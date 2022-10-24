Aces and hat tricks: Vote for the Jackson Sun's girls athlete of the week

Vote now for The Jackson Sun's high school girls athlete of the week.

Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll ends at 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Morgan English, USJ: English scored four goals in the Lady Bruins' 7-0 win over GCA-Franklin.

Bailey Leake, Dyer County: Leake recorded 104 digs, 85 assists and 58 kills in five state tournament matches.

Atoosa Neshagaran, Madison: Neshagaran scored four goals in the Lady Mustangs' wins over Adamsville, Cheatham County and Scotts Hill.

Ella Piercey, South Gibson: Piercey finished the week with six goals in games against Covington, Dyersburg and McNairy Central.

Ellie Smith, Lexington: Smith recorded 32 kills, 23 digs and four blocks in a pair of state tournament matches.

Olyvia Underwood, Obion County: Underwood finished second at Martin Westview Meet with a time of 20:02.18.

