AdWeek

Spotify Misses Earnings Goal but Sees Advertising Strategy Working

Spotify experienced slow ad revenue growth during the company's 2022 third-quarter earnings call Tuesday but was still up 19%...
AdWeek

WPP Grows Beyond Advertising Into a Tech Firm

To WPP's chief executive Mark Read, the business has transformed from an advertising network to a company where technology "underpins" all of the services its agencies—such as AKQA and Wunderman Thompson—provide for its global client base, which includes Coca-Cola and Ford.
AdWeek

Mix, Message and Measure to Start Thinking Like a 'Big Brand'

Les Binet and Peter Field pioneered research on the value of a 60-40 spend on brand building versus sales activation messaging. This mix has shown the right balance of driving short-term sales for growing the brand as a whole and can lead to sustained revenue growth and acquisition of new markets while simultaneously keeping a brand from tapping out a single customer base.
AdWeek

Samba TV Lands First Big 5 Agency Integration With Havas Media Group

Samba TV is making moves, partnering with Havas Media Group to integrate its OTT and linear television data into the company's proprietary audience...
AdWeek

There Are Stranger Things Than Seeing a Brand on a Show These Days

In this week's episode of Yeah, That's Probably an Ad, creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller and community editor Luz Corona are joined...
AdWeek

The Speed of Culture Podcast: Marketing, the Unique Blend of Art and Science￼

Marketing is a unique blend of art and science, and marketers should make data-informed decisions while also using their...
The Associated Press

Northern Tool + Equipment’s CEO Suresh Krishna Receives “Global Indian of the Year” Award From AsiaOne, Highlighting Victories To-date and Paving the Way for Success

BURNSVILLE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Suresh Krishna, President, and CEO of family-owned Northern Tool + Equipment, was awarded by New Delhi-based Asian media powerhouse AsiaOne as a “Global Indian of the Year,” a celebration of his successful executive career to-date and an acknowledgment of his recent successes charting the course for the 40-year-old national retailer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005218/en/ In his position as CEO, Krishna has brought financial growth and successful innovative strategies to propel the 40-year-old national retailer (Photo: Business Wire)
MINNESOTA STATE
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Xerox, Logitech, Upstart, Hibbett, Planet Fitness & more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares plunged 14.1% after the seller of print and digital document products and services reported disappointing earnings and cut its full-year revenue guidance. Xerox CEO Steve Bandrowczak said in a release that "profitability remains challenged by persistently high inflation and continued supply chain constraints."
AdWeek

Kashi Picks Leo Burnett Chicago as Creative AOR

Leo Burnett Chicago has been named lead creative agency for Kellogg-owned natural cereal brand Kashi. The Publicis Groupe agency will develop a creative platform and experience plan to strengthen Kashi's connection to natural and organic eating. "We're thrilled to partner with Leo Burnett to unlock the potential within Kashi,"...
AdWeek

Zaxby’s Names Empower Media Agency of Record

Zaxby's, a chicken chain with more than 900 locations, made a splash earlier this year with its "Guy on a Buffalo Wing" campaign, a bizarrely compelling spot by Tombras featuring a man riding an outsized hot wing. Now, Zaxby's is hungry for more growth, and the restaurant...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Wrike Enables The Fastest Way To Productivity With New Work Management Platform

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- The most powerful work management platform, Wrike, today announced new innovations that include the unveiling of its most intuitive, versatile, and scalable platform yet, Wrike Lightspeed, during its annual conference Collaborate. The need for workplace connectivity and greater alignment across teams has increased significantly over the past few years as teams, departments, and organizations adapt to unprecedented workplace changes, economic uncertainty and, most recently, historically low levels of productivity. Today, at Collaborate, Wrike executives announced a newly designed platform, including a streamlined user experience, artificial intelligence capabilities, and powerful new features. With an average performance increase of up to 45%, the new platform is already proven to provide organizations with the fastest way to productivity, giving them the freedom to focus on their most impactful work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005892/en/ Wrike Enables The Fastest Way To Productivity With New Work Management Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)
AdWeek

Why British Airways Created More Than 500 Unique Ads to Restore Brand Love

Amid a tumultuous period for the airline industry, British Airways has launched an ambitious campaign comprising more than 500 unique ads to win back some love for its brand.
AdWeek

Swedish Pastille Brand Aims to Stir Young Consumers Into Action

From Braveheart to Independence Day, Hollywood movies have featured some powerful, heart-pounding, soul-stirring speeches that have motivated armies to war. Although not quite on the same scale, a new campaign from Swedish pastille brand Läkerol has a similar dramatic intention.
AdWeek

Booze-Free Retailers Are Having a Party and Everybody's Invited

Nick Bodkins imagines a day in the not-too-distant future when his booze-free bottle shop called Boisson could have store-within-a-store concepts nestled into upscale supermarkets around the country. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. T.L. Stanley. T.L. Stanley is a senior editor at Adweek, where she specializes in...
AdWeek

YouTube Premium Raises Cost for Family Plan

YouTube Premium is implementing a price hike for its family plans across several countries, including the United States. The family plan, which supports up to six users on an account, will now cost users $22.99 a month, up from $17.99 a month. The price of individual YouTube Premium accounts will...

