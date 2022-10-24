Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
P&G's Marc Pritchard Says the Company Will Significantly Increase Its Investments in Black-Owned Media
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. ORLANDO—P&G will significantly increase its investment in Black-owned media to grow the market and provide more opportunities for its brands and the industry as a whole to reach Black audiences.
AdWeek
Spotify Misses Earnings Goal but Sees Advertising Strategy Working
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. Spotify experienced slow ad revenue growth during the company’s 2022 third-quarter earnings call Tuesday but was still up 19%...
AdWeek
WPP Grows Beyond Advertising Into a Tech Firm
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. To WPP’s chief executive Mark Read, the business has transformed from an advertising network to a company where technology “underpins” all of the services its agencies—such as AKQA and Wunderman Thompson—provide for its global client base, which includes Coca-Cola and Ford.
AdWeek
Mix, Message and Measure to Start Thinking Like a 'Big Brand'
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. Les Binet and Peter Field pioneered research on the value of a 60-40 spend on brand building versus sales activation messaging. This mix has shown the right balance of driving short-term sales for growing the brand as a whole and can lead to sustained revenue growth and acquisition of new markets while simultaneously keeping a brand from tapping out a single customer base.
AdWeek
Samba TV Lands First Big 5 Agency Integration With Havas Media Group
Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. Samba TV is making moves, partnering with Havas Media Group to integrate its OTT and linear television data into the company’s proprietary audience...
AdWeek
The FTC-Drizly Saga Sends a Stark Reminder to Marketers to Limit Data Collection to What Is Necessary
Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. In a new proposed settlement, the online liquor company Drizly plans to settle with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over a data breach...
AdWeek
There Are Stranger Things Than Seeing a Brand on a Show These Days
Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. In this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller and community editor Luz Corona are joined...
AdWeek
The Speed of Culture Podcast: Marketing, the Unique Blend of Art and Science￼
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. Marketing is a unique blend of art and science, and marketers should make data-informed decisions while also using their...
Northern Tool + Equipment’s CEO Suresh Krishna Receives “Global Indian of the Year” Award From AsiaOne, Highlighting Victories To-date and Paving the Way for Success
BURNSVILLE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Suresh Krishna, President, and CEO of family-owned Northern Tool + Equipment, was awarded by New Delhi-based Asian media powerhouse AsiaOne as a “Global Indian of the Year,” a celebration of his successful executive career to-date and an acknowledgment of his recent successes charting the course for the 40-year-old national retailer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005218/en/ In his position as CEO, Krishna has brought financial growth and successful innovative strategies to propel the 40-year-old national retailer (Photo: Business Wire)
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Xerox, Logitech, Upstart, Hibbett, Planet Fitness & more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares plunged 14.1% after the seller of print and digital document products and services reported disappointing earnings and cut its full-year revenue guidance. Xerox CEO Steve Bandrowczak said in a release that "profitability remains challenged by persistently high inflation and continued supply chain constraints."
AdWeek
Kashi Picks Leo Burnett Chicago as Creative AOR
Leo Burnett Chicago has been named lead creative agency for Kellogg-owned natural cereal brand Kashi. The Publicis Groupe agency will develop a creative platform and experience plan to strengthen Kashi’s connection to natural and organic eating. “We’re thrilled to partner with Leo Burnett to unlock the potential within Kashi,”...
AdWeek
Zaxby’s Names Empower Media Agency of Record
Zaxby’s, a chicken chain with more than 900 locations, made a splash earlier this year with its “Guy on a Buffalo Wing” campaign, a bizarrely compelling spot by Tombras featuring a man riding an outsized hot wing. Now, Zaxby’s is hungry for more growth, and the restaurant...
AdWeek
Leaf Group Hires Lindsey Abramo as its New Chief Revenue Officer
The lifestyle and arts publisher Leaf Group has hired Lindsey Abramo as its new chief revenue officer, where she will report to chief executive officer Sean Moriarty, Adweek has learned. Abramo began the role Monday.
Wrike Enables The Fastest Way To Productivity With New Work Management Platform
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- The most powerful work management platform, Wrike, today announced new innovations that include the unveiling of its most intuitive, versatile, and scalable platform yet, Wrike Lightspeed, during its annual conference Collaborate. The need for workplace connectivity and greater alignment across teams has increased significantly over the past few years as teams, departments, and organizations adapt to unprecedented workplace changes, economic uncertainty and, most recently, historically low levels of productivity. Today, at Collaborate, Wrike executives announced a newly designed platform, including a streamlined user experience, artificial intelligence capabilities, and powerful new features. With an average performance increase of up to 45%, the new platform is already proven to provide organizations with the fastest way to productivity, giving them the freedom to focus on their most impactful work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005892/en/ Wrike Enables The Fastest Way To Productivity With New Work Management Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Asset management firm Stone Ridge launches Bitcoin-focused accelerator program
The program will bring four cohorts per year, each consisting of about eight to 12 teams, or about 30 to 50 founders, to New York City from around the world for eight weeks at a time to focus on building on the Bitcoin-centric Lightning Network and Taro protocol, Kelly Brewster, CEO of Wolf, said to TechCrunch.
AdWeek
Why British Airways Created More Than 500 Unique Ads to Restore Brand Love
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. Amid a tumultuous period for the airline industry, British Airways has launched an ambitious campaign comprising more than 500 unique ads to win back some love for its brand.
AdWeek
Swedish Pastille Brand Aims to Stir Young Consumers Into Action
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. From Braveheart to Independence Day, Hollywood movies have featured some powerful, heart-pounding, soul-stirring speeches that have motivated armies to war. Although not quite on the same scale, a new campaign from Swedish pastille brand Läkerol has a similar dramatic intention.
AdWeek
Booze-Free Retailers Are Having a Party and Everybody's Invited
Nick Bodkins imagines a day in the not-too-distant future when his booze-free bottle shop called Boisson could have store-within-a-store concepts nestled into upscale supermarkets around the country. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. T.L. Stanley. T.L. Stanley is a senior editor at Adweek, where she specializes in...
TechCrunch
New Paris-based VC Satgana completes the first close of its €30M fund to back climate tech startups
It’s now completed the first closing of a target €30 million fund to back startups in areas such as food and agriculture, energy, mobility and buildings/industry; plus, more generally, carbon removal and circular economies. The fund will invest up to €500,000 at the pre-seed and seed stages across...
AdWeek
YouTube Premium Raises Cost for Family Plan
YouTube Premium is implementing a price hike for its family plans across several countries, including the United States. The family plan, which supports up to six users on an account, will now cost users $22.99 a month, up from $17.99 a month. The price of individual YouTube Premium accounts will...
Comments / 0