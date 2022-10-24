Read full article on original website
Dwayne Johnson Says They "Fought for Years" for Henry Cavill's Superman
Yesterday, Henry Cavill took to social media to make his return to the DC universe official. The actor announced he is going to reprise his role as Superman after many years of speculation and uncertainty. The actor posted a video of himself wearing the Superman uniform to make the announcement, and today that video was reposted by the newest addition to the DC Extended Universe: Dwayne Johnson, who stars in Black Adam, celebrated Cavill’s return.
How Strong Is DC's Black Adam?
Jaume Collet-Serra’s blockbuster film Black Adam has taken the world by storm. The Dwayne Johnson-starrer sees the big-screen debut of the beloved titular antihero as he flies about causing mayhem; thus, prompting the long-standing question — how strong is DC’s Black Adam, really? Well, going by the words of The Rock himself, the latest addition to the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is set to be “he is the most unstoppable force in the DC UNIVERSE.” with powers that are “rival to that of Superman.” While it is true that banking on divine empowerment from six Egyptian gods — namely, Shu, Horun, Amun, Zehuti, Aten, and Mehen (Shazam!) — Teth Adam, as the ruler of Kahndaq is often called, finds himself in the top tier of DC’s powerful characters. He stands amongst the likes of established champions Superman and Batman, but the speculation still remains strong — how strong is Black Adam compared to other comic book titans? Let us delve into the sacred DC lore to find out!
'Joker: Folie à Deux' Will Not Be a Part of James Gunn's New DC Universe
Yesterday, DC fans were surprised with the news that Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad director and screenwriter James Gunn has been named co-chairman of DC Studios, along with Peter Safran. The decision makes Gunn and Safran DC's version of Kevin Feige, meaning that they’ll oversee the next decade of superhero productions and provide some much-needed coherence to the DC Universe. However, as Variety reports, the decision is extremely recent and doesn’t alter the status of ongoing DC productions, including the upcoming sequel Joker: Folie à Deux.
Henry Cavill Announces His Return as Superman in New Video
The Man of Steel is officially back. Henry Cavill shocked everyone with his cameo in a post-credits scene of Black Adam earlier this week, capping off several long years of speculation surrounding Superman. Now it's confirmed that the brief appearance wasn't a one-off. Cavill posted a video on his Instagram account announcing that he will return as Superman in future DCEU projects.
Michael Kopsa, Beloved TV Actor, Dies at 66
On Sunday, October 23, beloved television actor Michael Kopsa sadly passed away of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his multiple recurring roles in Stargate SG-1 as General Kerrigan. Kopsa was also known for appearing in the shows The X-Files, Highlander, and Smallville, as well as the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four.
Matt Smith Says He Felt More Pressure on 'Doctor Who' Than on ‘House of the Dragon’
It takes a talented and capable actor to excel in various roles with varying degrees of expectations and legacies attached to each one. In Matt Smith, viewers have been privileged to see one such capable actor in full flow. Smith has enjoyed a brilliant run so far for his portrayal of Prince Daemon Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon. His portrayal on the show has earned him praise from many, with fans seemingly charmed by his charismatic character.
'Deadpool 3': Hugh Jackman Says We'll See an Even "Angrier" Version of Wolverine in the MCU
To say that Hugh Jackman is coming to the MCU as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 still feels surreal. Ever since Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool arrived and started taking hot shots at his old friend Logan, fans have wanted to see the duo on screen. So, when Disney bought 21st Century Fox, we knew it would be just a matter of when and how rather than if. Now we know Jackman will be part of Deadpool 3, which is being made under the Marvel Studios banner. Recently, Jackman confirmed it’ll be an even “angrier, grumpy” version of the beloved character.
'She-Hulk': 10 Best Fourth Wall Breaks By Jennifer Walters
Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Disney+ show She-Hulk. She-Hulk is one of those shows that didn’t have a strong start but now that it's complete, it seems the show delivered and MCU fanatics have a lot to contemplate. There are a lot of new faces that came forth and that will eventually appear on the MCU timeline, as they always do.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Teaser Foreshadows War with Namor
As we inch closer to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever the anticipation is running high, and Marvel Studios is leaving no stone unturned to fuel that anticipation. In a new clip revealed by the studio, Namor needs to know whether Wakanda is an enemy or an ally, the minute-long clip gives us a taste of the upcoming battle between the Talocan and Wakanda, the warriors getting battle ready as well as a shot of a woman picking up the Black Panther mask.
New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Images Hint at Trouble For the Superheroes
Marvel has just released new images for its upcoming film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film is set to kick off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new images come along with the new trailer for the long-awaited film. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to be released to theaters on February 17, 2023.
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer Breakdown: All Hail Kang!
