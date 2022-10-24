ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

17-year-old arrested after 5-year-old shot in Putnam County, deputies say

A 17-year-old was arrested after a 5-year-old was shot and critically injured Tuesday near Interlachen, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. According to the Sheriff’s Office, an argument Tuesday night between a 17-year-old and an Interlachen man in the area of Oak Crest Drive and Fifth Way led to shots being fired.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Florida agencies team up to fight opioid addiction with 12-county pilot program

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Florida is rolling out a new program to help battle opioid addiction and overdoses titled “CORE,” which stands for “Coordinated Opioid Recovery.”. Officials with the state health department said the program is meant to “expand every aspect of overdose response and treats all primary and secondary impacts of substance use disorder.”
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

I-TEAM: Local family scammed by man posing as property manager

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Lori Beth Hyman was driving through a Northwest Jacksonville neighborhood last month looking for a home to rent for her family. She and her husband had been living in a mobile home with their 15-year-old son in Port Charlotte. Hyman has colon cancer. She said her husband has COPD and requires oxygen. They chose Jacksonville as their new home for its access to medical care.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Orange Park family again hosting free 3-day haunted house

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is back, back, back again!. One Clay County home has built an entire haunted house for those brave enough to enter. Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is located off Blanding Boulevard and is said to be one of the best local scares in our area!
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

Surveillance video identifies 7 additional child molestation victims of St. Johns preschool employee, investigators say

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – WARNING: This story contains descriptions that some may consider graphic. Reader discretion is advised. St. Johns County investigators revealed Monday that a review of surveillance video from a St. Johns County preschool uncovered seven additional child victims in connection with a case of lewd and lascivious molestation involving a now-former employee.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Is St. Johns Youth Academy shut down?

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – News4Jax received a tip from a viewer Wednesday morning that St. Johns Youth Academy in St. Augustine shut down and the kids were being shipped out. News4JAX has not been able to confirm if the St Johns Youth Academy shut down after multiple calls to the facility, the Department of Juvenile Justice Communications Office, and even the St. Johns County sheriff’s office.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found shot at gas station on Jacksonville’s Westside, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot Wednesday morning in the Ortega Farms area of the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they responded to multiple calls about a person who had been shot on Catoma Street north of Timuquana Road around 2:30 a.m. and found a man in his 20s shot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

One person dead after crash in St. Johns County

ST JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A 59-year-old man is dead after a crash in St. Johns County Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The report says the driver of a van was traveling south on I-95 near County road 210 in St. Augustine when he hit the rear of a trailer that was parked on the right shoulder of the highway.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL

