Read full article on original website
Related
Wendy's Trolls its Fans By Teasing a Huge New Menu Addition
Wendy's (WEN) has slowly built its way into being the number two hamburger chain behind McDonald's (MCD) . The chain has passed Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) Burger King for the number two spot in the United States by following a pretty simple formula. Using fresh, never frozen beef sounds like...
McDonald's Makes Curious Menu Choices to Rival Burger King, Wendy's
Fast-food dessert hasn't evolved all the much over the past few decades. McDonald's (MCD) has its pies and some lackluster cookies while Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) Burger King has shakes, ice cream, its own lame cookies, and a Hershey's pie. Wendy's, of course, has its Frosty, which is somewhere between ice cream and a shake while McDonald's has shakes, ice cream, and the McFlurry (when the machine is working).
Forget the 4 for $4 or $5 Biggie Bag, Wendy's Has a $3 Deal
At a time of rampant food inflation, many people crave the consistency of promotions tailored around a specific dollar amount. There was an outcry when sandwich chain Subway cited rising costs to scrap its "$5 Footlong" promotion, while Restaurant Brands International (QSR) 's Burger King has tottered between the "$5 Your Way Deal" and the "$6 Your Way Deal."
Wendy's Menu Brings Back a Popular Side Dish
Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
McDonald's Tries New Recipe to Beat Burger King, Wendy's
Over the past few months, Wendy's (WEN) added a strawberry version of its iconic Frosty to its menu and welcomed back the Pretzel Pub Burger and Pub Fries. It also brought back French Toast Sticks, and while none of these are radical innovations (a French Toast Stick appears to be a piece of French Toast cut up) they do keep things interesting for customers.
Customer Calls Out Burger King Pricing: ‘Makes No Sense’
A Burger King customer on Reddit has called out the chain’s vast pricing differences when it comes to Whoppers, and others continue to chime in the discussion. Last week, one user (@u/DystopianSoul) posted an screenshot image from Burger King’s app in a Reddit thread. The pic showed that an OG Whopper costs $6.19, a Double Whopper is priced at $8.69— a logical $2.50 increase— and lastly, a Triple Whopper with Cheese somehow costs $14.29, which is a ‘whopping’ (no pun intended) $5.60 more.
WDSU
McDonald's adult Happy Meals sold out fast. Now, people are trying to sell the toys for thousands
After adult Happy Meals at McDonald's sold out quickly, some Americans are reselling the toys online at inflated prices. While one "authenticated" listing on the fashion marketplace Grailed is seeking $39,999, one e-Bay user is looking to sell three of the toys, still unwrapped, for $300,000. Earlier this month, the...
CBS News
Here's the fast-food restaurant with the slowest drive-thru
Chick-fil-A was recently named America's favorite fast-food restaurant — but the chain has just topped a decidedly less flattering list. According to industry publication QSR magazine's Drive-thru Report, Chick-fil-A has the slowest drive-thru time of 10 popular restaurants, at 325 seconds, or about 5 1/2 minutes, on average. Wendy's, whose founder Dave Thomas is credited with pioneering the drive-thru concept, was also among the slowest of the restaurants surveyed at 275 seconds, or almost 5 minutes.
Taco Bell Makes a Menu Mistake (and Plans to Change it)
After skyrocketing to stardom through "Saturday Night Live," Pete Davidson also learned a thing or two about making mistakes. The 28-year-old comedian has gotten over 100 tattoos of which many he later had to laser off and has talked about his "immature, irrational decisions" in a nod to several high-profile relationships.
McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
msn.com
KFC is Slinging $1 Zinger Burgers and Popcorn Chicken For a Very Strange Reason
Some marketing campaigns just make perfect sense. From Old Spice’s “Man your man could smell like” to Fireball Whisky’s glow-in-the-dark RTDs, the wide world of product promotion has given us some gems over the years. The latest effort from fast food legend KFC’s might not quite be on that level, but it matters little. The chicken chain has just revealed a monster promotion that will see Zinger burgers fly off the shelves for $1, along with $1 Popcorn chicken, $1 Twisters and a whole lot more. Why? Well, in a somewhat bizarre move, it’s a celebration of left-handed people.
Thrillist
Denny's Is Adding 3 New Options to Its Menu
Starting on October 26, Denny's is adding three new items to its menu, created in partnership with TikTokers for its Social Stars Influenced Menu. The menu items include pancakes, steak, and a milkshake. The new items can be ordered online, in-store, and through the Denny's app. First, there's the Banana...
McDonald’s to say ‘farewell’ to McRib sandwich
The sandwich McDonald’s describes as “BBQ pork sandwich perfection” is in its final stretch, according to the fast food chain. The McRib is enjoying one final turn on the menu that is set to end on Nov. 20. The McRib sandwich, consisting of a pork patty, homestyle...
Is Arby's Bourbon Launch a Glimpse of What's to Come for Fast Food Brands?
"As more and more Gen Z consumers come of legal drinking age, we'll continue to see brands experiment in this space," Claire Lancaster told Newsweek.
If You Invested $1000 In McDonalds Stock When Happy Meal Was Launched, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Fast food giant McDonald’s Corp MCD is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world. Launching in 1940, the company set many standards and firsts for the industry, including the launch of an item in 1979 that transformed the fast food market. What Happened: The first McDonald’s restaurant...
Fans notice seven once favorite fast food chains just vanished – what happened to Hometown Burger and other restaurants
SEVEN restaurant chains have vanished with fans wondering what happened to food joints like Hometown Burger and Howard Johnson's. If you live near San Antonio, Texas you probably have heard of the regional chain Hometown Burger. Hometown Burger, which was founded in 2016, was known for its fresh burgers and...
AdWeek
Creative Flavor: Roberto Lastra Wants to Do Work That 'Leaves No Audience Behind'
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. If you ask agency Lovers Not Haters’ founder and CEO Roberto Lastra about his ideal client, he’s not going...
AdWeek
Disney+ to Eliminate Certain Features for Its Ad-Supported Tier, According to Report
When Disney+’s ad-supported tier launches in December, certain features may not be available for subscribers of the cheaper alternative. GroupWatch and SharePlay, features that enable you to watch a movie or show remotely with friends and family, may not be available if you’re using the ad-supported tier, according to code found by MacRumors’ Steve Moser.
Thrillist
Pop-Tarts Just Tapped a Cult-Favorite Brand for Its Latest Collab
Tajín Clasico Seasoning has evolved into a cult-favorite pantry staple since its launch in 1985, but now, the chili pepper, lime, and sea salt combo is joining forces with a similarly beloved brand. On Tuesday, Tajín and Pop-Tarts announced the debut of its very own collab kit. The boxes,...
McDonald's brings back McRib possibly for its last tour
McDonald's McRib sandwich is set to return this fall, per usual, with most restaurants having it on the menu on or before Oct. 31. That's the good news for McRib fans. The bad news is McDonald's says this is a farewell tour for the iconic sandwich with a cult-like following. ...
Comments / 1