ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Aces and hat tricks: Vote for the Jackson Sun's girls athlete of the week

By Joseph Spears, Jackson Sun
The Jackson Sun
The Jackson Sun
 3 days ago

Vote now for The Jackson Sun's high school girls athlete of the week.

Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll ends at 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Morgan English, USJ: English scored four goals in the Lady Bruins' 7-0 win over GCA-Franklin.

Bailey Leake, Dyer County: Leake recorded 104 digs, 85 assists and 58 kills in five state tournament matches.

Atoosa Neshagaran, Madison: Neshagaran scored four goals in the Lady Mustangs' wins over Adamsville, Cheatham County and Scotts Hill.

Ella Piercey, South Gibson: Piercey finished the week with six goals in games against Covington, Dyersburg and McNairy Central.

Ellie Smith, Lexington: Smith recorded 32 kills, 23 digs and four blocks in a pair of state tournament matches.

Olyvia Underwood, Obion County: Underwood finished second at Martin Westview Meet with a time of 20:02.18.

Note: If the poll doesn't appear, click here.

Reach Joe Spears at jspears2@gannett.com. Follow him on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter @joe_spears7.

Comments / 0

Related
Covington Leader

Undefeated Haywood breaks Covington’s seven-game winning streak

It took a third-ranked, undefeated, Class 4A Haywood squad to put an end to the Covington Chargers’ seven-game winning streak. Though Covington played Haywood evenly in the second half, a big first half was too much to overcome. The Tomcats moved to 9-0 with a 34-17 win over the Chargers, who had not lost since the season opener, Friday night in Covington.
COVINGTON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Ellie Puentes finds new college home at UT Martin

More than 100 students have attended college because of Bill and Carol Latimer’s financial support. When the Union City couple saw a news story earlier this year that Ellie Puentes had to leave her New York college in April because of health issues linked to the COVID-19 vaccine, they wanted to change another life.
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Pastor Wendell Jellison passes away following battle with cancer

Pastor Wendell Jellison passed away early Wednesday morning following a battle with cancer. He was the pastor of First Pentecostal Church in Greenfield and had been a longtime organizer for the National Day of Prayer events in Weakley County. Pastor Jellison also had a long-running Sunday morning radio program on...
GREENFIELD, TN
WBBJ

Festival being held to help West Tennessee’s homeless

JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual local festival is being held for the homeless community. Krewfest is coming up this Saturday, Oct. 29. This will be Krewfest’s third event. There will be many activities for adults and children. It will include trick or treating, a costume contest, food, games, and much more.
JACKSON, TN
Chester County Independent

Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on October 27, 2022

LARISSA FERNANDES DE PAULA. In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint which is Sworn to, that the whereabouts of the Defendant, LARISSA FERNANDES DE PAULA, are unknown and cannot be ascertained by the diligent search and inquiry made to that end. IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED that Publication Notice issue...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Bakery to host giveaway for senior citizens

JACKSON, Tenn. — Ready to help spread kindness?. Floral Cakes Bakery is helping the senior citizen community in our area by gathering supplies and holding a giveaway in November. They say that you can bring items such as gloves, hand sanitizer, beans and rice, noodles, soup, peanut butter, crackers,...
JACKSON, TN
kbsi23.com

TN man wanted in 5 counties

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man wanted in five counties. Vernon Edward Harrell aka Bubba, 43, of Kenton is wanted in five Tennessee counties including Obion County. He is wanted in Obion County for felony evading in...
OBION COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Special Weather Statement Issued by National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has just released a Special Weather Statement concerning potential severe weather. Forecasters say strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Obion County, western Weakley County, eastern Dyer County, along with portions of Crockett, Haywood and Madison County through 12:30. Doppler radar is tracking strong thunderstorms along...
OBION COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

THP: Sunday morning crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

JACKSON, Tenn. — It has been confirmed that one person was killed during a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol released a crash report stating that a Ford Freestar and a Hyundai Sonata collided while traveling on State Highway 18 in Madison County around 5 a.m. The...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Over 100 Acres Consumed By Carroll County Wild Fire

McKenzie, Tenn.–A large wind-driven fire consumed over 100 acres of fields and woods Sunday in Carroll County. The McKenzie Fire & Rescue was called to the scene at 1720 Macedonia Rd. to find the fields on fire and several structures threatened. Providing mutual aid was the Tennessee Department of Forestry, Macedonia Fire Department, Hico Fire Department and Huntingdon Fire Departments. (McKenzie Fire & Rescue photo).
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Two mayors send letter about roads to TDOT

JACKSON, Tenn. — The mayor of Jackson has reached out to state legislatures about the road conditions in Jackson. Friday, Mayor Scott Conger and Mayor Jim Strickland joined together to send an email to the Tennessee Department of Transportation about road conditions in West Tennessee. Conger says the reason...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

City of Jackson leaf pickup begins next week

JACKSON, Tenn. — The leaves are falling once again! And as beautiful as they may be, you might not want them in your yard. The City of Jackson understands this and has announced the start date for its third citywide leaf pickup!. “Leaves have started to fall in our...
JACKSON, TN
KFVS12

Small earthquake recorded near Bootheel

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A small earthquake shook parts of the Heartland shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.7 earthquake registered 3.6 miles northeast of Ridgely, Tennessee. Early reports show at least 6 people felt the quake across the Mississippi River...
RIDGELY, TN
actionnews5.com

Tipton County deputy involved in fatal crash in Munford

MUNFORD, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County deputy was involved in a fatal crash in Munford on Thursday, according to Sheriff Shannon Beasley. The crash happened on Oct. 20 around 9 p.m. on McLaughlin Drive near Munford High School. Beasley says the deputy collided with someone on a bike and...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Mayor’s Youth Council applications open for high school juniors in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Applications for the City of Jackson’s Mayor’s Youth Council are now open to local high schoolers. Established in 2019-2020, the Mayor’s Youth Council provides youth a direct communication link to Mayor Scott Conger, to learn about things such as city policies, procedures and governmental workings.
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry Home Heavily Damaged By Fire

Henry, Tenn.–A home in Henry was heavily damaged by fire Sunday afternoon at the same time the field fire that destroyed 100 acres was ongoing in Carroll County. The Henry Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 190 Melton Rd. at 12:53 p.m. on a report of a house fire.
HENRY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Names released in Sunday’s murder-suicide in Weakley County

The names of the victims involved in Sunday’s murder-suicide in Sidonia have been released. Weakley County Sheriff Terry McDade says Charles Hodges shot and killed Samantha Hodges Sunday morning before taking his own life at a residence on Adams Road. Sheriff McDade says the incident began as a verbal...
kbsi23.com

Teen faces charges after police chase, gun found in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A teenager faces charges of unlawful weapon possession and evading arrest in Dyersburg, Tenn. The Dyersburg Police Street Crimes Unit was patrolling in the area of Milltown on Oct. 25 around 7:45 p.m. when four male juveniles were seen walking in the middle of Curry Street with hoodies over their heads.
DYERSBURG, TN
radionwtn.com

Beautiful Sunset Over Downtown Paris

Paris, Tenn.–Our area has had some spectacular sunsets lately and Saturday night was no exception. Josh Wooten of Paris captured the sun setting over downtown Paris–even the street lights matched the yellow of the sky. (Josh Wooten photo).
PARIS, TN
The Jackson Sun

The Jackson Sun

1K+
Followers
932
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Top local news, sports, feature and breaking news stories from Jackson and West Tennessee, with photo galleries and videos.

 http://jacksonsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy