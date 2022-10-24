Week 10 Standouts: Vote for the Jackson Sun's boys athlete of the week

Vote now for The Jackson Sun's high school boys athlete of the week.

Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll ends at 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Kam Boyd, Jackson Christian: Boyd had 23 carries 268 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-42 win over TCA.

Malachi Clay, Lake County: Clay caught six passes for 147 yards and four touchdowns in a 52-6 win over Fulton County (Ky.).

Sam Driggers, Peabody: Driggers was 21-of-39 passing for 241 yards and three touchdowns against Huntingdon. He also had 14 rushes for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Gray Eubanks, Huntingdon: Eubanks was 3-of-6 passing for 88 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 135 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries against Peabody.

Isiah McClaine, Lexington: McClaine had 377 yards and five touchdowns on 25 carries in a 45-21 win over Crockett County.

Berkeley Pettigrew, USJ: Pettigrew was 17-of-22 passing for 304 yards and four touchdowns in a 50-14 win over St. George's.

Carson Pruitt, Milan: Pruitt had six receptions for 61 yards and two touchdowns in a 22-19 win over Hardin County.

Marquez Taylor, McKenzie: Taylor had six carries for 165 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-0 win over Bruceton.

Desmond Thomas, Riverside: Thomas had 20 carries for 244 yards and three touchdowns in a 54-34 win over Humboldt.

Cordero Walker, Haywood: Walker was 7-of-13 passing for 127 yards, three touchdowns and also ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-17 win over Covington.

Note: If the poll doesn't appear, click here.

Reach Joe Spears at jspears2@gannett.com. Follow him on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter @joe_spears7.