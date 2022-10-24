ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wendy's Trolls its Fans By Teasing a Huge New Menu Addition

Wendy's (WEN) has slowly built its way into being the number two hamburger chain behind McDonald's (MCD) . The chain has passed Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) Burger King for the number two spot in the United States by following a pretty simple formula. Using fresh, never frozen beef sounds like...
TheStreet

McDonald's Makes Curious Menu Choices to Rival Burger King, Wendy's

Fast-food dessert hasn't evolved all the much over the past few decades. McDonald's (MCD) has its pies and some lackluster cookies while Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) Burger King has shakes, ice cream, its own lame cookies, and a Hershey's pie. Wendy's, of course, has its Frosty, which is somewhere between ice cream and a shake while McDonald's has shakes, ice cream, and the McFlurry (when the machine is working).
TheStreet

Forget the 4 for $4 or $5 Biggie Bag, Wendy's Has a $3 Deal

At a time of rampant food inflation, many people crave the consistency of promotions tailored around a specific dollar amount. There was an outcry when sandwich chain Subway cited rising costs to scrap its "$5 Footlong" promotion, while Restaurant Brands International (QSR) 's Burger King has tottered between the "$5 Your Way Deal" and the "$6 Your Way Deal."
TheStreet

Wendy's Menu Brings Back a Popular Side Dish

Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
TheStreet

McDonald's Tries New Recipe to Beat Burger King, Wendy's

Over the past few months, Wendy's (WEN) added a strawberry version of its iconic Frosty to its menu and welcomed back the Pretzel Pub Burger and Pub Fries. It also brought back French Toast Sticks, and while none of these are radical innovations (a French Toast Stick appears to be a piece of French Toast cut up) they do keep things interesting for customers.
shefinds

Customer Calls Out Burger King Pricing: ‘Makes No Sense’

A Burger King customer on Reddit has called out the chain’s vast pricing differences when it comes to Whoppers, and others continue to chime in the discussion. Last week, one user (@u/DystopianSoul) posted an screenshot image from Burger King’s app in a Reddit thread. The pic showed that an OG Whopper costs $6.19, a Double Whopper is priced at $8.69— a logical $2.50 increase— and lastly, a Triple Whopper with Cheese somehow costs $14.29, which is a ‘whopping’ (no pun intended) $5.60 more.
CBS News

Here's the fast-food restaurant with the slowest drive-thru

Chick-fil-A was recently named America's favorite fast-food restaurant — but the chain has just topped a decidedly less flattering list. According to industry publication QSR magazine's Drive-thru Report, Chick-fil-A has the slowest drive-thru time of 10 popular restaurants, at 325 seconds, or about 5 1/2 minutes, on average. Wendy's, whose founder Dave Thomas is credited with pioneering the drive-thru concept, was also among the slowest of the restaurants surveyed at 275 seconds, or almost 5 minutes.
TheStreet

Taco Bell Makes a Menu Mistake (and Plans to Change it)

After skyrocketing to stardom through "Saturday Night Live," Pete Davidson also learned a thing or two about making mistakes. The 28-year-old comedian has gotten over 100 tattoos of which many he later had to laser off and has talked about his "immature, irrational decisions" in a nod to several high-profile relationships.
Mashed

McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
LOUISVILLE, KY
msn.com

KFC is Slinging $1 Zinger Burgers and Popcorn Chicken For a Very Strange Reason

Some marketing campaigns just make perfect sense. From Old Spice’s “Man your man could smell like” to Fireball Whisky’s glow-in-the-dark RTDs, the wide world of product promotion has given us some gems over the years. The latest effort from fast food legend KFC’s might not quite be on that level, but it matters little. The chicken chain has just revealed a monster promotion that will see Zinger burgers fly off the shelves for $1, along with $1 Popcorn chicken, $1 Twisters and a whole lot more. Why? Well, in a somewhat bizarre move, it’s a celebration of left-handed people.
Thrillist

Denny's Is Adding 3 New Options to Its Menu

Starting on October 26, Denny's is adding three new items to its menu, created in partnership with TikTokers for its Social Stars Influenced Menu. The menu items include pancakes, steak, and a milkshake. The new items can be ordered online, in-store, and through the Denny's app. First, there's the Banana...
MassLive.com

McDonald’s to say ‘farewell’ to McRib sandwich

The sandwich McDonald’s describes as “BBQ pork sandwich perfection” is in its final stretch, according to the fast food chain. The McRib is enjoying one final turn on the menu that is set to end on Nov. 20. The McRib sandwich, consisting of a pork patty, homestyle...
AdWeek

Disney+ to Eliminate Certain Features for Its Ad-Supported Tier, According to Report

When Disney+’s ad-supported tier launches in December, certain features may not be available for subscribers of the cheaper alternative. GroupWatch and SharePlay, features that enable you to watch a movie or show remotely with friends and family, may not be available if you’re using the ad-supported tier, according to code found by MacRumors’ Steve Moser.
Thrillist

Pop-Tarts Just Tapped a Cult-Favorite Brand for Its Latest Collab

Tajín Clasico Seasoning has evolved into a cult-favorite pantry staple since its launch in 1985, but now, the chili pepper, lime, and sea salt combo is joining forces with a similarly beloved brand. On Tuesday, Tajín and Pop-Tarts announced the debut of its very own collab kit. The boxes,...