Marvel Studios has finally unleashed the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the movie that will kickstart Phase 5 in theaters and reveal how Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror will become the franchise’s next overarching villain. As expected, the movie brings back Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne. It also gives us the best look yet at Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Scott’s daughter, destined to become the superhero Stature. So, now that the trailer is available, it is time to break it down frame by frame to uncover the secrets of the highly-anticipated MCU movie.
How to Watch James Gray's 'Armageddon Time'
James Gray, the filmmaker behind such recent hits as We Own the Night (2007), The Lost City of Z (2016), and Ad Astra (2019), has already made quite an impression on the cinematic world. He's become quite well-known for taking high-concept settings like outer space and jungle ruins and adding genuine humanity to them, asking its audience thought-provoking questions on life instead of being disposable two-hour adventures that one forgets about in a week or so. With Armageddon Time (2022), Gray aims to tell a far more personal story about the "American Dream" and the many struggles that come with such an optimistic ideal.
First 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer Sees Jonathan Majors Return as Kang the Conquerer
As the Ant-Man official Twitter account teased earlier this week, Marvel fans could look forward to big news coming from their tiniest superhero, and now we know why: The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is finally here! The new installment in the Ant-Man saga is highly anticipated by fans, since it kicks off Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and brings back Jonathan Majors (Loki) as super-villain Kang.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: Zoe Saldaña Calls Ending a "Very Sweet Departure"
During the explosive, information-ladened event that was the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were informed that Gamora (Zoë Saldaña) would return in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for one final run as part of the intergalactic defense force of misfits. Saldaña has spoken about the emotions she had felt going into the making of the film.
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' "Lot 36" Recap: Demons Feed on Hate
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Cabinet of Curiosities episode “Lot 36.”. One day, we will all be dead. And once that happens, our darkest secrets will become someone else’s curse. That’s precisely what happens in “Lot 36,” one of the horror stories in Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. With an original story by Guillermo del Toro and a script penned by Regina Corrado (The Strain), “Lot 36” takes place in a storage facility that holds disturbing truths. On top of a bone-chilling original story, “Lot 36” is directed by Guillermo Navarro, the cinematographer of some of del Toro’s most beloved movies, such as Pan's Labyrinth, Cronos, and Pacific Rim. That means the episode is gorgeous and will most certainly give you some new nightmares.
The Peripheral's Chloë Grace Moretz & Jack Reynor on Why the Series is a Sci-Fi Lover’s Dream
[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for The Peripheral.]Based on the novel by William Gibson, created for television by Scott B. Smith, and executive produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the Amazon Studios original series The Peripheral follows Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz) and her brother Burton (Jack Reynor) in their life in small town America in 2032, as they venture deeper and further into a simulation set in post-apocalyptic future London. While Flynne uncovers the mystery of the Sim and the dangerous information it contains, she realizes that she must find a way to protect herself and her family before it’s too late.
'The Recruit': Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far About the Noah Centineo Series
Movie and television's history with cop dramas and spy thrillers is patchy, to say the least, with many of the genre's 21st Century outings releasing to mixed reviews both publicly and critically. Despite this, detective-based thrillers have an almost unbreakable bond with screen culture, dating back to the noir capers of early Hollywood that set the precedent for many movies to come. In 1941, John Huston released the now legendary The Maltese Falcon, which is widely considered the first major noir film. This film showed just how successful the genre could be, all whilst working with a small budget which made it particularly attractive to production companies and executives. Nevertheless, the history of crime thrillers is looked back on more fondly than it seems to be received today, making it one of the hardest genres to break into with critical success. Network procedurals like S.W.A.T. have become the norm within the genre in recent years, although shows like The Killing and films like the Bourne series are showing what can be done technically to bring back some of the crime genres' early successes.
'Cobra Kai': Ralph Macchio Reveals the Daniel LaRusso Qualities He Hopes Season 6 Explores
Now that we’ve had time to mull over some events from Cobra Kai Season 5, the time has come to start looking forward to the upcoming storylines from Season 6. Even though Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed that the new season is happening, both fans and the cast are confident, since the series has performed well ever since it first switched to the streamer. In an interview to Collider, series star Ralph Macchio talked a little about where we are in terms of production and what he hopes Season 6 will achieve.
'The Hair Tales' on Hulu explores Black women's complex relationship with their hair
Black women and their hair have a deeply rooted connection, and Hulu has launched a new docuseries that explores that complex relationship called "The Hair Tales."
Michael Rooker Returns as Yondu for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'
Did you know that anything is possible during the holiday season? Well, it's true. And the upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is bringing its own bit of impossible to fans this year because it looks like Michael Rooker will be returning for the special as his character Yondu just for the occasion of some Christmas magic. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 25, 2022, right at the start of the Christmas season.
