
Residents of the Brownstone, a century-old apartment building in downtown Bakersfield, have been pretty good about decorating for the Christmas season each year. But Halloween had long been pretty low-key at the 12-unit brick building. That is, until Kandice Castle moved in several months ago.
theshafterpress.com
Plans for Wasco Police Department underway
At the City Council meeting on Tuesday, a resolution was unanimously passed to approve police department start-up positions and pay ranges. According to a staff report, the council and staff are moving forward with research, planning and actions leading to establishing a Wasco Police Department. Currently, the city outsources law enforcement to the Kern County Sheriff's Department.
Comments / 0