Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Family-friendly events planned at Orange Park’s Thrasher-Horne CenterDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport growsAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activityDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Florida Sergeant Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’ in Hot Water: Internal InvestigationBLOCK WORK MEDIAJacksonville, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Nassau County corrections deputy arrested, fired after inmate injured, Sheriff’s Office says
A Nassau County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy is accused of battering an inmate, authorities said. The Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday morning announced the arrest of Joshwa Edsall, who has since been fired. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the arrest stems from an incident on Oct. 15, when Edsall...
News4Jax.com
17-year-old arrested after 5-year-old shot in Putnam County, deputies say
A 17-year-old was arrested after a 5-year-old was shot and critically injured Tuesday near Interlachen, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. According to the Sheriff’s Office, an argument Tuesday night between a 17-year-old and an Interlachen man in the area of Oak Crest Drive and Fifth Way led to shots being fired.
News4Jax.com
JSO investigators searching for human remains near Westside gas station
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that investigators are searching for human remains on the city’s Westside. JSO said the area of interest is near Chaffee Road and Crystal Springs Boulevard, but declined to elaborate on the case related to the search. Sky 4...
News4Jax.com
Florida agencies team up to fight opioid addiction with 12-county pilot program
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Florida is rolling out a new program to help battle opioid addiction and overdoses titled “CORE,” which stands for “Coordinated Opioid Recovery.”. Officials with the state health department said the program is meant to “expand every aspect of overdose response and treats all primary and secondary impacts of substance use disorder.”
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Local family scammed by man posing as property manager
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Lori Beth Hyman was driving through a Northwest Jacksonville neighborhood last month looking for a home to rent for her family. She and her husband had been living in a mobile home with their 15-year-old son in Port Charlotte. Hyman has colon cancer. She said her husband has COPD and requires oxygen. They chose Jacksonville as their new home for its access to medical care.
News4Jax.com
Former probation officer issues warning to parents to keep kids safe from predators ahead of Halloween
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As thousands of kids gear up for their Halloween festivities, parents are encouraged to check the FDLE sex offender registry before hitting the streets to go trick-or-treating. While the FDLE sex offender registry is a good source of information, a retired probation officer has a warning...
News4Jax.com
Dog owner may have had good intentions, but authorities say he may have broken the law
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – A Jacksonville man is facing a misdemeanor animal abandonment charge after doing what appeared to be the right thing but was still considered unlawful. News4JAX is not naming the man because the charge is a misdemeanor. Also, the man surrendered himself to authorities after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
News4Jax.com
Northeast Florida Clerks of Court team up against property and mortgage fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Clerks of Court for Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties want the residents they serve to take advantage of free property fraud alert services offered by each of their offices. The clerks joined forces Monday to urge property owners to protect themselves...
News4Jax.com
Orange Park family again hosting free 3-day haunted house
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is back, back, back again!. One Clay County home has built an entire haunted house for those brave enough to enter. Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is located off Blanding Boulevard and is said to be one of the best local scares in our area!
News4Jax.com
Black leaders call for investigation into what all JSO officers post on social media after racist tweets surface
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than a dozen Black leaders gathered on the steps of the Duval County Courthouse on Wednesday, demanding a more extensive investigation into a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office sergeant’s social media pages and what other officers are posting in public. The calls come after the...
News4Jax.com
Sheriff candidates condemn racially insensitive tweets allegedly made by JSO sergeant now under investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville sheriff candidates on Tuesday condemned a series of racially insensitive tweets allegedly made by a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office sergeant. Democrat Lakeshia Burton and Republican T.K. Waters both said there is no place in the organization for the rhetoric believed to have been tweeted by...
News4Jax.com
Lockdown lifted at Jacksonville elementary school after report of gunfire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gregory Drive Elementary School was temporarily locked down Wednesday after a report of gunfire in the area, according to Duval County Public Schools. A message that was sent to parents said the lockdown was a precaution. All students and staff were safe. Early dismissal was delayed...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: 2 men accused of having fraudulent contracts with customers for more than $700K
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Jacksonville men are accused of trying to scam more than $700,000 from homeowners and businesses, according to records obtained by the News4JAX I-TEAM. Steven Ford and Lawrence Gilmore IV were arrested late last week on charges that include organized fraud and workers’ compensation insurance fraud....
News4Jax.com
Surveillance video identifies 7 additional child molestation victims of St. Johns preschool employee, investigators say
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – WARNING: This story contains descriptions that some may consider graphic. Reader discretion is advised. St. Johns County investigators revealed Monday that a review of surveillance video from a St. Johns County preschool uncovered seven additional child victims in connection with a case of lewd and lascivious molestation involving a now-former employee.
News4Jax.com
Is St. Johns Youth Academy shut down?
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – News4Jax received a tip from a viewer Wednesday morning that St. Johns Youth Academy in St. Augustine shut down and the kids were being shipped out. News4JAX has not been able to confirm if the St Johns Youth Academy shut down after multiple calls to the facility, the Department of Juvenile Justice Communications Office, and even the St. Johns County sheriff’s office.
News4Jax.com
Man found shot at gas station on Jacksonville’s Westside, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot Wednesday morning in the Ortega Farms area of the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they responded to multiple calls about a person who had been shot on Catoma Street north of Timuquana Road around 2:30 a.m. and found a man in his 20s shot.
News4Jax.com
Woman found dead in middle of Jacksonville road; police believe it was a hit-and-run
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic fatality Tuesday after a woman was found in the middle of the road in the Mixon Town neighborhood. Around 1:15 p.m., officers received a call from a resident about a woman lying in the street at the...
News4Jax.com
Black pastors say tweets by JSO Sgt. are racially insensitive, call for investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local pastor is calling for disciplinary action against a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sergeant for social media posts that some said are racially insensitive and discriminatory. One of the tweets from an account associated with the JSO sergeant says: “America’s three biggest problems: 1) Marijuana...
News4Jax.com
One person dead after crash in St. Johns County
ST JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A 59-year-old man is dead after a crash in St. Johns County Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The report says the driver of a van was traveling south on I-95 near County road 210 in St. Augustine when he hit the rear of a trailer that was parked on the right shoulder of the highway.
News4Jax.com
Man dies when SUV careens over guardrail, submerges in Trout River, FHP says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A driver died just after midnight Wednesday in a crash on New Kings Road south of Dunn Avenue on Jacksonville’s Northside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man’s SUV was traveling southbound on New Kings Road along with a car driven by...
Comments / 0